Look: ESPN's Bart Scott Getting Crushed For Controversial Tee Higgins Opinion

By Lauren Merola
 4 days ago

It was a blunder on all accounts.

From question to answer, ESPN analysts Stephen A. Smith and Bart Scott talked in a manner that pinned Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest on Tee Higgins.

"What exactly did Tee Higgins do to Hamlin?" Stephen A. asked.

"Well right before the tackle, he lowers his helmet and he throws his body into [Hamlin's] chest," Scott said. "He's standing up because he thinks he has to chase Tee Higgins at an angle to make a tackle so he didn't expect Tee Higgins to launch his body back into him.

"It's one of those things, where, a lot of times you sit as a linebacker, the running back comes through the hole and he knows that contact is coming so he lowers his helmet and you can't get underneath him, so he's able to get in to you. Your chest is exposed. They've taken that out of the game, but they don't really regulate it as much as possible. I expect the league will be a lot more vigilant when it comes to that."

The framing of the question and the answer it garnered left the NFL world angry.

"Get this man off of TV immediately," someone tweeted in response.

"Get this clown off television," another added .

"This is 1000% more egregious than anything Skip Bayless said last night. Bart Scott is the f---ing worst," one NFL fan said.

For context, FOX Sports' Bayless tweeted, "No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant," shortly after Hamlin went down on Monday. The tweet was so strongly reacted to by NFL fans that Bayless' boss called him to make it right .

While everyone is coming to the defense of Higgins, it seems he's continuing to send love and positive thoughts to the Hamlin family.

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

