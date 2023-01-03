OWEGO, N.Y. (WENY) - Tioga County Sheriff Gary Howard announced Friday that he is seeking re-election in November. Howard, who has served as county sheriff for 20 years, said in a statement that it is a "privilege and an honor serving citizens of Tioga County." He says the last several years have been the most challenging of his career with bail reform and the COVID pandemic.

TIOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO