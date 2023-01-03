ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UpNorthLive.com

Recycling center closes; new location to be determined soon

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – A Leelanau County recycling center closed at the start of the year, with the hopes of finding a new home. The Solon Township Board decided that they wouldn’t renew its contract to keep the recycling center operational this year. But this doesn’t mean...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
My North.com

New Up North 2023: New Business & Restaurant Openings Up North

What’s New Up North? From new Northern Michigan restaurants to outdoor adventures, there’s always something new happening in our region. Check back monthly for the latest cool finds, community updates and sweet new businesses. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Pit Spitters to begin exclusive group ticket pre-sales

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Thursday, the Traverse City Pit Spitters announced an exclusive group pre-sale period will be available later this month. The Pit Spitters are offering returning groups the opportunity to secure their preferred game dates and hospitality areas before they go on sale to the general public the following week.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Club of 78 nurses, doctors & healthcare workers from Traverse City claim $1M Powerball prize

LANSING, MI -- A lottery club consisting of 78 healthcare workers has come forward to claim a $1 million Powerball prize won last year. Members of the The Heroes to Zeroooos Lottery Club gathered at MiddleCoast Brewing Company in Traverse City Thursday night for a press conference announcing the club’s win. The club is comprised of various nurses, doctors and other healthcare workers from the Traverse City area.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Nonprofit ranch looking for sponsors to support its horses

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A non-profit ranch is asking for yearly sponsors to help maintain the care and therapy its animals both need and provide. Peace Ranch rescues and rehabilitates horses, and provides them to people in need of therapy themselves. At the start of every year, they...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan gets its first rail biking business

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan woman took her love of railroads and cycling and turned it into a unique business. It’s the first business in the state to offer rail biking - coming soon to Traverse City. 2019 Grand Ledge High School graduate Macie Hefron owns Wheels on...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Traverse City nonprofit asks for help in finding stolen bike

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Traverse City nonprofit is asking for the public's help in recovering a bike that was stolen earlier this week. Norte Wheelhouse's Big Orange Surly is a bike that was stolen sometime late Monday night, while it was locked up at Hull Park. Another...
UpNorthLive.com

CherryT Ball Drop raises over $16K for local food bank

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The CherryT Ball Drop announced Wednesday that $16,496 was raised for the Food Rescue of Northwest Michigan, in partnership with the Northwest Food Coalition. "How amazing to start 2023 off with such great support of the community!" the CherryT Ball Drop stated in a...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Business owner targeted by catalytic converter thieves

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – Businesses in Grand Traverse County are seeing another spike in catalytic converter thefts. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office, cars left overnight in businesses’ lots are frequent targets for thieves. Catalytic converters are described as a honeycomb of precious metals.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Owl rescued from highway to be released back into wild

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- An owl rescued from US-31 by a deputy will soon fly free once again. Benzie County Sheriff's Deputy Mitchell Smith found the barred owl lying on highway in Beulah December 5. Deputy Smith and Animal Control Officer Kyle Mauer took the owl to North Sky...
BEULAH, MI
9&10 News

Man Wins $4 Million Off Lottery Ticket Purchased In Gaylord

An Alpena County man is looking to buy a lake house after winning $4 million. The 41-year-old anonymous player bought his ticket at DerMiner’s Parkside Market in Gaylord. “I purchase instant game tickets a few times a month and decided to purchase a Diamond 7s ticket while I was at the store,” said the player. “When I scratched the ticket and saw I’d won $4 million, I started shouting in excitement! I couldn’t believe it.”
GAYLORD, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Man sentenced to at least seven years for bank robbery

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man was sentenced Friday for a bank robbery in Luther last September. James Phipps, 54, was sentenced to serve a minimum of seven years and a maximum of 30 in prison. Phipps pled guilty to one count of bank robbery in November. Phipps is currently...
LUTHER, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Staffing changes coming to Leelanau County District Court

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Some staffing changes are coming to the Leelanau County District Court after commissioners made an approval on Wednesday morning. 86th District Court administrator Dawn Wagoner proposed changing some Leelanau County Court positions to Grand Traverse County commissioners. Another story: Township approves $20,000 to combat PFAS...
UpNorthLive.com

TC Christian wins track meet with Ellsworth in boys basketball

TRAVERSE CITY -- Traverse City Christian and Ellsworth boys basketball teams put on a display of athleticism in Thursday night's meeting. The two were running up and down the floor sharing leads early before TC Christian took command later in the game. The Sabres got the win at home 79-61...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

ACLU lawyers urge Nessel to reinstate mental health authority members

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- American Civil Liberties Union lawyers have sent a letter to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel asking that two former members of the Northern Lake Community Mental Health Authority be reinstated. ACLU lawyers argue that Justin Reed and Nicole Miller were "wrongfully and illegally removed" when the...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI

