247Sports

GAME PREVIEW: Wake Forest visits Louisville for ACC contest

The University of Louisville men's basketball team continues ACC play on Saturday. The Cardinals (2-13, 0-4 in ACC play) will host Wake Forest (10-5, 2-2 ACC) at the KFC Yum Center on Saturday at 3 o'clock. The game will be on the ACC Network. Wake Forest has won two of...
247Sports

Miami transfer Gilbert Frierson has committed to Louisville

The University of Louisville football staff has struck yet again in the transfer portal. And it's another four-star prospect on the defensive side of the ball. Former Miami safety/linebacker Gilbert Frierson made a visit to Louisville on Friday and then announced his commitment to the Cardinals on social media. A native of Coconut Creek, Fla., Frierson played in 48 games during his career at Miami and made 15 starts for the Hurricanes.
