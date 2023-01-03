'Never Kevin' Republicans shift support to Jordan in speaker vote's second ballot

H ouse Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has fallen short during the second ballot vote for speaker, failing to move a single vote and setting off another round of balloting as he attempts to cobble together enough votes to secure a majority in the House of Representatives. A group of Republicans who have been opposed to McCarthy's bid to become the next House speaker shifted their support from Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) . This comes after Jordan nominated McCarthy in an attempt to garner support for the California Republican, but that attempt was unsuccessful.

Here are the Republicans who did not support McCarthy’s bid for speaker of the House during the second-round votes, all of whom backed Jordan:

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) Rep. Josh Brecheen (R-OK) Rep. Mike Cloud (R-TX) Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD) Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) Rep. Brandon Ogles (R-TN) Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) Rep. Keith Self (R-TX)

