Detroit, MI

McDonagh helps Predators beat Capitals for 3rd straight win

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan McDonagh scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period, Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 Friday night for their third straight win. Thomas Novak and Yakov Trenin also scored for Nashville, which is 4-0-1 in its...
NASHVILLE, TN
Kraken reassign 1st round pick Shane Wright to juniors

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken reassigned first-round draft pick Shane Wright to the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League on Friday, a day after Wright helped Canada to a world juniors title. Wright, who turned 19 on Thursday, appeared in eight games with Seattle this season. But...
SEATTLE, WA
Mavs waive Walker, could take longer look at rookie Hardy

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks waived veteran guard Kemba Walker on Friday, moving on before his guaranteed salary kicked in and possibly creating more chances for rookie Jaden Hardy. Walker signed in November after going the first six weeks without a team coming off a season with the...
DALLAS, TX
Stalock has 22 saves, Blackhawks beat Coyotes 2-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Stalock stopped 22 shots for his 10th career shutout — first in nearly three years — and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-0 on Friday night. Jake McCabe and Tyler Johnson scored to help the Blackhawks snap a five-game losing streak...
CHICAGO, IL
Thunder complete series sweep of Beal-less Wizards, 127-110

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder completed a regular-season sweep of the Washington Wizards with a 127-110 win on Friday night. Josh Giddey added 20 points, nine assists and five rebounds for Oklahoma City, which shot 51% from the field, including...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

