ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Star Ohio State player announces surprising return

Entering the 2022 college football season, Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams was expected to play more of a backup role to star sophomore TreVeyon Henderson, who entered the season as a preseason Heisman Trophy contender and was widely considered one of the top running backs in the country. But Williams had an absolutely Read more... The post Star Ohio State player announces surprising return appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
LSUCountry

Former LSU LB Antoine Sampah Reveals Transfer Destination

Former LSU linebacker Antoine Sampah has announced he will be transferring to Campbell University. A 4-star recruit out of high school, the Camels now reel in one of the highest ranked prospects in program history. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound product of Woolridge, Virginia was listed as the third best player in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Notre Dame Lands Top Transfer Quarterback

News that had been expected across the college football world for more than a week became official Thursday: Notre Dame has its new quarterback. Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman announced on his Twitter account that he will play for the Fighting Irish next season.  Hartman, who excelled at ...
SOUTH BEND, IN
atozsports.com

There are rumors that Jeremy Pruitt could be returning to the SEC

Rumors are swirling among Alabama media that Nick Saban may be considering hiring Jeremy Pruitt for an opening on the Crimson Tide staff. We talked about the Vols’ former head coach possibly returning to the SEC in the YouTube video below…. If you enjoyed that clip of the Big...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

RUMOR: former SEC quarterback visiting Ohio State

The transfer portal madness has just begun and the Ohio State Buckeyes will no doubt heat up on that trail now that its season has now officially come to a close. Ohio State added Ja’Had Carter, a safety from Syracuse, as well as a kicker from the Mid-American Conference, and a long snapper from Arizona State. But they are by no means lighting up that area of recruiting.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

5-Star WR Makai Lemon Never Wavered with Commitment to Lincoln Riley and USC

Makai Lemon may have come down with the most receptions during the team period for Team Phantom, proving to be a reliable target in the short and intermediate areas of the field for JJ Kohl and Avery Johnson. The USC signee showed strong hands in coming down with a pass in traffic despite tight coverage. He continued to showcase the ball skills by winning the hands portion of the skills contest, catching balls out of a JUGS machine that were clocked at 45 miles per hour.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Ryan Day is on the hot seat

The Ohio State football team has done a lot of good with Ryan Day as their head coach. He has made the College Football Playoff in three of the four seasons he’s led the program. He led the team to the National Championship Game in 2020 as well. 2022...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 561 | LaTulip on Illini: 'They don’t care about the right things right now'

Illini Inquirer basketball analyst Mike LaTulip reacts to Illinois basketball's 73-60 loss at Northwestern. He addresses the biggest issues on the team on both sides of the ball and what he thinks Illinois coach Brad Underwood can do to turn the tide. He also discusses which players currently are concerning him most before previewing Saturday's home game against No. 12 Wisconsin.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major 5-Star Transfer

Former Alabama five-star running back Trey Sanders has found a new home. Sanders announced Thursday afternoon that he'll be enrolling at TCU for the 2023 season after three years with the Crimson Tide. Sanders officially entered the transfer portal back in late November. Anytime a former five-star recruit transfers, it's...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Vols make short list of contenders for nation's top offensive tackle

One of the nation's top offensive linemen in the 2024 class released a short list of favorites Thursday that includes Tennessee. Four-star junior offensive tackle Kam Pringle of Woodland High School in Dorchester, S.C., announced his top six college choices in a post on his Twitter account, and the Vols are one of four SEC teams currently in the running for him.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Reports | Sam Carter to Purdue. What might that do to Jalen Catalon's weekend visit plans?

In the wake of reports that Ole Miss cornerbacks coach Sam Carter was leaving for a position on Ryan Walters' staff at Purdue, as of 10 p.m. CT Thursday night Ole Miss was still expecting to host Arkansas transfer portal safety Jalen Catalon this weekend on a visit. Carter coached Catalon while on the Arkansas staff and was thought to be a key player in his recruitment to Ole Miss. Interestingly enough, Catalon was on a visit to Purdue Thursday night as the news on Carter broke.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

247Sports

69K+
Followers
416K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy