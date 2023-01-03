Canton director realizes dream of making feature-length film

Ken Merritt Special

A filmmaker in Canton has finally realized his decades-long dream of directing and writing a feature length movie.

“Jesse’s Gift” is the feature film debut of director and screenwriter Ken Merritt.

The movie, which was filmed in late 2020 to early 2022, tells the story of a singer and songwriter who loses everything only to find redemption. The film is based on Merritt’s own life experiences, as well as his brother’s experiences as a musician.

“Some of the biggest movies recently have been music biopics and my brother is a musician, so it gave me some ideas,” he said. “I pitched my brother this idea of a musician who falls on hard times, based on dark chapters of my life. He wrote the music and stars. The character faces many challenges in his life.”

Merritt’s brother, Michael Merritt, stars as the title character and also wrote the music for the movie.

The film, which started as a short film for Merritt’s screenwriting class, features various backdrops and locations in Georgia, including Canton, Woodstock, Rome, Atlanta and more. Some of the local locations include The Mill on Etowah and Green Line Brewery in Canton, Reinhardt University in Waleska, and Woodstock City Church. The movie is expected to be released in February.

Completing this film is a dream for Merritt that, for a long time, he didn’t think would happen.

Merritt was born in Georgia but lived in Tennessee prior to moving to Canton five years ago. He decided to move to the metro Atlanta area to help make his dream a reality, he said, and Canton was the right choice given its close proximity to both Atlanta and Knoxville, where he had lived.

“Canton’s growing on me — I love the feel of it and the small-town vibe,” Merritt said. “It’s close to the mountains, while also being close to Atlanta.”

Before making the move to Canton to chase his lifelong dream, Merritt worked at a restaurant and ran a cleaning business in Knoxville, which he still owns.

After graduating in 1991 with a communication arts degree from Carson-Newman College in Tennessee, Merritt had plans to “explode on the film industry with acting and making movies,” he said, but when he got married he took a restaurant job.

His wife at that time did not want to “move far away and work for peanuts for as long as it took to make it in Hollywood,” Merritt said.

“Life took over — we had three children and I put off the dream,” Merritt said. “After a while, long story short, we got a divorce and there was some animosity there. I had a legal battle on my hands and had to pay child support. She wanted to control the children through false accusations. I didn’t have the luxury to dream or do anything but survive. Eventually the judge ordered supervised visits and after years of doing that the therapist said the kids didn’t want to see me after being through so much.”

Eventually, Merritt entered into the commercial cleaning business.

“It was something I did on the side,” he said. “I lived with two roommates, trying to pay child support, among other things. I didn’t have the ability to do much of anything. I really missed my children, and it was a very low point in my life.”

Eventually, Merritt began reaching out to his children. After a couple of years of not hearing back, his middle child, Gabriel Merritt, called back.

“When he graduated high school, he called me — that was the start of my relationship with him, as well as the start of my journey to filmmaking,” Merritt said. “He told me he was preparing to move to Los Angeles to work in the film industry. We started talking about our joint interests like film, football and wrestling, and that he was on the drama team. Now he’s doing what I wanted to do my whole life.”

The father and son took a trip out to Los Angeles, where Ken Merritt’s “drive to be a filmmaker awakened.”

“It was there, it was just dormant. I’ve always had this attachment to cinema and never lost this dream. I wanted to do more than just talk about movies. I didn’t know where to start or what to do, but I knew I wanted to chase this dream and I had heard about the film industry in Atlanta,” he said. “It sounds crazy. I’m 56 and remarried, but I am now living my dream. It’s special too because my son is in the movie, as well as my brother. My son is also flying out to Canton this month for the shooting of the western episodic series “Red Clay,” which we are filming in the Canton area. It’s just a really special time in my life.”

Gabriel or “Gabe” Merritt is plays Gabe, Jesse’s younger brother. Other cast members include Ed Force as Jesse’s father William and Chiara Roberts as Brooke, Jesse’s daughter, according to the website for the production company, Off the Rail Productions. Beau Thompson plays Big John, lifetime friend and music partner of William. Jessica Wilson plays a bartender and Jesse’s love interest. Adam Blank plays Jesse’s music promoter Adam.

Those interested in updates about “Jesse’s Gift,” including where to watch the film, can visit www.offtherailsproductions.info , as well as www.facebook.com/JessesGiftFilm .