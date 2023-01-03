Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Neenah and Xavier win in boys basketball
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday night in high school boys basketball saw two key conference matchups. In the Fox Valley Association, Neenah beat Oshkosh North 81-67, while in the Bay it was Xavier beating New London 61-52. Click the video for highlights.
Fox11online.com
Notre Dame hockey beats Bay Port in overtime
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The Notre Dame boys hockey team defeated Bay Port 2-1 in overtime Friday night. Bay Port took a 1-0 lead in the second period on a goal by Will Lyons. That score held until late in the third period. With eight seconds to play, Notre Dame's Mason...
Fox11online.com
Losing Zarneke will challenge Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- Alana Zarneke and Kaukauna had been raising eyebrows early this season as it won its first 10 games and was looking like a team that maybe could win the Division 1 state title. However, on Dec. 29 everything changed for Zarneke. Making a move she has done...
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Brillion, New London, Fond du Lac and Little Chute post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thursday in High School Game Time, Brillion beat Chilton in girls basketball, while New London topped Menasha and Fond du Lac knocked off Kaukauna. In boys basketball, Little Chute stayed perfect with a win over Luxemburg-Casco. Click the video for highlights.
Fox11online.com
Team River Runner Green Bay helping area veterans one paddle at a time
(WLUK) -- Team River Runner Green Bay is putting area veterans first. The Green Bay chapter of a national organization is helping introduce veterans and their families to the healing power of paddle sports. Team River Runner says it believes that every wounded and disabled veteran deserves the opportunity to...
Fox11online.com
Scientists concerned by toxic PFAS spread to Green Bay's waters
(WLUK) -- A new study states that toxic PFAS chemicals have been found in Lake Michigan's Green Bay. University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers say they've detected a plume of PFAS and traced it to a manufacturing plant that makes firefighting foam. Originally found in groundwater near Peshtigo and Marinette, University of...
Fox11online.com
One of the mildest starts to January has snowpack disappearing
(WLUK) -- It's not exactly the prettiest start to a year we've ever had in Northeast Wisconsin, considering 2023 has greeted many of us with gray skies, melting snow and disappearing ice pack on lakes and rivers. The combination of mild temperatures and rainy weather has meant lawns and streets...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay Boat Show coming to Resch Expo
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A Green Bay area event is hoping to make some waves in the midst of winter. The Green Bay Boat Show is set for Feb. 17-19 at the Resch Expo. The event brings together dealers and exhibitors from across the state to offer exclusive show pricing on 2023 boats, including personal watercraft, docks and lifts.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay to look at future of Ashland Avenue overpass
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- City and state leaders are at the start of the process which could result in the removal of the Ashland Avenue overpass and open 30 acres for development – although any decisions and construction are years away. Located just south of Mason Street, the Ashland...
Fox11online.com
48-year-old Kewaunee man may face 6th OWI offense
KEWAUNEE COUNTY (WLUK) -- A 48-year-old Kewaunee man may be facing his sixth OWI offense. The man was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday on County Road AB at Cherneyville Road. The trooper approached the vehicle and noted signs of impairment, arresting the man....
Fox11online.com
Inflation pushes Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary to increase cost of feeding ducks
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Rising costs and the cost to do business are impacting many people in many ways. At Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay wildlife sanctuary, costs are cutting into a familiar tradition too -- feeding the ducks. "With the cost of everything going up -- the...
Fox11online.com
PHOTOS | Winter beauty on the FOX 11 Weather Deck
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- It hasn't looked too much like winter so far in 2023, but a Thursday morning snowfall changed that, at least temporarily. With temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, a heavy, wet snow stuck to tree branches and buildings. What does the snow look like where you are?...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin leaders revisit possible passenger rail train line
(WLUK) -- Local leaders are joining forces in an effort to bring Amtrak services to Northeast Wisconsin. Area mayors sent a letter, outlining their interest, to the Federal Railroad Administration. “What we’ve done now as a group of communities is raised our hands and said we’re interested and we’d like...
Fox11online.com
'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign leads to 2 dozen arrests in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Within just over two weeks, the Green Bay Police Department arrested 24 people during the national Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday campaign. The campaign, which ran from Dec. 16 to Jan. 1, lead to 24 suspected operating while intoxicated -- or OWI -- arrests. A third of those arrests were made on New Year's Eve/Day.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police credit recent efforts for decrease in shots-fired cases
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police say the number of shots-fired cases decreased in the city last year. According to the department, 2022 saw a 25.6% decrease in shots-fired cases compared to 2021. In 2022, there were 61 recorded cases verses 82 cases for 2021, when officers responded to...
Fox11online.com
Two Rivers wraps up its 123rd Christmas Bird Count
TWO RIVERS (WLUK) -- A citizen science project designed to see how many birds there are across most of the Western Hemisphere wrapped up Thursday. For the past 23 days, the 123rd Christmas Bird Count has taken place. "It is a cool count -- because I am not a bird...
Fox11online.com
Missing 88-year-old Neenah man found safe
NEENAH (WLUK) -- An 88-year-old man has been found safe after being reported missing Wednesday. Raymond Rast had last been sent on S. Matthias Street in Appleton at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, police said he was found safe. Rast is described as 6', 196 pounds and...
Fox11online.com
COMMENTARY: Making A Difference over the holidays; hymn singalong coming up
Greetings, everyone. Thank you for watching and happy new year. I am pleased to be able to share with you more inspiring acts of kindness that are encouraging and making a positive difference. Last month, I referenced the De Pere Christian Outreach Christmas store. It was a partnership of the...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay alum to make Broadway debut in Sweeney Todd revival
NEW YORK (WLUK) -- A Green Bay graduate will soon be making his Broadway debut. Felix Torrez-Ponce, a 2018 graduate of Southwest High School, has been cast as an ensemble member in the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. While in high school, Torrez-Ponce was...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay looks for artists willing to think outside the box with new public art project
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay is thinking outside the box, as the city looks to make even some of its most mundane objects a bit more beautiful. The Green Bay Public Arts Commission announced Thursday that it is seeking artists of all kinds for utility box artwork. All experienced...
