Wisconsin State

New Year, New Opportunity To Act… Time To Carve Different Course After Betrayals By Establishment

By WandererCatholicNews
 3 days ago
South Dakota Searchlight

McCarthy flips GOP holdouts as his campaign for U.S. House speaker gathers speed

WASHINGTON — Kevin McCarthy’s campaign to become speaker of the U.S. House will stretch into at least Friday night, as the California Republican inched ahead in his struggle to unite his divided party around his candidacy and an overhaul of rules under which the chamber will operate. “We’ll come back tonight, and I believe at […] The post McCarthy flips GOP holdouts as his campaign for U.S. House speaker gathers speed appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden

Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
NEW YORK STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ex-Sen. Burr: SEC probe into trading over with 'no action'

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has concluded its investigation of former North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr related to investment sales early in the coronavirus pandemic without taking any action, Burr said on Friday. Burr, a Republican who didn’t seek reelection in November...
New York Post

Biden blames ‘insurrectionists’ for Capitol cop’s murder by black radical

WASHINGTON — President Biden on Friday blamed the “sick insurrectionists” behind Jan. 6 for the murder of Capitol Police officer Billy Evans — despite a Nation of Islam fanatic actually committing the crime three months after the pro-Donald Trump mob stormed the Capitol. “Today is a ceremony to honor heroes of Jan. 6,” Biden said at an awards ceremony in the White House East Room on the second anniversary of the riot. “We also recognize the late US Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans. His family is with us today.” “While they were still cordoning off the Capital because threats by these sick...
GEORGIA STATE

