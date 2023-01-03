ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher Poses in Bengals Hat Before Bills Football Game

By Aaron Royce
 4 days ago
Olivia Holzmacher, girlfriend to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, supported her beau over social media this week.

While with Burrow and a friend on Monday, Holzmacher snapped a selfie in a black zip-up windbreaker atop a matching high-necked sweater. Completing her outfit was a black and orange Bengals cap, cementing her ensemble as one of support for the NFL team.

Holzmacher’s shoe style is versatile and casual. When attending games or off-duty, she can be seen in lightly colored or white or black lace-up sneakers and boots, hailing from brands including Nike and Dr. Martens . For more formal occasions, she can also be seen in similarly colored knee-high boots, booties and wedge sandals.

Holzmacher’s selfie arrives after Monday night’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills was postponed due to Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering from cardiac arrest, according to the NFL in a Tuesday statement.

“The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association,” the statement read. “After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week.”

Hamlin is currently in critical condition in the intensive care unit of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. At this time, there have been no changes made regarding the NFL’s ongoing schedule. A decision has not been made as to if the Bengals vs. Bills game will be resumed, as well, according to the NFL’s statement and an additional Instagram post.

PHOTOS: Discover the 2022 NFL draft’s red carpet arrivals in the gallery.

