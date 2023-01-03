Read full article on original website
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Murder of Four Students Rocks College Town, Suspect Pleads InnocenceMoscow, ID
Public Defender Anne Taylor has been identified as the defense lawyer for Idaho murder suspect Bryan KohbergerJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Pa. taxpayers to pick up tab for transporting Idaho slaying suspect on state police plane
The man who has captured worldwide attention as the accused killer of four University of Idaho students was transported to Idaho late Wednesday on a plane belonging to the Pennsylvania State Police. The fixed wing single-engine airplane is one of eight aircraft in the state police fleet that assist in...
DNA and genetic genealogy led to the arrest of Idaho murder suspect in Pennsylvania
The arrest of Pennsylvania resident Bryan Kohberger in connection to the Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students has brought attention to the use of DNA databases in criminal cases. Kohberger, a Washington State University graduate student, has been charged with murder and felony burglary for the stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle. According to a law enforcement source, authorities were able...
( CNN ) - The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November gave up extradition from his home state of Pennsylvania so that he could face murder charges in Idaho.
WTHR
Yes, checks now arriving in Indiana mailboxes for an auto dealer document fee lawsuit settlement are real
INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of Indiana residents are now getting unexpected checks in the mail. The mailings say the payouts represent a settlement award for a class action lawsuit involving document fees charged by auto dealers, and 13News viewers contacted VERIFY to ask if they should cash the checks – or if they are part of a scam.
WAND TV
Photos show Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger during pit stop in Champaign airport
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The man arrested in relation to the murder of four University of Idaho students was photographed during a refueling stop in Champaign's Willard Airport. The photos provided TMZ, show Kohberger being lead by law enforcement agents from the plane to the airport. Kohberger is in...
Illinois Democrats Alter Bill to Ban Assault Weapons Statewide In Effort to Gain More Support
As the time window to pass an assault weapons ban begins to close, Illinois Democrats are reportedly making changes to the bill in hopes of making it more palatable to downstate legislators. According to Capitolfax.com, age requirements for owning a firearm will remain at 18 and the high-capacity magazine ban...
25newsnow.com
Peoria County farmer, ex-broadcaster leaves high-profile Pritzker Administration post
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Director Colleen Callahan is leaving her job Jan. 16 as Gov. JB Pritzker starts his second term. Callahan is a Peoria County farmer and former agribusiness director for WMBD Radio and Television in Peoria. Pritzker appointed Callahan as IDNR director in 2019.
Al Schmidt, Shapiro’s pick for secretary of state, to receive Presidential Citizens Medal
Al Schmidt, a former Republican Philadelphia commissioner and election board member and Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s pick for secretary of state, will be honored by President Joe Biden on Friday. Schmidt, 51, will receive the Presidential Citizens Medal along with police officers who protected the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6,...
Hospitalizations, deaths and cases up as CDC puts 7 PA counties at high COVID level
The CDC reports 15.4% of Americans ages 5 and older have the updated COVID-19 booster shot. Check out latest data from Pennsylvania, plus the community level map.
Applications for personal marijuana cultivation forms open Saturday
The timeline of Missouri’s recently passed Amendment 3 continues. Applications to grow marijuana for personal use open Saturday for Missouri residents 21 years old and older. Forms for applications to cultivate marijuana are available to the public through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. All applicants must be Missouri residents over 21 and The post Applications for personal marijuana cultivation forms open Saturday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Pa. Gov.-elect Shapiro’s inauguration promises to be a hot ticket, if you can get one
Tickets to Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inauguration ceremony and celebration sold out within 48 hours and now efforts are underway to make more available to accommodate people on the waiting lists for those events. “We are humbled by the incredibly high level of excitement and interest in Governor-elect Shapiro’s swearing-in...
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Jan. 5: Cases, hospitalizations rise
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2023, there were 15,177 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Dec. 28, through Tuesday, Jan. 3. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows: The total […]
Illinois quick hits: House passes gun ban bill; millions of organ donors; lawmakers push for wind ports
House passes gun ban bill In the early morning hours Friday, the Illinois House passed a bill that would ban assault weapons. The vote happened just before 1 a.m. with Gov. J.B. Pritzker on hand for the entire debate. The Protect Illinois Communities Act would outlaw the manufacture, purchase, sale and delivery of certain semi-automatic guns and magazines that hold 12 or more rounds. Republicans largely did not support the...
mymoinfo.com
Beware of the Wandering Elk in Missouri
(Bixby) Missouri’s elk herd is supposed to be staying in parts of Reynolds, Carter and Shannon counties but elk don’t follow instructions well and a fence can’t stop one of these majestic animals from going to the other side of the fence if that’s what the big animal wants to do.
The Philadelphia Citizen
What Should Josh Shapiro Do?
There’s a reason one boldface named Philly powerbroker dubbed Josh Shapiro “the Jewish JFK” some 20 years ago. The new governor is a man of once-in-a-generation political skill, combining Obama-like oratory chops with stellar backroom deal moves. Just how Shapiro’s been able to clear primary fields and damn near pick his general election opponents remains a Penn & Teller-like trick.
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro taps Trump target Al Schmidt to be Pa.’s top election official
The Republican Philadelphia city commissioner famously stood up to former President Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud in 2020 while receiving death threats
Snow Fleas Are Out, And Yes We Have Them In Minnesota And Wisconsin
After this latest round of snowstorms across the state of Minnesota I am sure many people including myself are ready for spring. I am happy for resort owners and for everyone who goes out and takes advantage of the snow and cold but I am over it already. On a...
nbc15.com
Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed Friday an executive order declaring an energy emergency in the state after continued severe winter weather. This is the second energy emergency declared within the month, with the first order commanding a 10-day waiver. The second order, #183, will provide a 30-day waiver that will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up on deliveries due to weather-related delays. It will also allow for out-of-state utility restoration workers to arrive faster, Evers explained.
Pennsylvania State Police speak on arrest of Bryan Kohberger
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA State Police along with the Monroe County District Attorney held a press conference to discuss the apprehension of Bryan C. Kohberger. Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody by members of Troop N and the Special Emergency Response in connection to the homicides of four University of Idaho students on […]
wdiy.org
Gov. Wolf Urges Pennsylvanians to Sign Up for Affordable Connectivity Program
State officials are encouraging eligible Pennsylvanians to apply for federal internet assistance. As WESA’s Jillian Forstadt reports, of the two million households eligible for the program, less than a quarter of them are currently enrolled. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 1/2/23)
