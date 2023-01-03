The University of Louisville football staff has struck yet again in the transfer portal. And it's another four-star prospect on the defensive side of the ball. Former Miami safety/linebacker Gilbert Frierson made a visit to Louisville on Friday and then announced his commitment to the Cardinals on social media. A native of Coconut Creek, Fla., Frierson played in 48 games during his career at Miami and made 15 starts for the Hurricanes.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 9 HOURS AGO