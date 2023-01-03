Sheryl Crow once sang a "change will do you good," but on Chicago Med, things are in a state of near chaos and it's because of change. Now that Jack Dayton (Sasha Roiz) has controlling interest of Gaffney Medical Center, he has wasted no time in enacting changes all over the hospital. Apart from infusing massive amounts of cash into a new technologically advanced surgical suite known as O.R. 2.0, he is also bringing in new doctors.

2 DAYS AGO