Tucson, AZ

allsportstucson.com

Pima soccer standout Nicholas Bianchi headed to Gonzaga

Information from Pima’s media-relations department contributed to this report:. Pima Community College men’s soccer player Nicholas Bianchi will head back to the NCAA Division I level to continue his collegiate career and educational endeavors next season with Gonzaga. Bianchi made an impact in his only season with the...
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Triple Shift Entertainment Buys 4 Tucson Bowling Alleys for $9.61 Million

TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 6, 2023 – The Minnesota-based company, Triple Shift Entertainment recently purchased four Tucson Bowling Alleys. Triple Shift Entertainment already owned ten bowling alleys in Minnesota and claims bowling is in their DNA on their website. The four independently owned bowling centers were all being operated by...
TUCSON, AZ
azmarijuana.com

Arizona’s Largest Marijuana Dispensary Opens on Jan 10th

The new D2 Dispensary, opening on January 10, will be Arizona’s largest dispensary and the only dispensary in Tucson with an indoor drive-thru. “We have museum display cases showing little elements that highlight the products. We have vegan edibles, ketogenic products, and a little bit of everything,” Moe Asnani, owner of D2 Dispensary and The Downtown Dispensary, told KVOA.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Gov. Katie Hobbs: Southern Arizona will be focus of her administration

PHOENIX (KOLD News 13) - In her first interview since her inauguration on Monday, Jan. 2, Gov. Katie Hobbs says southern Arizona will be a big focus of her administration. “I think Tucson is such an incredibly important part of our state and it often gets ignored in the politics here in Maricopa County,” she said. “We’re going to focus on how we can bring economic development opportunities to Tucson and the mayor is going to be an incredibly important part in that.”
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Tribal Casino at I-10 and Grant in Tucson Moves closer to Reality

TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 5, 2023 -- The Pascua Yaqui Tribe has publicly announced its intention to build a new casino in Tucson, closer to the city center than any other local gaming facilities. New agreement:. Under the terms of a new gaming agreement between the State of Arizona and its...
TUCSON, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Mountain Mike’s Pizza moves into Tucson

Mountain Mike’s Pizza recently opened its third Arizona location at 4362 N. Oracle Road, Suite 112. Known for its crispy, curled pepperonis, Mountain Mike’s is owned and operated by Pelican Food Concepts LLC, which has exclusive rights to Tucson, Mesa, and parts of Phoenix as part of a multiunit development deal with the fast-growing pizza chain.
TUCSON, AZ
12 News

Ever wondered what Arizona's Titan Missile Museum has to offer? Here's your answer

ARIZONA, USA — If you've ever wondered what the Titan Missile Museum has to offer, wonder no more. This Titan Missile Museum is home to the last remains of the 54 Titan II missile sites that were on alert across the US from 1962 until 1987. Located just south of Tucson, this museum encourages visitors to reimagine the time period of U.S. history when the threat of nuclear war was an everyday reality.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

New casino, tribal land improvements coming to Tucson’s west side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new casino will soon be breaking ground in Tucson. It comes after President Joe Biden signed the Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act into law last week. Around 30 acres were added to the Pascua Yaqui reservation land near Grant and Interstate 10....
