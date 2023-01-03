Read full article on original website
Expectant Finnish Moms Receive A ‘baby Box’ For Safe Sleeping With Essentials Inside
Since 1938, the Finnish government has been giving expectant mothers in Finland free boxes filled with baby items. The box is designed to serve as a safe infant sleeping spot. The Äitiyspakkaus (maternity package) started as a way to address the country’s high child mortality rate as well as declining fertility among Finnish women. Mothers had to undergo a medical exam at a maternity clinic to receive one of the boxes, which led to prenatal care becoming more common.
How To Clean Baseboards In 3 Simple Steps
Having clean baseboards isn’t something that jumps out to a guest as making a house sparkle, but it certainly helps your home look better. Baseboards are solid wood or engineered wood material planks that cover the length of the lowest part of the interior wall. Used to cover the joint between the wall surface and the floor, baseboards can take a beating over the years, ranging from occasional kicks to repetitive knocks from a vacuum cleaner.
