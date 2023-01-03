Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
5-star Buford athlete KJ Bolden names top schools
Georgia football offered a scholarship to Buford High School (Buford, Georgia) star KJ Bolden back in 2021. Bolden, a member of the class of 2024, is now ranked as a five-star recruit. Bolden is the No. 4 recruit in the junior class. He is ranked as the No. 2 recruit...
Star Ohio State player announces surprising return
Entering the 2022 college football season, Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams was expected to play more of a backup role to star sophomore TreVeyon Henderson, who entered the season as a preseason Heisman Trophy contender and was widely considered one of the top running backs in the country. But Williams had an absolutely Read more... The post Star Ohio State player announces surprising return appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former LSU LB Antoine Sampah Reveals Transfer Destination
Former LSU linebacker Antoine Sampah has announced he will be transferring to Campbell University. A 4-star recruit out of high school, the Camels now reel in one of the highest ranked prospects in program history. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound product of Woolridge, Virginia was listed as the third best player in...
Breaking: Notre Dame Lands Top Transfer Quarterback
News that had been expected across the college football world for more than a week became official Thursday: Notre Dame has its new quarterback. Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman announced on his Twitter account that he will play for the Fighting Irish next season. Hartman, who excelled at ...
atozsports.com
There are rumors that Jeremy Pruitt could be returning to the SEC
Rumors are swirling among Alabama media that Nick Saban may be considering hiring Jeremy Pruitt for an opening on the Crimson Tide staff. We talked about the Vols’ former head coach possibly returning to the SEC in the YouTube video below…. If you enjoyed that clip of the Big...
RUMOR: former SEC quarterback visiting Ohio State
The transfer portal madness has just begun and the Ohio State Buckeyes will no doubt heat up on that trail now that its season has now officially come to a close. Ohio State added Ja’Had Carter, a safety from Syracuse, as well as a kicker from the Mid-American Conference, and a long snapper from Arizona State. But they are by no means lighting up that area of recruiting.
Mike Woodson sounds off on Fran McCaffery technical foul confusion
IOWA CITY, IOWA -- Indiana head coach Mike Woodson was visibly upset and animated Thursday night when asked about a second-half situation involving Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. With 53 seconds remaining in the Hawkeyes' eventual 91-89 win over the Hoosiers, a dead-ball was called following a foul against Iowa's...
Five-star Jordan Burch makes college football transfer portal decision
South Carolina edge rusher Jordan Burch has elected to enter the college football transfer portal and take his chance on another school, according to reports. Burch is considered a premier player at his position, emerging as a five-star prospect coming out of high school before pledging to the ...
5-Star WR Makai Lemon Never Wavered with Commitment to Lincoln Riley and USC
Makai Lemon may have come down with the most receptions during the team period for Team Phantom, proving to be a reliable target in the short and intermediate areas of the field for JJ Kohl and Avery Johnson. The USC signee showed strong hands in coming down with a pass in traffic despite tight coverage. He continued to showcase the ball skills by winning the hands portion of the skills contest, catching balls out of a JUGS machine that were clocked at 45 miles per hour.
Iowa Basketball: Everything Fran McCaffery said following 21-point comeback win over Indiana
The Hawkeyes completed the third-largest comeback in school history as they take down No. 15 Indiana 91-89 after trailing by as many as 21 points. Following the win, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media to discuss how they did it, impressive play from freshman Josh Dix and much more.
Michigan Wide Receiver Enters The Transfer Portal
Michigan's season came to an end over the past weekend, sooner than most expected, and now players have to figure out if they will continue to be Wolverines or not. Wide receiver Andrel Anthony decided that he will not be. Michigan fans became enamored with Anthony as a recruit. The...
Ohio State Football: Ryan Day is on the hot seat
The Ohio State football team has done a lot of good with Ryan Day as their head coach. He has made the College Football Playoff in three of the four seasons he’s led the program. He led the team to the National Championship Game in 2020 as well. 2022...
Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 561 | LaTulip on Illini: 'They don’t care about the right things right now'
Illini Inquirer basketball analyst Mike LaTulip reacts to Illinois basketball's 73-60 loss at Northwestern. He addresses the biggest issues on the team on both sides of the ball and what he thinks Illinois coach Brad Underwood can do to turn the tide. He also discusses which players currently are concerning him most before previewing Saturday's home game against No. 12 Wisconsin.
WATCH: What Purdue head coach Matt Painter said about Ohio State postgame
The Ohio State basketball team battled hard and went toe-to-toe with No. 1 Purdue on Thursday night but lost a close one 71-69 after squandering a three-point lead with under a minute left. Purdue was simply able to execute better than the Buckeyes down the stretch, and that seems to...
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major 5-Star Transfer
Former Alabama five-star running back Trey Sanders has found a new home. Sanders announced Thursday afternoon that he'll be enrolling at TCU for the 2023 season after three years with the Crimson Tide. Sanders officially entered the transfer portal back in late November. Anytime a former five-star recruit transfers, it's...
Bad news for South Carolina
Bad news for the South Carolina football program: South Carolina's defense is taking a big hit, as the Gamecocks are losing a star defensive lineman. South Carolina defensive end Jordan Burch has (...)
Vols make short list of contenders for nation's top offensive tackle
One of the nation's top offensive linemen in the 2024 class released a short list of favorites Thursday that includes Tennessee. Four-star junior offensive tackle Kam Pringle of Woodland High School in Dorchester, S.C., announced his top six college choices in a post on his Twitter account, and the Vols are one of four SEC teams currently in the running for him.
5-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor gives the latest details on decision timeline, top choices
Nyckoles Harbor seems like a man who is thinking long and hard about where he wants to play college football. The dynamic athlete isn’t offering any strong hints or clues about his ultimate decision. “What’s next for me is deciding on a school,” Harbor said. “I have one more...
Reports | Sam Carter to Purdue. What might that do to Jalen Catalon's weekend visit plans?
In the wake of reports that Ole Miss cornerbacks coach Sam Carter was leaving for a position on Ryan Walters' staff at Purdue, as of 10 p.m. CT Thursday night Ole Miss was still expecting to host Arkansas transfer portal safety Jalen Catalon this weekend on a visit. Carter coached Catalon while on the Arkansas staff and was thought to be a key player in his recruitment to Ole Miss. Interestingly enough, Catalon was on a visit to Purdue Thursday night as the news on Carter broke.
Takeaways: Fight Leads to Iowa Comeback
Hawkeyes Overcome 21-Point Deficit to Knock Off Indiana Thursday
247Sports
69K+
Followers
416K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0