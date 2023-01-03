Read full article on original website
NEWS10 ABC
No. 5 UConn-DePaul game postponed due to lack of players
STORRS, Conn (AP) — The Big East game between No. 5 UConn and DePaul on Sunday at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut, has been postponed because the Huskies don’t have enough healthy players available to suit up, the conference said Friday. The conference requires schools to suit up...
darientimes.com
Defenses daring Andre Jackson to shoot. Can UConn men's basketball guard take advantage of opportunity?
STORRS — UConn junior guard Andre Jackson, ironically handcuffed by the open space afforded him, has sometimes played right into an opponents’ hands and game plan. Defenders back off when he gets the ball near the 3-point line, effectively daring him to shoot. He sees that. Players on...
UConn injury woes continue with potential loss of Aaliyah Edwards
No. 5 UConn is somehow on a winning streak and a losing streak at the same time. The Huskies notched their seventh consecutive win on Thursday with a dominant 73-37 win over Xavier, but potentially lost Aaliyah Edwards, their top remaining healthy player, to a foot injury in the first half.
theuconnblog.com
Takeaways: UConn disappoints in a big way at Providence
After getting through non-conference play undefeated, the UConn Huskies are 3-2 in the Big East and currently riding a two-game losing streak. The horror!. Some thoughts after the 11-point loss at Providence, the Huskies’ worst of the season. Adama’s Next Steps. We all know what the Big East...
fox61.com
‘I need a little more time’: UConn’s Geno Auriemma to miss second-straight game due to illness
STORRS, Conn. — UConn women’s basketball head coach Geno Auriemma will miss his second game in a row - and forth overall - due to an ongoing illness. The school announced that Auriemma will miss the Huskies’ game at Xavier on Thursday night and will rejoin the team at a later date.
Police investigate 2 UConn students robbed at gunpoint
STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after two UConn students were robbed at gunpoint and had their car stolen on Thursday night. The incident took place just after 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Hilltop Apartments on UConn’s campus. According to UConn police, two students were sitting in their parked car in […]
These winning Connecticut lottery tickets remain unclaimed from 2022
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Don’t miss out on some extra holiday cheer in the new year! Two people who won lottery jackpots in 2022 have yet to turn in their tickets, according to the Connecticut Lottery. The tickets are from September and October. They expire in March and April, respectively. Winners have 180 days […]
2 men rob victims at gunpoint and steal car at UConn apartment complex
STORRS, Conn. — Two suspects robbed and stole the vehicle from occupants of a parked car at a UConn apartment complex on Thursday. UConn Spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said shortly after 5 p.m., two males armed with handguns approached an occupied parked vehicle in the Hilltop Apartments parking lot near Novello Hall.
Quick-hitting round of snow to blanket New England on Friday
A fast-moving disturbance sliding just off the New England coast will produce a quick burst of snow across the region Friday.
MSNBC
Remembering Teddy Balkind
Morning Joe remembers the life Teddy Balkind, a Connecticut teenager who died a year go from injuries he suffered in a hockey game.Jan. 6, 2023.
Yale doctor urges getting COVID bivalent vaccine as hospitalizations surge
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hospitalizations are up in Connecticut with a mix of respiratory viruses, and COVID-19 cases jumping through December. Hospitalizations have jumped from 446 on Nov. 24 to 828 on Thursday. The majority of those cases are in those 70 or older. “The good news is that they do not appear to […]
The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut
In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
225 CT bridges are in poor condition, but repairs are costly
New federal funding will speed up repairs on CT's longest bridge, but the project is only a small part of the state's infrastructure needs.
NBC Connecticut
$2 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Connecticut for Wednesday night’s drawing won $2 million. The Connecticut Lottery website says one ticket matched the five numbers other than the Powerball and had Powerplay, winning $2 million. The ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms at 1101 Post Road in Fairfield.
$100K Winning Lottery Tickets Sold At 2 Connecticut Stores
Two Connecticut residents have just claimed $100,000 lottery prizes.The two residents of Hartford County both won their prizes on Tuesday, Jan. 3, Connecticut Lottery announced. An unnamed Newington resident won a CASH5 prize from a ticket purchased at Newington Food Land, CT Lottery said…
Connecticut legislator dies in wrong-way highway crash
CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state representative was killed overnight in a wrong-way highway crash after having attended the governor’s inaugural ball and his own swearing-in ceremony for a third term, House Democratic leaders said Thursday. Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Democrat from Middletown known as “Q,” died...
fox61.com
Drought over for state
HARTFORD, Conn. — After a long dry summer season, the entire state has finally emerged from drought conditions. The CT Interagency Drought Workgroup tweeted Thursday that they had voted to remove Fairfield, Harford, Litchfield, and New Haven counties from Stage 1. The entire State is now out of the drought stage.
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- January 5, 2023
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he was finding some success fishing for the recently stocked Atlantic Salmon prior to the rains. He has managed most of his fish on inline spinners, but the centerpin and spoons can work as well. Now that the rain has come through and the temperatures started to drop a bit, the bite may change, but the fish will certainly still be around. Ice fishermen had a quick tease on some of the smaller lakes and ponds across the state, but the ice will be taking another hiatus, so look to the open Connecticut River coves to find some open water pike or panfish action. The holdover striped bass fishing has been quieter than usual in the Eastern Connecticut creeks and tributaries, but the Housatonic is supposedly still fishing well, and will only improve as the water continues to clean up.
Made in Connecticut: Litchfield Distillery uses Connecticut-grown grains to produce spirits
Spirit distilleries have become a growing business in Connecticut and one in Litchfield is using locally sourced grains to produce their products.
Quadrantid meteor shower to cross Conn. skies: How to see it
Conn. (WTNH) — January 3 marks the first celestial event of 2023, and if you’re lucky, you’ll be able to spot it in Connecticut. The new year is kicking-off with the Quadrantids, one of 12 annual meteor showers. According to the American Meteor Society (AMS), the Quadrantids — among the strongest meteor showers — is […]
