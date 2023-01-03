Colchester Youth Soccer Coach Jay Vallieres awarded Vermont Soccer Association’s 2022 Volunteer of the Year

The Colchester Historical Society and the Burnham Memorial Library have teamed up to bring you a new “Twenty Questions” trivia game. All questions pertain to our local Colchester history, and the game will run throughout the month of January. Some answers will be easy to find (you may already know some of them), while other questions may be a bit more challenging. But it's all just for fun. Everyone is welcome to participate, and you can enjoy the game on your own time, at your own pace.

