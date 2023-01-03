Man's Over-the-Top Enthusiasm For Amtrak Sleeper Car Is Too Funny

He's over the moon!

While air travel has taken over as the long-distance transportation method of choice for many travelers, those who can spare a somewhat longer trip shouldn't sleep on the Amtrak option! Er, or rather, maybe they should sleep on Amtrak... because many long-distance Amtrak trains come with cozy sleeper cars !

Podcaster Erik Gude, aka @heygude on TikTok, and his partner, voice actress Catie Osborn, took an Amtrak sleeper car from New York to Atlanta recently. Erik's over-the-top enthusiasm for their room is hilarious- and a bit infectious!

LOL! Well, one thing is for certain- that's undoubtedly the most enthusiastic room tour we've ever seen! Some just people just get so hyped about trains- and we gotta admit we think they're pretty cool ourselves!

That why we liked that he didn't keep the tour to the room- he actually went down through the rest of the car and showed us some of the other options there! Many people don't realize how nice Amtrak is, especially for longer trips. Sure, it's not the most luxurious or spacious accommodations, but getting to relax while you travel cross country and take in the views is a grand experience all to itself!

A lot of people really resonated with Erik's intense train enthusiasm. "Sleeper trains appeal to my love of tiny goblin spaces with hidey holes filled with magical trinkets," related @khosh3kh. "That train special interest seems to hit anyone at anytime. I gotta watch out. Joking. I hope you have a magical time," laughed @robertheadley. "I would NEVER fly again if I could take my cats on a train in a private little room/roomette," agreed @natalie.moraine.

One user, @ungreebledbouba, shared an anecdote that really touched us: "My dad always wanted to take a sleeper train. He passed suddenly a few weeks ago so when I get his ashes I'm taking him on the California Zephyr." We are truly sorry for their loss, but are also touched that they've found an appropriately fitting and loving way to commemorate the memory of a fellow train lover!

We don't know exactly what it is about trains that stirs up such excitement in so many people, but we love to see it- especially because we think trains deserve more love! Perhaps a sleeper train ride will be in your future someday- and maybe then, you'll get bit by the rail enthusiast bug too!

