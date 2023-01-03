Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
Why Meta Is (and Isn’t) Driving the Metaverse Conversation
In October 2021, Mark Zuckerberg announced that his company, Facebook, owner and operator of the biggest social networks in the world, would change its focus from the business of two-dimensional social networking to “the metaverse” and spend $10 billion per year to get there. Since then, the journey has been rocky for the newly renamed Meta. The pivot to a VR-first business has proven costly. Users aren’t adopting the $1500 Oculus Quest or the company’s other devices at the wildfire pace they did Facebook and Instagram. They’re busy making fun of Horizon Worlds, Meta’s flagship metaverse game, for looking like a Second Life bootleg. Meta’s stepped on its own fair share of rakes; for example, it debuted Horizon Worlds in Spain without translating the game into Spanish in late 2022.
Gizmodo
Android Auto's Makeover Is Now Available for Everyone
It’s time for another Android feature drop—the CES 2023 edition. This time, Google’s officially rolling out the new Android Auto interface that we got to preview a few months ago. There are also a few other car-centric announcements within the platform. And Android users can expect a new media handoff feature to launch sometime this year.
BBC
Many Android phones to get satellite connectivity
A new partnership between the satellite phone firm Iridium and chip giant Qualcomm will bring satellite connectivity to premium Android smartphones later in the year. It means that in places where there is no mobile coverage, handsets can connect with passing satellites to send and receive messages. Qualcomm's chips are...
These are the technology trends that will shape our lives in 2023
CNN asked four experts to predict which technologies will shape our lives in 2023. From AI to green energy, here's what they said.
Microsoft shares lag Big Tech peers as growth worries prompt UBS downgrade
Jan 4 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) underperformed big technology peers on U.S. exchanges on Wednesday as its shares fell 5.3% following a downgrade by brokerage UBS on worries over slowing growth for its cloud services and Office suite.
Gizmodo
Germany Warns Elon Musk of Breaking EU Misinformation Laws on Twitter
Twitter CEO Elon Musk met with Germany’s digital director to discuss the country’s expectations for disinformation on the platform. German Embassy representatives organized the meeting in San Francisco which was scheduled with very little notice, the evening before it took place. Digital and Transport Minister Volker Wissing traveled...
Gizmodo
200 Million Twitter Users' Data Just Went Up for Sale on the Dark Web for $2. Here's What We Know.
Twitter—currently a company enduring major headache—has a pretty bad data breach on its hands. It could impact hundreds of millions of users and lead to major security issues for the platform but, despite its severity, it’s been easy to miss amidst the flood of other scandals and controversies plaguing the social media giant. Still, if you use the bird app, this is one mess you’re definitely gonna want to pay attention to, as it might affect you directly, unlike Elon Musk’s c-suite uproar.
Engadget
Samsung bets on MicroLED and 8K for its premium 2023 TVs
Four years after introducing The Wall at CES 2018, Samsung is poised to take its MicroLED technology mainstream. At CES 2023, the company announced it would offer 50-, 63-, 76-, 89-, 101-, 114- and 140-inch MicroLED models, greatly expanding the amount of choice consumers have when it comes to the new display technology. Samsung didn’t provide pricing and availability information for the expanded line, but the company claims the new models are its most affordable MicroLED TVs to date. Since a few of the sets are smaller than any of the MicroLED TVs Samsung has offered in the past, you also won’t need to pay for a professional to install them in your home.
Gizmodo
Plex Is Finally Rolling Out a Video Rental Marketplace
Video streamer Plex announced it is bringing its rental service to consumers after a three-year delay stemming from the covid-19 pandemic. The expansion will allow consumers to find movies or TV shows to rent or purchase on its marketplace, providing easier access to find a plethora of media content. Plex intends to roll out its transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) store which will provide rental options by the second quarter of this year.
Google embraces Nvidia GeForce Now with Asus's latest Chromebook
The Vibe CX34 Flip Chromebook is great for GeForce Now... as opposed to *ahem* Stadia.
Gizmodo
California Pay Transparency Reveals Big Tech Salaries
California’s salary transparency law has officially gone into effect as of January 1, forcing companies to unveil the wages they pay to their workers. As such, the curtain is being pulled on the mystery behind the cash flowing through some of Silicon Valley’s biggest companies. This past September,...
GIGABYTE at CES 2023: Power of Computing to Reshape the World
TAIPEI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- GIGABYTE, a leading supplier of computer hardware and pioneer in the tech industry, presents “ Power of Computing ” at CES 2023 to demonstrate exceptional computing prowess that drives innovative technologies forward. An extensive range of enterprise and personal computer solutions are brought to the show to resonate with the theme. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005713/en/ GIGABYTE at CES 2023: Power of Computing to Reshape the World (Photo: Business Wire)
Best of CES 2023: High-tech eyebrows and a boba tea robot
Tech companies have showed off their latest products this week at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show.
CORRECTINGand REPLACINGAirgain® Antennas Power the Next Generation of VR Gaming
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2023-- Please replace the release with the following due to minor copy edits in the second and third paragraphs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005014/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
POLITICO
Tech to the global economy: Let's stay together
LAS VEGAS — Attendees at this year’s CES are sharply attuned to the sea change of the past several years in America’s approach to trade and manufacturing. It makes sense: Everyone at the country’s largest consumer-tech conference, from device manufacturers like Bosch and Panasonic to software developers, makes something. Their businesses are dependent on the dizzyingly complex trade network that underpins the global supply chain.
Universal Electronics Announces Four New Matter-Enhanced Solutions at CES 2023
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Universal Electronics (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in universal control of entertainment and smart home devices, announced its new and powerful Matter capable products and services at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005344/en/ Universal Electronics, (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in universal control of entertainment and smart home devices, announced its new and powerful Matter-capable products and services at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 in Las Vegas. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Whoops! Is generative AI already becoming a bubble?
But as is the case with any transformative new tech, hype is sure to accompany growing adoption, and generative AI has garnered so much attention and money that many VCs already feel the budding sector will be the next bubble. TechCrunch recently surveyed more than 35 investors working in different...
ModMed® Acquires Software from Xtract Solutions to Build Premier Solution in Allergy
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Today, practice technology leader ModMed ® announced the acquisition of Xtract Solutions’ allergy testing and immunotherapy software. Xtract Solutions’ highly regarded software complements ModMed’s Allergy, Asthma & Immunology solution, which was launched in early 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005113/en/ ModMed® Acquires Software from Xtract to Build Premier Solution in Allergy (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Verge
Twitter says it will allow more political ads as it tries to claw back revenue
Twitter is going to “expand” the political advertising it allows on the platform in “the coming weeks,” the Twitter Safety account tweeted on Tuesday. Twitter banned all political advertising in late 2019, but the company is apparently loosening its rules just a couple of months after major ad agencies recommended against buying ads on the platform.
CNBC
Why Deere thinks satellites are the next big technology to invest in
John Deere's Chief Technology Officer Jahmy Hindman told CNBC the world's largest agriculture equipment player is in the process of finalizing a satellite partner. The goal is essentially to create a geospatial map that farmers can use to better track productivity and the performance of crops. Currently, farmers can use...
Comments / 0