Autauga County, AL

AL.com

Alabama tornado count now up to 12

Another tornado has been added to the count from Alabama’s severe storms on Jan. 3 and 4. So far 12 tornadoes have been confirmed by National Weather Service storm survey teams. Eleven of those tornadoes were in central Alabama, and now one has been added from north Alabama. The...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Temperatures will run near to slightly above average in Alabama

A mostly clear start to the day, but rain is on the way as early as Saturday afternoon. Some of that rain gets heavy especially north of Birmingham late Saturday into Sunday morning. Check the video forecast for the latest. RAIN AT TIMES THIS WEEKEND. High, thin cirrus clouds gradually...
ALABAMA STATE
wvasfm.org

Severe weather in Central and South Alabama

Survey teams from the National Weather Service are working in areas across central and south Alabama following Tuesday’s severe weather. Montgomery Emergency Management Agency director Christina Thornton confirmed parts of the city were damaged by a possible tornado. Damage has been reported in the Gloucester Mews, Halcyon Boulevard Eastwood...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

Major damage throughout Alabama during severe storms

ALABAMA (WDHN)— Major damage has been reported all around Alabama after severe storms ripped through the state in the early morning hours. The National Weather Service is reporting straight-line wind damage from a possible tornado throughout the Montgomery County area. The NWS plans to send survey teams to Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Two tornadoes confirmed so far from Alabama storms

At least two tornadoes touched down in Alabama during 2023′s first round of severe weather. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has sent storm survey teams out to look at damage today, and the teams have found two tornado tracks so far. Both have been given preliminary ratings -- one was an EF-2 and the other an EF-1.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Severe storms tear through homes in Chilton County

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday evening’s storms ripped through multiple homes around Lay Lake in Chilton County, tearing off roofs, collapsing boat houses and snapping trees and power lines in two. Extensive debris has temporarily turned the lake’s water brown. The National Weather Service is now investigating what kind of weather event caused the […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
92.9 WTUG

Large Coyotes Roaming Alabama Neighborhoods Causing Havoc

The coyotes are out of control in Alabama! Here's what you need to know. Recently people have been spotting some giants roaming closer and closer to heavily populated residential areas. George Harsch posted in a facebook group in Brookwood. Be on the lookout a very large COYOTE roaming Chigger Ridge...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

One teen dies, one injured in Tuscaloosa Co. crash

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a crash on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one 17-year-old from Moundville, and the injury of another 17-year-old. According to ALEA the crash happened around 12:31 a.m. on Jan. 7. The passenger and driver were injured when...
MOUNDVILLE, AL
WSFA

Pike Road mayor looking toward continued growth in 2023

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - 2022 was a big year for the town of Pike Road, as it celebrated 25 years as a municipality. It continues to see success in education and economic development as it welcomes new neighbors into its now more than 70 neighborhoods. Pike Road has also...
PIKE ROAD, AL
wtvy.com

Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
DOTHAN, AL
April Killian

Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!

Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
ALABAMA STATE
CBS19

JAN. 13 @ 6:30PM: Extreme East Texas — Winter Storm Ready

WSFA

Plan for new I-459 interchange in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers could get a new exit off I-459 in Hoover after the city council agreed to millions in construction dollars for a new interchange. We’ve been talking about the proposal for a while. The proposed interchange would be just south of the South Shades Crest Road overpass.
HOOVER, AL
WHNT-TV

Alabama COVID Numbers Slowly Rising

COVID-19 numbers are slowly creeping upward across Alabama. Homeowners in Gurley tell News 19 they're struggling to understand why their water bills are sky-high this January. Senator Katie Britt sits down for an interview after being sworn in as Alabama's first woman elected to the upper chamber. Alabama Leaders Seek...
ALABAMA STATE

