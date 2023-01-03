Read full article on original website
Weekend Forecast: Cooler temps stick around, rain chances increase
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast will feature a mix of sun and clouds to wrap up the work and school week, but will turn dreary and stay that way this weekend. Temperatures are again in the 30s and 40s this morning, but, like yesterday, I think most of us will drop into the mid to upper 30s by 7 a.m. While we will see sunshine today, I think there is a better chance for the balance to be more toward the clouds at times. Highs will be a little cooler, only topping out in the mid-40s.
Calmer weather continues to finish the week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a warm and stormy start to this work week, things are finally looking a little more normal around here as we head into this week’s finish. Chillier weather is back in the forecast as partly to mostly clear skies allow temperatures to drop as we head through the overnight hours. Lows are expected to drop back into the middle 30s as we head through tonight.
EKY middle school set to reopen following historic flooding
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Letcher County Schools announced students at Whitesburg Middle School will move back to their campus on Monday, January 9. Students were moved to Cowan Elementary School following historic flooding more than five months ago. “A special thank you to the students and staff...
Lane closing planned on Hal Rogers Parkway for bridge repairs, traffic delays possible
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Drivers who use the Hal Rogers Parkway in Perry County should prepare for a lane closing and possible traffic delays starting Monday, January 9. Crews plan to repair a damaged bridge rail. The bridge is between Exit 56 and the traffic signal at Village Lane....
Influenza, COVID-19 cases soar in Pike County following the holidays
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Following the holidays, active influenza and COVID-19 cases have increased dramatically. Especially cases of flu B. “70 percent of our lab-confirmed influenza cases, 70 percent, have come through in the last two weeks,” said Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley. In Pike County alone,...
At least one dead in Laurel County crash
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - At least one person is dead following an early morning crash in Laurel County. It happened Saturday morning at the junction of KY 192 and the Hal Rogers Parkway in London. Police tell WYMT two cars were involved and there were injuries, but we do...
Two dead after crash in Breathitt County
SOUTHFORK, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are dead after a crash in the Southfork community of Breathitt County Thursday. Kentucky State Police troopers say Chad Wesley Hardin, 31, of Ezel, was driving a black 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt when he lost control of the vehicle. The car left the roadway and...
WATCH: WYMT Sports Overtime - January 6, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - All-A tournaments are heating up throughout the region as our first WYMT Sports Overtime of 2023 gets underway!. And you can watch all the action in the playlist above.
Local police launch traffic safety project
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet research shows over 10% of Kentuckians getting behind the wheel are not wearing a seat belt. Those numbers have led to scary consequences, especially in Perry County. “Year after year, Perry County has ranked at the top in Kentucky per capita for unbelted...
‘Use them, not abuse them’: Officials respond to Magoffin County park incident
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After community complaints brought attention to an issue at a Magoffin County park, officials are highlighting the importance of taking care of community spaces. A video shared on Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman’s Facebook page asked the public’s help identifying the drivers of several vehicles caught...
High School Scoreboard (Jan. 6)
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Check out all of our scores from the mountains from Friday night. Somerset 65, Casey County 63 (OT) Jackson County 69, Harlan 63 (13th Region All “A” Championship) Martin County 68, Phelps 46 (15th Region All “A” Semifinal) Pikeville 66, Shelby Valley...
One in critical condition following police chase in Southwest Virginia
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA (WYMT) - A police chase that went through at least two counties in Southwest Virginia ends with an arrest and a man in critical condition at a Pike County hospital. On Thursday, December 29th, officials with the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office were alerted to a police chase that...
WATCH: Magoffin County officials ask for help identifying suspects
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman is asking for your help in identifying people who reportedly caused damage to a park. In a video posted to Facebook, several cars were caught driving on Half Mountain Battlefield Community Park. Officials said the cars caused damage to the...
Harlan County outlasts South Laurel 71-63 in WYMT Game of the Week
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Starting off the new year right on 2023′s first edition of the WYMT Game of the Week. It was an Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten matchup Thursday night between the No. 7 South Laurel Cardinals and the No. 9 Harlan County Black Bears. A...
Did you know Kentucky is one of the only places on Earth that has a regular 'moonbow?'
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — There's just something special about seeing a rainbow. But it's even rarer to see one at night. However, in Kentucky, you can see a "moonbow," or a lunar rainbow, pretty regularly. And it's one of only a few places on earth where that happens. The...
Two killed in Breathitt Co. crash
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men were killed in a Breathitt County crash on Thursday. Kentucky State Police says they received a call of a single-vehicle accident on KY 1098 in the Southfork community Thursday night. KSP says their investigation indicated that 31-year-old Chad Hardin was driving a Chevrolet...
House fire kills one in Breathitt County
CLAYHOLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is dead after a house fire in Breathitt County early Thursday afternoon. Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard were called in reference to a house fire in the Clayhole area of Breathitt County just after 1:00 p.m. Thursday. Multiple agencies and...
Harlan County city looking for interim police chief
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky city is looking for the right person to add to its police force. Officials with the City of Evarts posted on their Facebook page they are accepting applications and resumes for an interim police chief. The post states the candidate must be...
Hazard’s Landon Smith signs with EKU
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a big day for the Hazard athletic program on Thursday. Bulldog multi-sport athlete Landon Smith signed his letter of intent to play for the Eastern Kentucky football team next fall. “They made an effort there and I felt loved from the beginning,” Smith said....
New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties
FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
