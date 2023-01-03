ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

NorthcentralPA.com

DNA and genetic genealogy led to the arrest of Idaho murder suspect in Pennsylvania

The arrest of Pennsylvania resident Bryan Kohberger in connection to the Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students has brought attention to the use of DNA databases in criminal cases. Kohberger, a Washington State University graduate student, has been charged with murder and felony burglary for the stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle. According to a law enforcement source, authorities were able...
MOSCOW, ID
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Applications for personal marijuana cultivation forms open Saturday

The timeline of Missouri’s recently passed Amendment 3 continues. Applications to grow marijuana for personal use open Saturday for Missouri residents 21 years old and older. Forms for applications to cultivate marijuana are available to the public through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. All applicants must be Missouri residents over 21 and The post Applications for personal marijuana cultivation forms open Saturday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
abc27 News

COVID in Pa. weekly update, Jan. 5: Cases, hospitalizations rise

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2023, there were 15,177 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Dec. 28, through Tuesday, Jan. 3. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows: The total […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: House passes gun ban bill; millions of organ donors; lawmakers push for wind ports

House passes gun ban bill In the early morning hours Friday, the Illinois House passed a bill that would ban assault weapons. The vote happened just before 1 a.m. with Gov. J.B. Pritzker on hand for the entire debate. The Protect Illinois Communities Act would outlaw the manufacture, purchase, sale and delivery of certain semi-automatic guns and magazines that hold 12 or more rounds. Republicans largely did not support the...
ILLINOIS STATE
mymoinfo.com

Beware of the Wandering Elk in Missouri

(Bixby) Missouri’s elk herd is supposed to be staying in parts of Reynolds, Carter and Shannon counties but elk don’t follow instructions well and a fence can’t stop one of these majestic animals from going to the other side of the fence if that’s what the big animal wants to do.
MISSOURI STATE
The Philadelphia Citizen

What Should Josh Shapiro Do?

There’s a reason one boldface named Philly powerbroker dubbed Josh Shapiro “the Jewish JFK” some 20 years ago. The new governor is a man of once-in-a-generation political skill, combining Obama-like oratory chops with stellar backroom deal moves. Just how Shapiro’s been able to clear primary fields and damn near pick his general election opponents remains a Penn & Teller-like trick.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
nbc15.com

Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed Friday an executive order declaring an energy emergency in the state after continued severe winter weather. This is the second energy emergency declared within the month, with the first order commanding a 10-day waiver. The second order, #183, will provide a 30-day waiver that will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up on deliveries due to weather-related delays. It will also allow for out-of-state utility restoration workers to arrive faster, Evers explained.
WISCONSIN STATE
News 4 Buffalo

Pennsylvania State Police speak on arrest of Bryan Kohberger

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA State Police along with the Monroe County District Attorney held a press conference to discuss the apprehension of Bryan C. Kohberger. Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody by members of Troop N and the Special Emergency Response in connection to the homicides of four University of Idaho students on […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA

