Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review BoardJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Related
supertalk929.com
Parking lot burglary leads Johnson City Police to arrest woman inside store
A Johnson City woman was arrested Thursday night at Target on North Roan Street after she reportedly stole a victim’s wallet out of their vehicle and made numerous fraudulent purchases. A report from Johnson City Police says deputies responded to a call in the afternoon where a man stated his car was burglarized and his wallet was stolen.
supertalk929.com
Police find heroin, Xanax on intoxicated Johnson City man
A Johnson City man was arrested Friday morning after deputies found him in public, intoxicated and in possession of Xanax and heroin. A report from Johnson City Police says officers responded to reports of a suspicious person on Buffalo Street at around 8 AM. They identified the suspect as Hyman...
993thex.com
UPDATE: Reckless endangerment charges lodged against suspect in Monarch shooting
A Johnson City man faces 12 counts of reckless endangerment in connection with Sunday’s fatal shooting at Monarch Apartments. City police reported evidence was found at the home of Dae’Vo Jennings-Worrell, 22, related to the incident and after he was taken into custody, Worrell admitted to firing shots at the complex where 19-year-old Ja’Shon Yates was killed.
Sheriff: 1 in custody amid Washington County, Va. death investigation
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – One person is in police custody as police investigate a death in Southwest Virginia. According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, a death investigation is underway as of Friday night. Andis told News Channel 11 that one person was in custody related to the reported incident along the Pocahontas Trail. […]
Man charged with reckless endangerment in fatal Monarch shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person has been charged in connection to Sunday’s fatal shooting at Monarch apartments, but police have not determined if they are the one who fatally shot 19-year-old Ja’Shon Yates. Dae’Va Amir Jenning-Worrell, 22 of Johnson City, has been charged with 12 counts of reckless endangerment, the Johnson City Police […]
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey Sheriff’s Report 12/30 – 1/5/23
(Press Release from Yancey County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) Felicia Ann Grindstaff Of Grier Lane Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 01/02/2023 And Charged With Possession Of Methamphetamine And Was Issued A $5,000.00 Bond. Matthew Brandon Murphy Of Blue Rock Road Burnsville, NC Was Arrested...
Man arrested on meth charges after Bluff City traffic stop
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested after a traffic stop by the Bluff City Police Department (BCPD). A release from the BCPD states that on Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on Elizabethton Highway after spotting a “non-working tag light.” Once the vehicle was stopped, a passenger identified later as John Scott […]
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Authorities Arrest Johnson City Man On Second Degree Murder, Second Fatal Shooting In A Week
A Johnson City man is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday on Second Degree Murder charges in connection to a Tuesday evening shooting incident at 1927 Lone Oak Road. On arrival, officers found 32 year old Elijah Berry deceased. The investigation led authorities to Ronald Bernier. Bernier is charged with shooting Berry during an altercation. Bernier’s bond is set at 100 thousand dollars and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court on Wednesday.
Johnson City man charged with second-degree murder following alleged shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man has been charged with second-degree murder following an altercation Tuesday night, police say. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers responded to the 1900 Block of Lone Oak Road at 9:15 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found […]
993thex.com
Greeneville Police identify body found in burning vehicle
The Greeneville Police Department on Thursday identified the body found in a burning car in a church parking lot. Deputies responded the night of December 20th to Eastside Baptist Church on Serral Drive, where they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The body of Sandra Kay Peterson, 56, of...
Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man convicted of a 1981 murder was arrested after a traffic stop in Kingsport on Monday. According to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), Stephen L. Williams was arrested Monday evening following a traffic stop at the intersection of Borden Street and Redwood Drive. Williams’ charges are possession of a schedule […]
993thex.com
Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office Looking For Crossroad’s Store Robbery Suspect
The Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of robbing Crossroad’s Country Store located on Highway 81 South in Washington County on December 28. The sheriff’s office has released video security footage of the man and we have it posted on our website. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Vince Walters with the Criminal Investigations Division.
993thex.com
Kingsport Man Identified As Victim In Fatal Shooting In Johnson City, Massive Investigation Underway
A 19 year old Kingsport man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that took place Sunday at a New Year’s Eve party in Johnson City. Police say, 19 year old Ja’Shon Yate’s body was found on the second floor of the Monarch Apartments. Police were called to the scene to investigate shots fired. Upon arrival, police discovered more than 100 people were at the apartments attending numerous parties. Police are now conducting a massive investigation with numerous interviews to be conducted. Police say they have some people of interest, but have not yet spoken with those individuals.
993thex.com
Wise County resident charged with attempted murder
A Pound, Virginia resident is being held without bond after he was charged with attempted murder following a stabbing incident. The report from Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said Kerry Wynn is also charged with aggravated malicious wounding in connection to the incident that took place in the 8000 block of Main Street.
WCSO asking for help identifying burglary suspect
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a store. According to Keith Sexton, a man seen on security footage is a suspect in a burglary that occurred on Dec. 28 at Crossroad’s Country Store on Highway 81 […]
wymt.com
One arrested in Southwest Virginia stabbing case
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One person is injured and another is facing charges following what police are calling a violent assault in Wise County. Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post their office was called to the 8000 block of Main Street in Pound on Tuesday.
supertalk929.com
Jail staff find four bags of meth while booking Johnson City woman
A Johnson City woman now has additional charges after Washington County deputies found meth in her possession while booking her into jail. A report says Kimberly Smith, 51, is charged with introduction of contraband after she was initially arrested for failure to appear and bond revocation. Upon booking, officers found...
BVPD: Shots fired at house in drive-by shooting
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia police are asking for the public’s help following a drive-by shooting Monday night. According to Lt. Crawford with the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Garden Lane and Meadow Drive. According to Crawford, several shots were fired in the […]
Juvenile stabbed at Unaka High School football field
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A juvenile was stabbed outside of Unaka High School on Friday, according to authorities. According to Sheriff Mike Fraley, several juveniles were involved in a fight around 6:30 p.m. at the football field. During the fight, one juvenile stabbed another juvenile several times. The sheriff said the victim was taken to […]
2 years later: 2 Tri-Cities men sentenced for role in Capitol riots
(WJHL) – On Jan. 6, 2021, protestors in support of former U.S. President Donald Trump breached the Capitol building. The deadly riots led to criminal charges against a multitude of people involved. Two natives of the Tri-Cities have since been identified and charged for their roles on the day of the riots. Since their arrests, […]
Comments / 0