Dead Island 2 - Official Meet the Slayers: Ryan Trailer
Watch the trailer to meet Ryan, one of the slayers in the upcoming game Dead Island 2. Check it out to learn about the character. Dead Island 2 will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on April 28, 2023.
Genshin 3.4 Release Date and Details
Genshin Impact Version 3.4 is an upcoming Genshin Impact patch. In addition to the release of Alhaitham and Yaoyao, this patch will also continue to provide updates for the Genius Invokation TCG as well as updates for Sumeru's desert map. Genshin Impact 3.4 Livestream Time and Date. The Genshin Impact...
Knockout City - Official TMNT Villains Event Trailer
Knockout City's TMNT Villains event kicks off on January 10, 2023, featuring iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise villains Bebop and Rocksteady, along with the Foot Clan. Check out the latest Knockout City trailer to see what to expect with this TMNT Villains event for the team-based multiplayer action game, including the TMNT Villains Bundle and more.
There is No Light: Enhanced Edition - Exclusive Launch Trailer
There is No Light: Enhanced Edition, alongside its free Soul Harvest update, will be available on PC today, January 7, 2023. Watch the slick new trailer for the action-adventure RPG to see what to expect in the latest update, which features the ability to obtain and upgrade 14 new abilities from defeated bosses.
Sony PlayStation 5: Keeping the Gaming Console Standing Upright Can Be Disastrous to Its Long-Term Health
Ever since its release over two years ago, Sony has claimed that users can use the next-generation console in the PlayStation 5 both vertically and horizontally. With a console of PS5's size, it's a relief for many users, as they have the choice to keep their console any way they want. For the last two years, it seemed like the PS5's alignment wouldn't be causing any particular issues to its long-term health. However, new reports and revelations seem to suggest otherwise.
One Piece Odyssey - Official Demo Overview Video
Join One Piece Odyssey producer, Katsuaki Tsuzuki, for an update on the upcoming RPG's free demo, which will be available from January 10. The demo will focus on the first one-two hours of the game, which sees Luffy and his crew members landing on a mysterious island called Waford and meeting Lim and Adio. Save data from the One Piece Odyssey demo will be transferable to the full release of the game.
Gran Turismo Movie Teaser Trailer
The Gran Turismo movie is in the works and we've got our first sneak peek at what is coming around the bend. Take a look at this tease from director Neil Blohmcamp from CES 2023.
Alhaitham Ascension Materials Guide
Looking for Genshin Impact Alhaitham Ascension Materials? Alhaitham is a Genshin Impact character who comes from Sumeru. Alhaitham's ascension materials are found in the desert parts of Sumeru. Some of his materials also come from defeated eremites and a new boss that's coming to the game with him. Some of these materials can be pre-farmed or you might already have some of them.
All Genshin Impact Codes 3.4 Livestream January 2023
This is a complete list of all Genshin Impact codes that miHoYo has released, both currently active and inactive, including Version 3.4 livestream codes. Genshin Impact codes are typically handed out during a stream or special event, and can be redeemed for rewards and goodies like Primogems and EXP books.
9 Xbox Predictions for 2023 – Unlocked 576
Happy New Year! It’s a fresh start for Xbox in what should be a huge 2023 for them. We discuss the one thing Microsoft needs to do ASAP in order to get the year off on the right foot, and then we make a total of nine predictions for Xbox’s year.
Genshin Alhaitham Release Date, Skills, Talents, and Constellations
Alhaitham is a new Genshin Impact character who is set to become playable in the upcoming Version 3.4 update. He is a 5-star sword user, who uses the power of Dendro. Officially showcased in the Version 3.4 special program, Alhaitham has a "calm and clear" mind, preferring to use logic over emotions - occasionally seeming a little insensitive to others, but as he isn't particularly sociable, he isn't overly concerned about this. Here's everything we know about Alhaitham's release date, skills, and abilities.
Genshin Impact 3.4 Events
Version 3.4 events all feature new events save for the returning Lantern Rite, which is a yearly thing. These events will reward you with primogems, ascension materials, and even a new Lisa outfit!. Lantern Rite is one of, if not, the biggest event in Genshin Impact with a lot of...
I've Pulled Weeds Before
Once you drive to Boozer a cutscene will play followed by a flashback featuring Deacon’s wife, Sarah. After it plays, the mission is complete.
Pokemon Go Quality Quills Special Research Story
The fun of Pokemon Go's January 2023 Community Day does not end with simply catching Chespin. Take a deeper dive and help Professor Willow discover the Pokemon culprit behind the sudden appearance of many broken rocks. Purchase the Quality Quills Special Research Story for $1.00 USD to access this Special...
Coral Island Wiki Guide
Kira is a talented huntress who lives in a cabin at the edge of the forest with her husband Jack and son Kenny. She keeps a close eye on the Cavern and any potential monsters.
Overwatch 2 Patch Notes Jan 5
Along with Overwatch 2's first brand-spanking new Seasonal Mode, Battle for Olympus, a host of new hero updates and bug fixes have snuck their way into the Overwatch 2 Patch on January 5, 2023. On this page of IGN's Overwatch 2 wiki guide, you can find the full patch notes...
Gran Turismo: The Movie Sneak Peek Revealed - CES 2023
Sony has shared a sneak peek of the Gran Turismo movie, which is set to hit theaters on August 11. On stage at CES, we got our first look at the upcoming adaptation, including a few brief words from stars Archie Madekwe, Orlando Bloom, and David Harbour. You can take a look at the trailer below.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty: Check Out 7 Brutal New Weapons – IGN First
If you’ve played the demo then you already know this, but Team Ninja’s upcoming game Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is, well, hard! With a focus on acrobatic Chinese martial arts, wielding weapons in Wo Long may make you feel like a badass, but enemies will quickly bring you back down to earth. To help you gear up for the battle ahead, IGN spoke with Team Ninja to learn about the strengths and disadvantages of some of the game’s weapon types. While Wo Long is still two months away from release (it’s out on March 3, including on Xbox Game Pass), it’s never too early to start preparing.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Disney+ Hotstar Reveals the Streaming Launch Date for the Hit MCU Phase 4 Film in India
Earlier this week, reports came in about the streaming release of the final MCU 4 Phase 4 film in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Details from a recent Disney+ landing page suggested that the Ryan Coogler-directed film will make it on to the popular streaming platform on February 1. At the...
Gran Turismo: Sony Pictures Unveils First Footage of Upcoming Film Based on Iconic Racing Game Franchise at CES 2023
Last year saw the surprise announcement of a feature film based on the hit PlayStation racing franchise, Gran Turismo. Over the past few months, several reports revealed details about the film's plot and cast, with actors such as Orlando Bloom, David Harbour, Archie Madekwe, Darren Barnet, Geri Halliwell Horner and Djimon Hounsou joining in.
