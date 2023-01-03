ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

No. 5 UConn-DePaul game postponed due to lack of players

STORRS, Conn (AP) — The Big East game between No. 5 UConn and DePaul on Sunday at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut, has been postponed because the Huskies don’t have enough healthy players available to suit up, the conference said Friday. The conference requires schools to suit up...
STORRS, CT
theuconnblog.com

Takeaways: UConn disappoints in a big way at Providence

After getting through non-conference play undefeated, the UConn Huskies are 3-2 in the Big East and currently riding a two-game losing streak. The horror!. Some thoughts after the 11-point loss at Providence, the Huskies’ worst of the season. Adama’s Next Steps. We all know what the Big East...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WTNH

Police investigate 2 UConn students robbed at gunpoint

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after two UConn students were robbed at gunpoint and had their car stolen on Thursday night. The incident took place just after 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Hilltop Apartments on UConn’s campus. According to UConn police, two students were sitting in their parked car in […]
STORRS, CT
MSNBC

Remembering Teddy Balkind

Morning Joe remembers the life Teddy Balkind, a Connecticut teenager who died a year go from injuries he suffered in a hockey game.Jan. 6, 2023.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Florence Carmela

The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut

In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

$2 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Connecticut for Wednesday night’s drawing won $2 million. The Connecticut Lottery website says one ticket matched the five numbers other than the Powerball and had Powerplay, winning $2 million. The ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms at 1101 Post Road in Fairfield.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Connecticut legislator dies in wrong-way highway crash

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state representative was killed overnight in a wrong-way highway crash after having attended the governor’s inaugural ball and his own swearing-in ceremony for a third term, House Democratic leaders said Thursday. Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Democrat from Middletown known as “Q,” died...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
fox61.com

Drought over for state

HARTFORD, Conn. — After a long dry summer season, the entire state has finally emerged from drought conditions. The CT Interagency Drought Workgroup tweeted Thursday that they had voted to remove Fairfield, Harford, Litchfield, and New Haven counties from Stage 1. The entire State is now out of the drought stage.
CONNECTICUT STATE
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- January 5, 2023

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he was finding some success fishing for the recently stocked Atlantic Salmon prior to the rains. He has managed most of his fish on inline spinners, but the centerpin and spoons can work as well. Now that the rain has come through and the temperatures started to drop a bit, the bite may change, but the fish will certainly still be around. Ice fishermen had a quick tease on some of the smaller lakes and ponds across the state, but the ice will be taking another hiatus, so look to the open Connecticut River coves to find some open water pike or panfish action. The holdover striped bass fishing has been quieter than usual in the Eastern Connecticut creeks and tributaries, but the Housatonic is supposedly still fishing well, and will only improve as the water continues to clean up.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Quadrantid meteor shower to cross Conn. skies: How to see it

Conn. (WTNH) — January 3 marks the first celestial event of 2023, and if you’re lucky, you’ll be able to spot it in Connecticut. The new year is kicking-off with the Quadrantids, one of 12 annual meteor showers. According to the American Meteor Society (AMS), the Quadrantids — among the strongest meteor showers — is […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy