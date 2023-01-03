Jill Biden Gets Casual in Lace Chloé Sneakers to Ring in the New Year at the White House

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dr. Jill Biden brought a romantically femme take to travel style while ringing in the new year.

On Monday, the first lady returned to the White House with President Joe Biden from their winter holiday in St. Croix. While disembarking, she was spotted in a pair of white trousers, as well as a black sweater set that featured a matching sweater and cardigan. The neutral pieces were layered with a dusky blue scarf, as well as a thin pendant necklace, rounded gold hoop earrings and two delicate bracelets: one a gold paperclip chain, one a thin strand of pearls.

When it came to footwear, Biden strapped into a pair of sweet lace sneakers from Chloé . Designed by Gabriela Hearst, her $575 Lauren style featured leather high-top uppers overlaid with cream lace, forming blossoming florals and “Chloé” lettering. A set of matching laces and scalloped white rubber soles finished the set, smoothly coordinating with Biden’s white trousers while remaining romantic and whimsical.

The style sharply differed from Biden’s regular go-to shoes of choice: pointed-toe pumps. The style, in a range of colors and finishes, has become her everyday silhouette for public occasions and appearances, like the navy suede set she wore to welcome Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House in Dec. 2022.

For footwear, Jill’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

