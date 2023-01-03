Colchester Youth Soccer Coach Jay Vallieres awarded Vermont Soccer Association’s 2022 Volunteer of the Year

Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Vermont high school and college sports! - 1/6/23
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The barn and the hardwood provided good comfort for Vermont sports fans on Friday night, see how your favorite team fared on the NBC5 Friday Night Sports Desk!. Girls' Basketball:. - Mount Mansfield Union Cougars vs. South Burlington Wolves. - St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers vs. Burlington Seahorses.
mynbc5.com
Essex Middle School teacher named district teacher of the year in national program
ESSEX, Vt. — A wellness teacher at Essex Middle School was recently honored on a national level. Matt Bristol was named as a 2023 SHAPE America District Teacher of the Year. Bristol was one of four teachers nominated at the middle school, representing the east coast. A total of 20 teachers from across the country were chosen for the honor among all grade levels.
Colchester Sun
EHS Senior and student School Board representative receives coveted scholarship and trip
EWSD — EHS Senior Maddie Ahmadi was recently announced as one of Vermont’s delegates for the 2023 United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP). Each year two delegates from every U.S state are selected to receive a $10,000 and an all expense week long trip to Washington D.C. On the trip, delegates will meet members of Congress, the Supreme Court, the Presidential Administration and learn about the inner workings of the federal government.
WCAX
What To Do: Saturday, January 7
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday. Pine Island Community Farm in Colchester is collecting Christmas trees today... for their goats! They’re asking folks to set their trees aside for the resident goats, who love the trees’ flavor. You can drop off your tree today between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to support your local goats. Organizers ask that all decorations be removed.
vermontcatholic.org
Michaud Memorial Manor was created from The Triple-L Motel
Nearly a decade after the creation of Vermont Catholic Charities, Burlington Bishop Matthew Brady, fourth bishop of Burlington, undertook the task of reorganizing the program, which originally was established in 1929 by his predecessor, Bishop John Rice. This effort, which began during the spring and summer of 1939, resulted in the creation of the Central Bureau of Catholic Charities by December 1939 as a centralized agency in Burlington to coordinate all the already-existing diocesan and Catholic-affiliated social welfare programs throughout the statewide Diocese.
colchestersun.com
Colchester Historical Society creates Twenty Questions trivia game on Colchester history!
The Colchester Historical Society and the Burnham Memorial Library have teamed up to bring you a new “Twenty Questions” trivia game. All questions pertain to our local Colchester history, and the game will run throughout the month of January. Some answers will be easy to find (you may already know some of them), while other questions may be a bit more challenging. But it's all just for fun. Everyone is welcome to participate, and you can enjoy the game on your own time, at your own pace.
vermontbiz.com
ReArch Company adds three carpenters to growing field team
ReArch Company(link is external) in South Burlington announced it has expanded its field team with the addition of three new carpenters, Rob Cutler, Travis Cote and Tyler Trombley. Cutler works directly with superintendents reviewing plans, providing framing oversight, monitoring tool inventory and managing acquisitions. He most recently was employed by...
WCAX
What’s in a name? A look Inside Vt. dialect and pronunciation
CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Turns out Vermonters tend to drop letters from words, and experts say there’s no rhyme or reason for what goes and what stays. In the rural Orange County town of Corinth, Vermonters had a lot to say when asked how they pronounce it. “Corinth (KORE-inth)...
VTDigger
Cathedral Square announces appointment of Dr. Mark Levine, Aaron Ferenc, and Sarah Muyskens to board of directors
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT — Dr. Mark Levine, Aaron Ferenc, and Sarah Muyskens have been named to the Board of Directors for Cathedral Square, a leading nonprofit provider of affordable housing for older Vermonters and people with diverse needs. Dr. Mark Levine has served as Vermont’s commissioner of health since...
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman competes on Jeopardy!
ESSEX, Vt. — A Vermont woman came close to winning big on Tuesday night's episode of Jeopardy!. Claire Theoret, a high school registrar at Burlington High School and an Essex resident, lost by less than $1,500 on the latest episode of the popular quiz show, with competitor Lloyd Sy of Rockford, Illinois becoming the new champion.
mynbc5.com
Burlington business community hopes new program will take pressure off police
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington businesses community is sharing its thoughts on the Burlington Police Department's 2022 "End of the Year" report with a multi-point safety plan that would expand its ambassador program. "I hope that we will look back on 2022 as a year where we saw things...
Quick-hitting round of snow to blanket New England on Friday
A fast-moving disturbance sliding just off the New England coast will produce a quick burst of snow across the region Friday.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet the Frat Rats
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for some loyal, intelligent companions, meet the Frat Rats!. Thad, Jackson, Jason, Aidan, Lincoln, and Trent are rodent brothers currently waiting to find their forever home at the Humane Society of Chittenden County. They are only a few months old and...
Addison Independent
New Haven farm finds homes for wild horses
NEW HAVEN — If you’re in the market for a mustang, look no further than New Haven’s Rising Action Mustangs farm, known as RAMS. Though, it’s worth noting that you won’t find any sports cars at the spread on East Street, if that’s what you’re searching for.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Vermont
Vermont keeps pretty good records of bears killed in the state. Therefore, we know the exact size and weight of the largest bear ever captured. The heaviest bear in the state was actually caught fairly recently, in 2021. This black bear weighed 527 pounds after being field dressed. This means that it probably weighed quite a bit more beforehand. It was taken in Mendon, which is in wildlife management unit C.
WCAX
Chittenden County Sheriff ready to hand over reins
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The same man has led the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department for nearly four decades, but this year he decided it’s time to retire. Our Cam Smith sat down with Sheriff Kevin McLaughlin as he prepares to hand over the reins. “It’s just outstanding...
Vaccine clinic for BIPOC Vermonters scheduled for Saturday in Burlington
Sponsored by the Vermont Health Equity Initiative, the clinic runs from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vaccine clinic for BIPOC Vermonters scheduled for Saturday in Burlington.
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman details 'Jeopardy!' TV show experience
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The iconic "Jeopardy!" theme music is one Claire Theoret has heard thousands of times. But this time, instead of listening to it from her couch, the Essex resident heard it loud and clear on the "Jeopardy!" soundstage. The 25-year-old grew up an avid watcher of the...
Amid opposition, Forest Service rejects Silver Lake hut project
A Forest Service official shelved a plan to build a 10-person wilderness hut on the shore of Silver Lake, but expressed support for a shelter at another location. Read the story on VTDigger here: Amid opposition, Forest Service rejects Silver Lake hut project.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont’s preliminary report on 2022 deer seasons looks positive
Vermont Business Magazine The final number of deer taken in Vermont’s 2022 hunting seasons will not be available for a few more weeks, but the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says the final tally will be a little over 17,400 deer. Those deer will provide approximately 3.5 million servings of local, nutritious venison.
