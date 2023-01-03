Read full article on original website
Related
NewsChannel 36
Tioga Downs Casino Resort hosts "Tough As Nails" watch party
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Stars from CBS's television show "Tough as Nails" went to a watch party to celebrate the premiere of fourth season at the Tioga Downs Casino Resort, Wednesday evening. This show is an inspiring competition where 12 essential workers test their life skills at real job sites...
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Community Cycle hosts a full moon ride
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Elmira Community Cycle hosted a full moon ride, this evening, in honor of the Wolf Moon. This group hosts free bike rides, monthly. “This ride is easy,” said Tara Escudero, a volunteer with Elmira Community Cycle. “We show up, we have a good time, and if one person shows up...it's a ride."
NewsChannel 36
Weekend in Wine Country: Cole's Furniture & Floor Fashions
Penn Yan, N.Y. (WENY) -- This week in wine country sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine Country we're visiting Cole's Furniture & Floor Fashions in downtown Penn Yan to learn about some home decor you can purchase for your home. Cole's Furniture & Floor Fashions has been in business since 1942....
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Heights coffee shop expands menu with 'mocktails'
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A local coffee shop is expanding its menu to offer more than just a cup of joe. The owner of Bell's Coffee & Dry Bar plans to not only serve people hot coffee and muffins, but also tasty "mocktails" at his Elmira Heights business. "I...
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Renegades, First Arena, prepared for Saturday's home opener
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Elmira Renegades play their home opener on Saturday evening, January 7, at First Arena against the Syracuse Spark. The Renegades faced the Spark in a scrimmage at First Arena on December 17, 2022, with Elmira winning 12-9. The scrimmage was played on borrowed turf. After a five-month process, the Renegades' turf was laid at First Arena on Wednesday.
NewsChannel 36
Joshua Horein denied parole for a 6th time for Schuyler Co. murder
WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- A Schuyler County man who was a teenager when he killed a classmate more than 20 years ago was denied parole for the sixth time shortly before the new year. On December 30, 2022, the New York State Parole Board, again, denied the parole application of Joshua Horein, who was convicted for the 2000 murder of 15-year-old Amber Brockway.
NewsChannel 36
Late night fire in Ithaca damages home
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A late-night fire in Ithaca left two people without a home Thursday. While the home is not completely destroyed, fire officials say repairs are needed before the residents can return to their house on East Falls St. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Thursday night....
NewsChannel 36
Amy's Sunshine Center prepares to expand to Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Amy's Sunshine Center is one step closer to opening its doors in Horseheads, where Chemung Valley Early Learning Center recently closed. Amy Cehr, the owner of Amy's Sunshine Center in Painted Post, is gearing up to expand her business. “We are ready to go,” she said....
NewsChannel 36
Car Accident in Hanover Square Leaves Woman with Minor Injuries
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) - A car accident in Hanover Square near the First National Bank Building in Horseheads on Thursday sent a woman to the hospital for injuries. The car suffered side damage with the airbag deployed. The car also knocked over a park bench and crews were working to remove the debris from the accident.
NewsChannel 36
Ithaca Police chase down shooting suspect
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Members of the Ithaca Specialized Response Team performed a high-risk traffic stop to take a shooting suspect into custody this afternoon. Police arrested 31-year-old Lasalle Hargrove, of Lansing, after they say he attempted to flee from police. "The suspect did not comply and fled from the...
NewsChannel 36
Catholic Charities to host hiring event
ELMIRA N.Y. (WENY) -- Catholic Charities of Chemung and Schuyler County is holding a hiring event next week in the hopes of filling both full-time and part-time positions. On Wednesday, January 11th at side entrance of 160 High Street in Elmira, people are invited to visit the non-profit to see if their experience matches any of the needs it currently has.
NewsChannel 36
Tioga County Sheriff Seeks Re-Election in November
OWEGO, N.Y. (WENY) - Tioga County Sheriff Gary Howard announced Friday that he is seeking re-election in November. Howard, who has served as county sheriff for 20 years, said in a statement that it is a "privilege and an honor serving citizens of Tioga County." He says the last several years have been the most challenging of his career with bail reform and the COVID pandemic.
Comments / 0