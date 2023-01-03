ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
930 AM KMPT

Why a Popular Montana Singer Refused to Go on TikTok

You probably heard the latest news that Montana state government employees are now banned from using the Chinese-owned app TikTok on state-owned devices and for state business. Several other conservative-led states like Florida and neighboring South Dakota have made similar moves given the Communist Chinese government's ability to spy on...
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

930 AM KMPT

Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
585K+
Views
ABOUT

930 AM KMPT has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://930kmpt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy