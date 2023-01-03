Read full article on original website
Traverse City Man Causes Over $2,500 Worth of Damages to Motel RoomOlive BarkerTraverse City, MI
Police Warn Locals About Skimmers at Gas StationsOlive BarkerPetoskey, MI
Buckley Man Arrested for Traverse City Hit and RunOlive BarkerTraverse City, MI
Two Killed In Mancelona CollisionOlive BarkerMancelona, MI
UpNorthLive.com
Recycling center closes; new location to be determined soon
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – A Leelanau County recycling center closed at the start of the year, with the hopes of finding a new home. The Solon Township Board decided that they wouldn’t renew its contract to keep the recycling center operational this year. But this doesn’t mean...
My North.com
New Up North 2023: New Business & Restaurant Openings Up North
What’s New Up North? From new Northern Michigan restaurants to outdoor adventures, there’s always something new happening in our region. Check back monthly for the latest cool finds, community updates and sweet new businesses. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more...
UpNorthLive.com
Pit Spitters to begin exclusive group ticket pre-sales
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Thursday, the Traverse City Pit Spitters announced an exclusive group pre-sale period will be available later this month. The Pit Spitters are offering returning groups the opportunity to secure their preferred game dates and hospitality areas before they go on sale to the general public the following week.
Club of 78 nurses, doctors & healthcare workers from Traverse City claim $1M Powerball prize
LANSING, MI -- A lottery club consisting of 78 healthcare workers has come forward to claim a $1 million Powerball prize won last year. Members of the The Heroes to Zeroooos Lottery Club gathered at MiddleCoast Brewing Company in Traverse City Thursday night for a press conference announcing the club’s win. The club is comprised of various nurses, doctors and other healthcare workers from the Traverse City area.
UpNorthLive.com
Nonprofit ranch looking for sponsors to support its horses
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A non-profit ranch is asking for yearly sponsors to help maintain the care and therapy its animals both need and provide. Peace Ranch rescues and rehabilitates horses, and provides them to people in need of therapy themselves. At the start of every year, they...
WILX-TV
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan woman took her love of railroads and cycling and turned it into a unique business. It’s the first business in the state to offer rail biking - coming soon to Traverse City. 2019 Grand Ledge High School graduate Macie Hefron owns Wheels on...
UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City nonprofit asks for help in finding stolen bike
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Traverse City nonprofit is asking for the public's help in recovering a bike that was stolen earlier this week. Norte Wheelhouse's Big Orange Surly is a bike that was stolen sometime late Monday night, while it was locked up at Hull Park. Another...
UpNorthLive.com
CherryT Ball Drop raises over $16K for local food bank
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The CherryT Ball Drop announced Wednesday that $16,496 was raised for the Food Rescue of Northwest Michigan, in partnership with the Northwest Food Coalition. "How amazing to start 2023 off with such great support of the community!" the CherryT Ball Drop stated in a...
Parents of New Year’s Twins Call on the Community for Thoughts and Prayers
The New Year’s twins born months premature Sunday at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City have taken a turn for the worse. First-time parents Kileigh and Brian are staying strong while their babies, Theo and Little Lizzie, are fighting for their lives. Both babies were transported separately, one by...
UpNorthLive.com
High school student to hold a 'cut-a-thon' to help make wigs for children
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – As part of a senior project, a student in Leelanau County is asking people to donate their hair for a good cause. Each senior at Sutton’s Bay Public Schools has to come up with an idea for a senior project. Another story: CherryT...
B-52 Crashed in Lake Michigan in 1971 — One Minute Shy of Causing a Devastating Nuclear Meltdown
Fifty-two years ago on Jan. 7, a B-52 bomber and its crew of nine plunged into the frigid depths of Lake Michigan, killing all aboard. Witnesses described seeing a massive fireball around 6:30 p.m., descending like a setting sun in the dark January sky. What was already a tragic loss...
Wanted man arrested after chase through 2 Northern Michigan counties
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – A wanted man was arrested after he led police on a chase through two Northern Michigan counties. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post arrested the 29-year-old male on Jan. 5. Troopers say the chase began at approximately 9:20 a.m. when they tried to conduct a traffic stop on Mackinaw Trail in Wexford County.
UpNorthLive.com
Business owner targeted by catalytic converter thieves
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – Businesses in Grand Traverse County are seeing another spike in catalytic converter thefts. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office, cars left overnight in businesses’ lots are frequent targets for thieves. Catalytic converters are described as a honeycomb of precious metals.
UpNorthLive.com
Owl rescued from highway to be released back into wild
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- An owl rescued from US-31 by a deputy will soon fly free once again. Benzie County Sheriff's Deputy Mitchell Smith found the barred owl lying on highway in Beulah December 5. Deputy Smith and Animal Control Officer Kyle Mauer took the owl to North Sky...
Man Wins $4 Million Off Lottery Ticket Purchased In Gaylord
An Alpena County man is looking to buy a lake house after winning $4 million. The 41-year-old anonymous player bought his ticket at DerMiner’s Parkside Market in Gaylord. “I purchase instant game tickets a few times a month and decided to purchase a Diamond 7s ticket while I was at the store,” said the player. “When I scratched the ticket and saw I’d won $4 million, I started shouting in excitement! I couldn’t believe it.”
UpNorthLive.com
Man sentenced to at least seven years for bank robbery
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man was sentenced Friday for a bank robbery in Luther last September. James Phipps, 54, was sentenced to serve a minimum of seven years and a maximum of 30 in prison. Phipps pled guilty to one count of bank robbery in November. Phipps is currently...
MSP Arrests Driver After 18-Minute Car Chase in Wexford County
Michigan State Police troopers from the Cadillac Post arrested a 29-year-old man on a felony warrant after an 18-minute car chase. Around 9:20 a.m. Thursday, troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a man with a known felony warrant on Mackinaw Trail in Wexford County. The driver did not...
UpNorthLive.com
Staffing changes coming to Leelanau County District Court
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Some staffing changes are coming to the Leelanau County District Court after commissioners made an approval on Wednesday morning. 86th District Court administrator Dawn Wagoner proposed changing some Leelanau County Court positions to Grand Traverse County commissioners. Another story: Township approves $20,000 to combat PFAS...
UpNorthLive.com
TC Christian wins track meet with Ellsworth in boys basketball
TRAVERSE CITY -- Traverse City Christian and Ellsworth boys basketball teams put on a display of athleticism in Thursday night's meeting. The two were running up and down the floor sharing leads early before TC Christian took command later in the game. The Sabres got the win at home 79-61...
UpNorthLive.com
ACLU lawyers urge Nessel to reinstate mental health authority members
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- American Civil Liberties Union lawyers have sent a letter to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel asking that two former members of the Northern Lake Community Mental Health Authority be reinstated. ACLU lawyers argue that Justin Reed and Nicole Miller were "wrongfully and illegally removed" when the...
