ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

'Never Kevin' Republicans shift support to Jordan in speaker vote's second ballot

By Samantha-Jo Roth
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BDKDY_0k2H46iF00

H ouse Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has fallen short during the second ballot vote for speaker, failing to move a single vote and setting off another round of balloting as he attempts to cobble together enough votes to secure a majority in the House of Representatives. A group of Republicans who have been opposed to McCarthy's bid to become the next House speaker shifted their support from Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) . This comes after Jordan nominated McCarthy in an attempt to garner support for the California Republican, but that attempt was unsuccessful.

Here are the Republicans who did not support McCarthy’s bid for speaker of the House during the second-round votes, all of whom backed Jordan:

  1. Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ)
  2. Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC)
  3. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO)
  4. Rep. Josh Brecheen (R-OK)
  5. Rep. Mike Cloud (R-TX)
  6. Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA)
  7. Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ)
  8. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)
  9. Rep. Bob Good (R-VA)
  10. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ)
  11. Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD)
  12. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL)
  13. Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL)
  14. Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC)
  15. Rep. Brandon Ogles (R-TN)
  16. Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA)
  17. Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT)
  18. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX)
  19. Rep. Keith Self (R-TX)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Comments / 11

Related
Washington Examiner

Once again, only Rand Paul seems concerned with stopping the government's reckless spending

America's government and spending unnecessarily go together like peas and carrots. It's a costly problem that has significantly increased the national debt and contributed to the country's record-breaking inflation. This year's omnibus bill only exacerbates this problem. Ever the fiscal hawk, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) once again looked to curb government spending and warned of the problems to come if nothing changed. Over the last two days, he introduced legislation to limit spending and also released his 2022 Festivus Report.
Salon

Expert: Leaked memo suggests Sinema violated ethics rule by making aides perform “personal tasks”

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., arrives for a senate vote in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, October 28, 2021. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) According to a 37-page memo obtained by the Daily Beast, new staffers going to work for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., are expected to attend to a multitude of personal tasks for the first-term senator -- and that is raising the eyebrows of some government watchdogs.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Andy Biggs becomes latest MAGA Republican to spar with Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘She’s crossed the Rubicon’

Rep Andy Biggs has become the latest MAGA Republican to spar with far-right conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying she has “crossed the Rubicon” over her support of House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy.Mr Biggs, who announced that he was throwing his hat into the ring for the role of House speaker, took aim at the Georgia congresswoman in an interview on Lindell TV late last week.“She’s kind of crossed the Rubicon there. She’s calling us liars and saying we’re misleading,” he said.The Arizona congressman’s comments came in response to an op-ed penned by Ms Greene for The Daily Caller...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

What happens if Republicans fail to elect Kevin McCarthy as speaker? Here’s what the constitution says

The House of Representatives has failed to decide on a new speaker for the first time in more than a century, after Republican Kevin McCarthy was unable to secure a majority at the end of 11 votes this week.Mr McCarthy must get a simple majority of votes from members to be elected speaker after Republicans took control of the lower chamber in the November midterms.The House was adjourned at the end of a third failed day on Thursday evening amid din as his far-right Donald Trump-supporting GOP opponents showed no sign of relenting in their effort to block the...
KENTUCKY STATE
Washington Examiner

With eleventh-hour endorsement, Trump confirms McCarthy's victory reflects his own GOP influence

Have two years of thankless groveling, gratitude, and bending the knee toward former President Donald Trump paid off for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA)? Maybe on the fourth vote for House speaker — it is the first time in a century it has required multiple ballots to determine the second in line to the presidency — McCarthy will finally reap the reward of his obeisance to the former president. But until Wednesday morning, Trump seemed keen to let the California congressman fail.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
268K+
Followers
75K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy