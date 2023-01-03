Read full article on original website
Juvenile Stabbed Outside Unaka High School, Suspect In Custody
An investigation is underway in Carter County after a juvenile was stabbed outside of Unaka High School Friday evening. Sheriff Mike Fraley says several juveniles got into a fight Friday around six thirty at the Unaka High School football field. Fraley says during the fight one of the juveniles stabbed another juvenile several times. The victim was take to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. The other juvenile is in custody.
Johnson City woman swallows four Xanax bars while in police car
A Johnson City woman is charged with tampering with evidence after she reportedly swallowed multiple Xanax pills while in the back of a police car. A report from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Ronni Ashleigh Kelley, 20, was taken into custody on Wednesday for failure to appear. Kelley...
Police find heroin, Xanax on intoxicated Johnson City man
A Johnson City man was arrested Friday morning after deputies found him in public, intoxicated and in possession of Xanax and heroin. A report from Johnson City Police says officers responded to reports of a suspicious person on Buffalo Street at around 8 AM. They identified the suspect as Hyman...
Parking lot burglary leads Johnson City Police to arrest woman inside store
A Johnson City woman was arrested Thursday night at Target on North Roan Street after she reportedly stole a victim’s wallet out of their vehicle and made numerous fraudulent purchases. A report from Johnson City Police says deputies responded to a call in the afternoon where a man stated his car was burglarized and his wallet was stolen.
Kingsport School Leaders Disagree With New State Law Requiring ELA Proficiency
A new state law in Tennessee that will hold third grade students back if they are not proficient in English Language Arts has gotten the attention of Kingsport City School leaders, and they don’t like the idea. The new law requires third graders to score proficient on the English Language Arts portion of the TCAP test. If they don’t, they’ll be held back a grade, be required to go to summer school and will be provided with tutoring. Kingsport school leaders say research does not show it’s to the best advantage of children to be retained and do not support it as it is written because it hinges on one piece of data. The school system believes the decision to retain a child should be left up to the families, teachers and principals.
Lane closure on East Elk Avenue to impact Elizabethton motorists beginning Jan. 9
The Tennessee Department of Transportation says traffic will be impacted in Elizabethton beginning January 9th, lasting to February 3rd. A report says the Eastbound lane of East Elk Avenue will be closed from the Broad Street split to North Roan Street. This closure will allow crews to safely relocate utilities...
Researchers Unearth Extinct Horned, Turtle At Gray Fossil Site
Researchers at the ETSU Gray Fossil Site have done it again. This time they’ve dug up an extinct turtle, completely new to science. Chrysemys corniculata, or the horned painted turtle was recently unearthed by ETSU researchers at the site located in Gray Tennessee. According to ETSU, turtle fossils are the most common find for researchers at the site. Finds like the horned painted turtle give us an idea of what things were like in a five million year old ecosystem. Dr. Steven Jasinski published the species description to officially add it to the science world.
Ballad Health Says Independent Provider’s Claims Are False
An orthopedic group that has provided trauma care in local emergency rooms for over 70 years is one of the independent providers being removed from on call coverage at Johnson City Medical Center. The owners of Watauga Orthopedics announced the change that will take place February first following a decision by Ballad Health to only allow their physicians to serve patients at the region’s only Level I trauma unit. Watauga’s statement says Ballad’s move was another step in monopolizing the region’s health care and a blatant attempt to prevent their doctors from treating patients. Ballad Health released a statement saying, Watauga Orthopedics is entitled to disagree with the medical staff leadership and best practices for Level I Trauma Centers. However, Watauga Orthopedics’ broad statement about patient choice is simply false. Any patient may, at any time, choose to be seen by an orthopedist of their preference.
