HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast will feature a mix of sun and clouds to wrap up the work and school week, but will turn dreary and stay that way this weekend. Temperatures are again in the 30s and 40s this morning, but, like yesterday, I think most of us will drop into the mid to upper 30s by 7 a.m. While we will see sunshine today, I think there is a better chance for the balance to be more toward the clouds at times. Highs will be a little cooler, only topping out in the mid-40s.

HAZARD, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO