Read full article on original website
Related
Flint Hills Regional Leaders Retreat will be held in Manhattan
Regional information and updates will be provided during the Flint Hills Regional Leaders Retreat on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 12-13. at the Manhattan Conference Center. Speakers will range from Kansas State University President Richard Linton to Kansas Lt. Gov. David Toland. Discussion and update topics will go from regional attraction projects to a housing panel. The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce is on the agenda at 2:45 p.m. Thursday followed by a Fort Riley Update at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska farmer named one of America's Best Young Farmers and Ranchers for 2023
Taylor Nelson reveals how he was chosen to be one of America’s Best Young Farmers and Ranchers for 2023 after he was selected to be a spokesperson for John Deere’s new autonomous tractor. Nebraska producer named one of nation's top young farmers. A willingness to seek improvement is...
Warning about aquifer's decline sets up big fight in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas water experts are sounding an alarm decades in the making: Farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk the economic collapse of a region important to the U.S. food supply.
Local legislators would favor property tax relief as session set to start Monday
The 2023 Kansas legislative session will kick off Monday in Topeka with several local legislators saying they would like the body to address property tax relief. Rep. Barbara Wasinger, R-Hays, will be on the taxation committee this session and said she would like to see further tax relief for Kansans.
Sundown Salute will move to Labor day weekend
Sundown Salute is moving from the Fourth of July time frame to Friday - Sunday, Sept. 1-3 in 2023. Tricia Verschage, Director, explained that the decision to actually make that change was made before the 2022 celebration, which was also held in Milford. Verschage noted that Milford is in Geary...
OPINION: January ushers in COVID turning points year after year
The COVID-19 pandemic has crafted many of its dark landmarks during recent Januarys. The last three installments have brought perhaps the most significant events related to the virus: the month that introduced COVID-19 to Kansas, two months that contained the two most deadly and contagious surges, and also a month that introduced widespread vaccination.
WSU Report: Employment growth will slow in 2023
WICHITA—Wichita State University's Center for Economic Development and Business Research has released an updated Kansas Employment Forecast. Uncertainty about an economic recession and inflation expectations has plagued the U.S. economy in 2022. The Bureau of Economic Analysis's preliminary estimates of Gross Domestic Product indicated significant declines, which sparked concerns about a recession. Those estimates have been revised upward but still, show losses. The third quarter estimates, however, have a significant rebound in the economy of 3.2%. An alternative measure of the economy that the Center has recently followed more closely is Gross Domestic Income (GDI). It too has a small decline in the first half of the year with a strong rebound in the third quarter. Based on these two estimates, the U.S. economy was on shaky ground in the first half of 2022 as it dealt with the fallout of the Russian invasion, increased energy prices, and residual COVID effects.
Community updates are planned for the next MAC Breakfast
Updates from the Military Affairs Council, City, County and Fort Riley are on the agenda for the MAC Breakfast on Jan. 26 at the Geary County Convention Center. Doors will open at 7 a.m. and the breakfast is scheduled from 7:30 - 9 a.m. Cost to attend for civilians and...
Kan. official: 'Axe the Tax' causing confusion on grocery receipts
GREAT BEND — No one will complain about paying less tax on groceries and other essentials. They may, however, complain about a change on receipts from local retailers. With the rollover into the New Year, Kansas implement the first phase of its "Axe the Tax" legislation in a first step to eliminate sales tax on groceries.
Governor: New Kansas veterans home to be built in Topeka
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Wednesday announced that a new veterans home serving Northeast Kansas will be built in Topeka adjacent to the Colmery-O’Neill United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center. “As the daughter of a Purple Heart recipient, I am committed to honoring the service...
WIBW
Flags ordered to half-staff in honor of longtime AG’s passing
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the passing of the longest-serving Attorney General in Kansas’ history, Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half staff in Kansas. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, Jan. 5, that she has ordered all flags throughout the State of Kansas...
fourstateshomepage.com
Southeast Kansas State Senator resigns his seat
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Southeast Kansas Republican Richard Hilderbrand announced his resignation from the State Senate, effective Sunday – just one day before the new legislative session kicks off. Hilderbrand notified the Kansas Secretary of State earlier this week about his intentions and said he needs to focus...
Reduced food sales tax rate in Kansas leads to some confusion with shoppers
After a reduced food sales tax rate went into effect in Kansas on Jan. 1, some shoppers are confused about what they're seeing on their receipts.
WIBW
Kansas Gas Service to host local events, help customers apply for assistance
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service representatives will host local events to help customers apply for an annual benefit to pay part of their energy bills. Kansas Gas Service says on Thursday, Jan. 5, that it has partnered with state agencies to help customers complete Low Income Energy Assistance Program applications. It said LIEAP is administered through the Kansas Department of Children and Families and helps low-income homes pay part of their energy costs through an annual benefit.
Kansas Gas Service helps users save on utilities
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Gas Service is going city to city to help people in Northeast Kansas secure affordable utilities. The Kansas Gas Service and Evergy were at the Salvation Army in Topeka today to help people fill out their applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). This federally funded program is in […]
Kansas AG, Sedgwick County DA fine home warranty company $850k
Following a joint investigation between the Kansas Attorney General's Office and Sedgwick County District Attorney's office, a home warranty company has been given an $850,000 consent judgment.
Counties with the most vehicle fatalities in Kansas
Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not […]
Stormont Vail Health says thank you to Manhattan Surgical Hospital and Irwin Army Community Hospital
Stormont Vail Health has thanked their peers at Manhattan Surgical Hospital and Irwin Army Community Hospital for assisting when the sterilizer equipment at the Stormont Vail Flint Hills Hospital failed earlier this week. Through some collaboration, they were able to get needed surgical instruments sterilized and still maintain the surgical schedule.
University’s latest survey shows rising risk of recession
OMAHA — Creighton University’s latest survey of manufacturing supply managers in a region including Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri signals a rising risk this year of a recession. “Not since April and May of 2020, the middle of the 2020 recession, has the overall index fallen below growth neutral...
Holiday break comes to an end in USD 475
Geary USD 475 students return to the classroom on Monday following their holiday break. Dr. Reginald Eggleston, Superintendent of Schools, said he thought the District was in a good place. "When you think about it we only have five months of school left and a lot that needs to take place between now and preparation for our state assessments, graduation that happens in May, so a lot of things that need to take place between now and the end of the year."
JC Post
Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0