wymt.com

Weekend Forecast: Cooler temps stick around, rain chances increase

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast will feature a mix of sun and clouds to wrap up the work and school week, but will turn dreary and stay that way this weekend. Temperatures are again in the 30s and 40s this morning, but, like yesterday, I think most of us will drop into the mid to upper 30s by 7 a.m. While we will see sunshine today, I think there is a better chance for the balance to be more toward the clouds at times. Highs will be a little cooler, only topping out in the mid-40s.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Calmer weather continues to finish the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a warm and stormy start to this work week, things are finally looking a little more normal around here as we head into this week’s finish. Chillier weather is back in the forecast as partly to mostly clear skies allow temperatures to drop as we head through the overnight hours. Lows are expected to drop back into the middle 30s as we head through tonight.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

EKY middle school set to reopen following historic flooding

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Letcher County Schools announced students at Whitesburg Middle School will move back to their campus on Monday, January 9. Students were moved to Cowan Elementary School following historic flooding more than five months ago. “A special thank you to the students and staff...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Influenza, COVID-19 cases soar in Pike County following the holidays

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Following the holidays, active influenza and COVID-19 cases have increased dramatically. Especially cases of flu B. “70 percent of our lab-confirmed influenza cases, 70 percent, have come through in the last two weeks,” said Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley. In Pike County alone,...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

At least one dead in Laurel County crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - At least one person is dead following an early morning crash in Laurel County. It happened Saturday morning at the junction of KY 192 and the Hal Rogers Parkway in London. Police tell WYMT two cars were involved and there were injuries, but we do...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Two dead after crash in Breathitt County

SOUTHFORK, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are dead after a crash in the Southfork community of Breathitt County Thursday. Kentucky State Police troopers say Chad Wesley Hardin, 31, of Ezel, was driving a black 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt when he lost control of the vehicle. The car left the roadway and...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

WATCH: WYMT Sports Overtime - January 6, 2023

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - All-A tournaments are heating up throughout the region as our first WYMT Sports Overtime of 2023 gets underway!. And you can watch all the action in the playlist above.
wymt.com

Local police launch traffic safety project

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet research shows over 10% of Kentuckians getting behind the wheel are not wearing a seat belt. Those numbers have led to scary consequences, especially in Perry County. “Year after year, Perry County has ranked at the top in Kentucky per capita for unbelted...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

High School Scoreboard (Jan. 6)

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Check out all of our scores from the mountains from Friday night. Somerset 65, Casey County 63 (OT) Jackson County 69, Harlan 63 (13th Region All “A” Championship) Martin County 68, Phelps 46 (15th Region All “A” Semifinal) Pikeville 66, Shelby Valley...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

WATCH: Magoffin County officials ask for help identifying suspects

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman is asking for your help in identifying people who reportedly caused damage to a park. In a video posted to Facebook, several cars were caught driving on Half Mountain Battlefield Community Park. Officials said the cars caused damage to the...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Two killed in Breathitt Co. crash

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men were killed in a Breathitt County crash on Thursday. Kentucky State Police says they received a call of a single-vehicle accident on KY 1098 in the Southfork community Thursday night. KSP says their investigation indicated that 31-year-old Chad Hardin was driving a Chevrolet...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

House fire kills one in Breathitt County

CLAYHOLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is dead after a house fire in Breathitt County early Thursday afternoon. Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard were called in reference to a house fire in the Clayhole area of Breathitt County just after 1:00 p.m. Thursday. Multiple agencies and...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Harlan County city looking for interim police chief

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky city is looking for the right person to add to its police force. Officials with the City of Evarts posted on their Facebook page they are accepting applications and resumes for an interim police chief. The post states the candidate must be...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Hazard’s Landon Smith signs with EKU

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a big day for the Hazard athletic program on Thursday. Bulldog multi-sport athlete Landon Smith signed his letter of intent to play for the Eastern Kentucky football team next fall. “They made an effort there and I felt loved from the beginning,” Smith said....
fox56news.com

New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties

FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
KENTUCKY STATE

