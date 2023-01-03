Read full article on original website
Related
College Basketball Odds: Washington State vs. Arizona prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/7/2023
The Washington State Cougars take on the Arizona Wildcats. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Washington State Arizona prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Washington State Arizona. The college basketball season has been crazy and tumultuous in many places. In the Pac-12, we have a...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona uses a mad 4th-quarter comeback to escape the Oregon State upset bid
It wasn’t easy. At times, it looked like it might be hopeless. As long as there’s time on the clock, nothing is hopeless, though. Arizona proved that by coming back from a 12-point deficit twice to defeat Oregon State 72-69. “It was all part of the plan,” Arizona...
azdesertswarm.com
How to watch and what to expect when Arizona women’s basketball hosts Oregon State
When you just played three games in less than five days, including facing No. 2 Stanford, getting home can cure what ails you. Arizona women’s basketball hopes that’s the case when it hosts Oregon State on Friday evening. Like Arizona, the Beavers have gone yet more dramatic changes...
allsportstucson.com
McKale Center 50th Anniversary: Plans for arena first revealed in April 1967
EDITOR’S NOTE: AllSportsTucson.com will run a series of stories on the 50th anniversary of McKale Center leading up to Feb. 1, when the first basketball game was played at the historic arena 50 years ago to the date. A Tucson Citizen story tucked into its April 15, 1967 edition...
azdesertswarm.com
What Tommy Lloyd, Pelle Larsson and Kylan Boswell said after Arizona’s win over Washington
Arizona came oh so close to losing at home on Thursday night, rallying from down 14 to beat Washington 70-67 for its eighth straight win overall and 28th consecutive at McKale Center. Our full recap can be found here. Below is what Tommy Lloyd, Pelle Larsson and Kylan Boswell had...
Former Sun Devils ER Joe Moore Won't Join Huskies After All
The transfer signed a UW letter of intent, but is not coming.
allsportstucson.com
Pima soccer standout Nicholas Bianchi headed to Gonzaga
Information from Pima’s media-relations department contributed to this report:. Pima Community College men’s soccer player Nicholas Bianchi will head back to the NCAA Division I level to continue his collegiate career and educational endeavors next season with Gonzaga. Bianchi made an impact in his only season with the...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men's basketball vs. Washington State: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online
The 5th-ranked Arizona Wildcats continue their mini homestand by hosting the Washington State Cougars. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Arizona-Washington State game time, details:. Date: Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Time: 3 p.m. MT. Location: McKale...
allsportstucson.com
Five Southern Arizona schools make appeal to AIA for 2023 football conference alignment
Sahuarita, Palo Verde, Benson, Rio Rico and Ironwood Ridge have made an indication they will appeal to the AIA for reclassification after the governing body made its initial announcement last month of their conference placement for the 2023 season. Schools in the state had until Thursday to appeal their football...
Teachers can earn a degree for free in Arizona
The Arizona Teachers Academy scholarship offers tuition coverage for students who agree to teach in Arizona.
realestatedaily-news.com
Triple Shift Entertainment Buys 4 Tucson Bowling Alleys for $9.61 Million
TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 6, 2023 – The Minnesota-based company, Triple Shift Entertainment recently purchased four Tucson Bowling Alleys. Triple Shift Entertainment already owned ten bowling alleys in Minnesota and claims bowling is in their DNA on their website. The four independently owned bowling centers were all being operated by...
KOLD-TV
What experts say about buying or building homes in 2023 in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you are looking to buy or build a home in southern Arizona this new year, both realtors and builders say the process might look a little different. “Believe it or not, right now is actually an easier time to build than it was...
azmarijuana.com
Arizona’s Largest Marijuana Dispensary Opens on Jan 10th
The new D2 Dispensary, opening on January 10, will be Arizona’s largest dispensary and the only dispensary in Tucson with an indoor drive-thru. “We have museum display cases showing little elements that highlight the products. We have vegan edibles, ketogenic products, and a little bit of everything,” Moe Asnani, owner of D2 Dispensary and The Downtown Dispensary, told KVOA.
KOLD-TV
Gov. Katie Hobbs: Southern Arizona will be focus of her administration
PHOENIX (KOLD News 13) - In her first interview since her inauguration on Monday, Jan. 2, Gov. Katie Hobbs says southern Arizona will be a big focus of her administration. “I think Tucson is such an incredibly important part of our state and it often gets ignored in the politics here in Maricopa County,” she said. “We’re going to focus on how we can bring economic development opportunities to Tucson and the mayor is going to be an incredibly important part in that.”
realestatedaily-news.com
Tribal Casino at I-10 and Grant in Tucson Moves closer to Reality
TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 5, 2023 -- The Pascua Yaqui Tribe has publicly announced its intention to build a new casino in Tucson, closer to the city center than any other local gaming facilities. New agreement:. Under the terms of a new gaming agreement between the State of Arizona and its...
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Mountain Mike’s Pizza moves into Tucson
Mountain Mike’s Pizza recently opened its third Arizona location at 4362 N. Oracle Road, Suite 112. Known for its crispy, curled pepperonis, Mountain Mike’s is owned and operated by Pelican Food Concepts LLC, which has exclusive rights to Tucson, Mesa, and parts of Phoenix as part of a multiunit development deal with the fast-growing pizza chain.
Bed Bath & Beyond shuts down in Tucson
Bed Bath & Beyond announced 56 of its stores will be closing across the country, including two in Tucson.
Ever wondered what Arizona's Titan Missile Museum has to offer? Here's your answer
ARIZONA, USA — If you've ever wondered what the Titan Missile Museum has to offer, wonder no more. This Titan Missile Museum is home to the last remains of the 54 Titan II missile sites that were on alert across the US from 1962 until 1987. Located just south of Tucson, this museum encourages visitors to reimagine the time period of U.S. history when the threat of nuclear war was an everyday reality.
KOLD-TV
New casino, tribal land improvements coming to Tucson’s west side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new casino will soon be breaking ground in Tucson. It comes after President Joe Biden signed the Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act into law last week. Around 30 acres were added to the Pascua Yaqui reservation land near Grant and Interstate 10....
Bobcat attacks Saddlebrooke man at his home
A Saddlebrooke man is receiving treatment for rabies after an encounter with a bobcat left him injured just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, say Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) officials.
