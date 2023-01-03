ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Tornado Watch issued for all of metro Atlanta, most of north Georgia

WSB Radio
 4 days ago
All of metro Atlanta and most of north Georgia are under a tornado watch until 9 p.m.

The storms produced one tornado warning in northwest Georgia Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures in metro Atlanta were expected to rise to the mid 70s today, WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards says, providing plenty of warm and humid air for thunderstorms to develop.

Scattered storms will become widespread through the evening commute and continuing through the overnight hours.

A tornado watch means that conditions are favorable for possible isolated tornadoes while a warning means that there has been rotation spotted on radar.

For Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, Edwards expects that the main impacts to metro Atlanta will be damaging wind gusts as high as 58 mph or greater.

“This is strong enough to knock down trees and powerlines, causing power outages and potentially structural damage,” Edwards adds.

WSB Radio

