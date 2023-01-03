Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Musicians ring in 2023 with First Friday in Clarksburg (West Virginia)
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With gray, overcast skies and temperatures dipping down to wintertime conditions, more than a dozen regional musicians took the stage at indoor venues for Clarksburg’s first First Friday event of the new year. The event offered live music at the Clarksburg Community Action...
WVNews
Bport 2 gets a deep shot off.JPG
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The yell came from the Preston bench, fingers pointed at Gabby Reep.
WVNews
Girl's police officer appreciation tour visits Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Five-year-old Sophia Richards loves to support police officers and other first responders. Since the summer of 2020, she has visited various police and fire departments throughout her home state of Illinois to show her appreciation for everything they do. On a recent trip to Washington,...
WVNews
Reep puts in 30, Bridgeport locks down Preston in 2nd half
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The yell came from the Preston bench, fingers pointed at Gabby Reep.
WVNews
WVU Hospitals Volunteer Services to host Junior Volunteer Academy
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Hospitals Volunteer Services will offer the Junior Volunteer Academy summer camp again this year. Participants in the Academy will have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in various departments, including the Emergency Department, the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute, and others.
WVNews
Water, sewer rate increases to be considered by Bridgeport (West Virginia) City Council
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport water and sewer customers might have to budget more for their service this year. During a City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in City Hall, council members will consider the first reading of an ordinance to increase water and sewer rates.
WVNews
Bearcats' comeback attempt falls short to Buckhannon-Upshur, 64-40
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — In their first game after ringing in the new year, the Grafton Bearcats girls hit the road to square off against Buckhannon-Upshur on Friday night, ultimately falling to the Buccaneers 64-40. The Bearcats started off slow offensively, allowing the Buccaneers to piece together a 10-2 run to open the game.
WVNews
Family Medicine recognized as Patient Centered Medical Home
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU Medicine Clark K. Sleeth Family Medicine Center at the WVU Medicine University Town Centre Clinic was recognized as a National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Patient Centered Medical Home (PCMH) for modeling primary care that emphasizes comprehensive, accessible, patient-first care that improves the patient experience and reduces healthcare cost.
WVNews
Dr. Dhaval Chauhan to join WVU Medicine Children’s Heart Center
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Dhaval Chauhan, M.D., pediatric cardiothoracic surgeon, will join the team at WVU Medicine Children’s Heart Center and the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute on Jan. 30. He will also serve as an assistant professor in the WVU School of Medicine Department of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery.
WVNews
WVU Heart and Vascular Institute participating in heart failure device study
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU Heart and Vascular Institute Advanced Heart Failure team was the first in West Virginia to implant the Cordella® Pulmonary Artery Pressure Sensor System as part of the PROACTIVE-HF Pivotal Trial sponsored by Endotronix. The study aims to reduce hospitalization in heart failure patients over two years.
WVNews
Kansas, WVU meet in expected high-scoring battle
Kansas and West Virginia are both ranked in the Top 40 nationally in scoring, and their meeting Saturday evening in Morgantown will put a number of accomplished point producers on the court. Can the Mountaineers, who have had two consecutive below-par shooting games, get their offense back on track?. Without...
WVNews
Be smart in spending our money
According to recent reports, the State of West Virginia is edging closer to a $1 billion budget surplus in tax revenue for fiscal year 2023. That’s a 1 followed by nine zeros. We had to look that up because, well, it’s not something we deal with, in the course of a normal year of fiscal reporting in and around Preston County.
WVNews
WVU Wrestling continues strong start with win over Ohio
In front of more than 800 passionate fans inside the WVU Coliseum, the West Virginia University wrestling team scored a 28-9 victory over the Ohio Bobcats on Friday night. “Sometimes duals are a war of attrition” WVU fifth-year coach Tim Flynn said, “We’re just a little bit better than we were last year and maybe Ohio was a little beat up tonight, so we took advantage of it.”
WVNews
Providing EMS workers mental health support is essential
A recent article written by a local emergency management professional has helped bring attention to the stress that EMS first responders deal with, especially in these uncertain times when there is a shortage of such workers in West Virginia and across the nation. Tim Curry, who is director of emergency...
WVNews
WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital will stop accepting state's PEIA July 1
WHEELING — WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital, as of July 1, plans to no longer accept patients within the West Virginia Public Employees Insurance Agency for inpatient care, citing inadequate reimbursement to that hospital and others around the state. Those reimbursement issues have hit Wheeling Hospital especially hard, according to...
WVNews
Stevenson offers apology for his actions in WVU’s recent losses
Often, those involved in a controversial situation like to hide from the public after their transgression. Thus, you have to give West Virginia senior guard Erik Stevenson a great deal of credit for stepping up and facing the music during Friday’s regularly-scheduled press conference.
Comments / 0