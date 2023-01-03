Makai Lemon may have come down with the most receptions during the team period for Team Phantom, proving to be a reliable target in the short and intermediate areas of the field for JJ Kohl and Avery Johnson. The USC signee showed strong hands in coming down with a pass in traffic despite tight coverage. He continued to showcase the ball skills by winning the hands portion of the skills contest, catching balls out of a JUGS machine that were clocked at 45 miles per hour.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO