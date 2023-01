After purchasing the property barely a year ago, Lift Partners has sold a 35,384 square foot industrial site in Seattle for $21 million, or approximately $593 per square foot, according to King County public records. An entity affiliated with the firm was listed as the seller, and the buyer was an entity affiliated with Swickard Auto Group, a national dealership that has been acquiring multiple properties in the Puget Sound region in recent months.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO