Distractify

EP Teases Highly Anticipated 'NCIS' Three-Way Crossover Event (EXCLUSIVE)

For the first time in franchise history, the cast from three NCIS shows — NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i, and NCIS: Los Angeles — are coming together in a three-hour crossover event. Team members from all three divisions head to Washington, D.C. to celebrate the retirement of their former Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) professor. However, just before the big party, the professor is found dead in his apartment.
Distractify

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Is Back for a Sickening Season 15! Let's Meet the Gag-Worthy Cast

Are you ready for a 15th round of stunts, shenanigans, and goopery? No? Well, you better get ready, henny, because Season 15 of Emmy-winning reality competition series RuPaul's Drag Race sashays its way to MTV for the first time on Jan. 6, 2023. This season, 16 sickening queens — the largest cast in RPDR herstory — will compete for the crown and a whopping cash prize of $200,000 (we hope you read that in RuPaul's voice).
Distractify

Petra Dupre Is Another Doctor Brought to Gaffney Chicago by Jack Dayton — What Do We Know?

Sheryl Crow once sang a "change will do you good," but on Chicago Med, things are in a state of near chaos and it's because of change. Now that Jack Dayton (Sasha Roiz) has controlling interest of Gaffney Medical Center, he has wasted no time in enacting changes all over the hospital. Apart from infusing massive amounts of cash into a new technologically advanced surgical suite known as O.R. 2.0, he is also bringing in new doctors.
Distractify

Where Is HGTV's New Show 'Rico to the Rescue' Filmed?

There are a few kinds of shows that we can never get enough of: Real Housewives spinoffs, cooking competitions, and pretty much anything on HGTV. Listen, these are our comfort shows and we can't live without them. Lucky for us, HGTV has its newest show, Rico to the Rescue, premiering...
Distractify

'S.W.A.T.' Season 6: Jay Harrington Teases What's to Come for Deacon Kay (EXCLUSIVE)

Season 6 of S.W.A.T. has brought both personal and professional challenges for our characters, specifically Sgt. David "Deacon" Kay. Throughout Season 6 of the fan-favorite procedural drama, Deacon has had to navigate his home life, specifically the trauma his son Matthew faces after their home was shot at, as well as the dangers and responsibilities that come along with being part of the S.W.A.T. team.
Distractify

The Ending of 'Kaleidoscope' Reveals the Bonds Were Taken by Someone Unexpected

Spoiler alert: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for Netflix's Kaleidoscope. Netflix's new heist series Kaleidoscope is designed to be watched in a variety of different orders, but that has left some confused about what actually happens at the end of its non-linear story. The series follows Ray Vernon, an expert thief who brings together an all-star crew to pull off the theft of billions of dollars of unmarked bearer bonds.
Distractify

Paging Dr. Grace Song to 'Chicago Med' — What Do We Know About the New Physician?

With few exceptions — Great Expectations comes to mind — we rarely appreciate a wealthy benefactor. And in the world of TV medical dramas, a single rich person saving a struggling hospital is hardly a fresh story arc. Fortunately, Chicago Med has never disappointed its fans, which means that the arrival of Jack Dayton (Sasha Roiz), owner of controlling interest in Gaffney Medical Group, will be refreshing.
Distractify

Our New Bestie Is Here to Slay — Is 'M3GAN' Streaming Anywhere?

If there's one thing we love, it's campy horror movies; luckily, the latest contribution to the subgenre, M3GAN, is the campiest of all. The critically acclaimed flick follows Gemma (Allison Williams), a roboticist at a toy company who creates a lifelike AI doll named M3GAN (Amie Donald and Jenna Davis), who's programmed to be a child's greatest companion.
Distractify

Distractify

