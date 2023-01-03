Read full article on original website
EP Teases Highly Anticipated 'NCIS' Three-Way Crossover Event (EXCLUSIVE)
For the first time in franchise history, the cast from three NCIS shows — NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i, and NCIS: Los Angeles — are coming together in a three-hour crossover event. Team members from all three divisions head to Washington, D.C. to celebrate the retirement of their former Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) professor. However, just before the big party, the professor is found dead in his apartment.
Why Did Georgia and Zion Break Up? The Answer Is Half Sweet, Half Heartbreaking
If there’s one thing fans of Ginny & Georgia have become accustomed to, it’s mom Georgia’s messy love life. The complicated character, played by Brianne Howey, has gone from teenage love and motherhood with Zion Miller (Nathan Mitchell), to (almost) marrying the mayor of the town she fled to to escape her sketchy past, with many men in between.
Who Is Tina Arnold’s Husband? The '1000-Lb Best Friends' Star Just Celebrated a Marriage Milestone
Season 2 of 1000-lb Best Friends is finally here, and Vannessa, Meghan, Tina, and Ashely have a lot to catch us up on. From wedding planning to weight loss, the stakes are high for the group of four — do they have what it takes to overcome them?. Article...
Estranged Wife of ABC Host Caught Cheating with Blonde Coworker Breaks Silence
Marilee Fiebig, the ex-wife of disgraced Good Morning America host T.J. Holmes is finally opening up about her estranged husband who has been seen gallivanting around town with his mistress and co-host Amy Robach. “During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained...
Is French Montana OK? Rumors Swirl Following Shooting in Miami
A recent music video shoot for rapper French Montana was interrupted by a shooting on Jan. 5, 2023, according to reporting from NBC Miami. Witnesses said that as many as nine people were hit during the shooting, including rapper Rob49. Article continues below advertisement. Following the news of the shooting,...
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Is Back for a Sickening Season 15! Let's Meet the Gag-Worthy Cast
Are you ready for a 15th round of stunts, shenanigans, and goopery? No? Well, you better get ready, henny, because Season 15 of Emmy-winning reality competition series RuPaul's Drag Race sashays its way to MTV for the first time on Jan. 6, 2023. This season, 16 sickening queens — the largest cast in RPDR herstory — will compete for the crown and a whopping cash prize of $200,000 (we hope you read that in RuPaul's voice).
Petra Dupre Is Another Doctor Brought to Gaffney Chicago by Jack Dayton — What Do We Know?
Sheryl Crow once sang a "change will do you good," but on Chicago Med, things are in a state of near chaos and it's because of change. Now that Jack Dayton (Sasha Roiz) has controlling interest of Gaffney Medical Center, he has wasted no time in enacting changes all over the hospital. Apart from infusing massive amounts of cash into a new technologically advanced surgical suite known as O.R. 2.0, he is also bringing in new doctors.
St. Louis Radio Host Tony Patrico Has Left the Show Following DM Allegations
Some St. Louis radio listeners may have noticed that Tony Patrico, the regular co-host of The Rizzuto Show on The Point no longer seems to be on the show. As it turns out, Tony has left the station altogether. Article continues below advertisement. Many of his fans are wondering what's...
Who Is New Detective Terry Bruno on 'SVU'? Fans Have Seen Actor Kevin Kane Before
Any actor in New York City knows that it's a rite of passage to be on an episode (or several) of any of the Law & Order franchises. Everyone has to start somewhere so getting cast as a guest star or recurring character in a Dick Wolf series is a pretty big accomplishment for actors.
What Abby Did (or Didn't Do) in 'Ginny & Georgia' to Deserve the Silent Treatment
The first season of Ginny & Georgia ends with plenty of loose ends, but Season 2 of the Netflix series is finally here to tie them up. However, at the end of Season 1, all of MANG (Max, Abby, Norah, and Ginny) is left torn apart after the explosive finale. Not only is Max mad at Ginny, but she’s also mad at Abby (Katie Douglas).
Where Is HGTV's New Show 'Rico to the Rescue' Filmed?
There are a few kinds of shows that we can never get enough of: Real Housewives spinoffs, cooking competitions, and pretty much anything on HGTV. Listen, these are our comfort shows and we can't live without them. Lucky for us, HGTV has its newest show, Rico to the Rescue, premiering...
'S.W.A.T.' Season 6: Jay Harrington Teases What's to Come for Deacon Kay (EXCLUSIVE)
Season 6 of S.W.A.T. has brought both personal and professional challenges for our characters, specifically Sgt. David "Deacon" Kay. Throughout Season 6 of the fan-favorite procedural drama, Deacon has had to navigate his home life, specifically the trauma his son Matthew faces after their home was shot at, as well as the dangers and responsibilities that come along with being part of the S.W.A.T. team.
The Ending of 'Kaleidoscope' Reveals the Bonds Were Taken by Someone Unexpected
Spoiler alert: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for Netflix's Kaleidoscope. Netflix's new heist series Kaleidoscope is designed to be watched in a variety of different orders, but that has left some confused about what actually happens at the end of its non-linear story. The series follows Ray Vernon, an expert thief who brings together an all-star crew to pull off the theft of billions of dollars of unmarked bearer bonds.
Paging Dr. Grace Song to 'Chicago Med' — What Do We Know About the New Physician?
With few exceptions — Great Expectations comes to mind — we rarely appreciate a wealthy benefactor. And in the world of TV medical dramas, a single rich person saving a struggling hospital is hardly a fresh story arc. Fortunately, Chicago Med has never disappointed its fans, which means that the arrival of Jack Dayton (Sasha Roiz), owner of controlling interest in Gaffney Medical Group, will be refreshing.
Our New Bestie Is Here to Slay — Is 'M3GAN' Streaming Anywhere?
If there's one thing we love, it's campy horror movies; luckily, the latest contribution to the subgenre, M3GAN, is the campiest of all. The critically acclaimed flick follows Gemma (Allison Williams), a roboticist at a toy company who creates a lifelike AI doll named M3GAN (Amie Donald and Jenna Davis), who's programmed to be a child's greatest companion.
NFL Alum Peyton Hillis Saved His Children From the Unthinkable — Are the Kids OK?
It’s with a heavy heart that we share the news of NFL alum-turned-actor Peyton Hillis’s hospitalization. Peyton, who is known for playing in the NFL from 2008 to 2014, was reported to have suffered injuries to his lungs and kidneys after saving his children from a near-fatal accident on Jan. 5, 2023, in Pensacola, Fla.
