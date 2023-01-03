ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
crescentcitysports.com

Fritz: Nicholls to round out 2023 Tulane football schedule

Tulane coach Willie Fritz said Thursday that the final piece of the reigning American Athletic Conference champion Tulane’s 2023 football schedule will be against Nicholls at Yulman Stadium. The Green Wave already had revealed non-conference home games against South Alabama Sept. 2 and Ole Miss Sept. 9 and a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Front Office Sports

Tulane Rides Wave of Historic Season With NIL Donations

Mardi Gras season is underway in New Orleans, but the Tulane Football Green Wave got the party started early. Tulane wrapped up a historic season with an impressive 11-2 record, a conference championship, and a thrilling come-from-behind Cotton Bowl victory against powerhouse USC. The program, which has much fewer financial resources than Power 5 programs, was the only Group of 5 school to make a New Year’s Six appearance this year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana regulators approve LCMC Health purchase of Tulane hospitals

State regulators have approved LCMC Health’s planned acquisition of the three Tulane University Medical Center hospitals from HCA, clearing the way for the $150 million deal to move forward. In a joint statement Tuesday, LCMC and Tulane announced they have finalized the partnership following approval from Louisiana Attorney General...
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

Reports: New Orleans rapper among multiple people shot in Miami

MIAMI — Miami police said multiple people were shot outside of a restaurant Thursday night. Witnesses who spoke with NBC 6 South Florida said one of the victims was New Orleans rapper Rob49. The shooting reportedly happened during a music video shoot for rapper French Montana. Miami police did...
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana

Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
LOUISIANA STATE
ladatanews.com

Squashing the Beef… Before the Grief

As we enter 2023, New Orleans continues to struggle with crime and gun violence. Undoubtedly, the violence that proliferates does not discriminate. Thus, causing residents to feel unsafe all over the city. At the end of last year, Mayor LaToya Cantrell named a new Police Superintendent in Michelle Woodfork. While...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Top 10 New Orleans Musicians for 2023

New Orleans is known for birthing some of the most notable musicians and creatives in the world like Louis Armstrong, the Queen of Soul Irma Thomas, and so much more. From historic jazz musicians to rappers, up-and-coming local artists are making a name for themselves and taking up space in the saturated music scene. Switch it up this year and listen to someone different or discover someone you've never heard before. Here are 10 local music artists to see perform around town and listen to online.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
mississippifreepress.org

Drive-In Theater Opening in Bay St. Louis: Family Tradition Continues on Coast

Each night during the mid-1910s, teenaged projectionist Charles Watzke Sr. sat in a small room overlooking a darkened theater, manning a pair of 35-millimeter projectors with each holding its own reel containing roughly 25 minutes of film. As the audience in the theater below watched the black-and-white movies, Watzke carefully surveyed the upper right corner of the large screen for a flashing mark.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
NOLA.com

New Orleans-based IMTT sells its Gretna terminal to this Texas company

International-Matex Tank Terminals, a New Orleans-based bulk liquid storage company, has sold its Gretna terminal to BWC Terminals LLC of Houston. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. IMTT had owned the terminal for 32 years. It has roughly 2.3 million barrels of storage capacity along with access to truck,...
GRETNA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy