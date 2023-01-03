Read full article on original website
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to an anti-McCarthy rebel on the House floor
Donald Trump reportedly also made a series of well-timed calls to other GOP members who opposed Kevin McCarthy's speaker bid.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats would 'all be unconscious' if they took shots every time Kevin McCarthy lost a Republican vote for speaker
The New York progressive was responding to GOP Rep. Kat Cammack's comment that Democrats brought popcorn and alcohol to the chamber.
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Gets Laughs And Cheers For Alphabet Speech After Kevin McCarthy Win
The new No. 1 Democrat in the House said his party would always pick “maturity over Mar-a-Lago.”
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained
After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
The crowd of pro-Trump supporters outside Mar-a-Lago fell from 300 last year to just 40 this year on the January 6 riot anniversary
Trump supporters said they saw the ex-president drive by in his motorcade, headed toward Mar-a-Lago.
Commentary: Speaker Scalise? Even if so, best to manage expectations
At press time, House Republicans continued to flail one another in spectacularly ugly fashion in their internecine war over who will be the new Speaker. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the party’s embattled House leader, waged battle after Sisyphean battle to succeed former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to no avail. With each failed vote, the likelihood increased that Louisiana’s Steve Scalise could emerge as the compromise pick to wield the gavel.
Letters: Santos joins liars club: Let others confess, resign before he does
I see where demands are being made for George Santos to resign. Santos is a Republican from New York who was recently elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. Santos has admitted that he lied about his credentials and about being Jewish. I agree that he should resign. He should...
James Gill: State Supreme Court doubles down on injustice
Oregon is not the first state that springs to mind in connection with Jim Crow, but it used to be more fertile territory for the Klan than anywhere else. It was for strictly racist reasons that Oregon and Louisiana became the only two states to allow defendants to be convicted of a noncapital crime over the objections of one or two holdouts during jury deliberations. Given that prosecutors are inclined to strike Black people during jury selection, that meant that plenty of Black defendants were sentenced to long stretches without being convicted beyond a reasonable doubt.
HYDE-SMITH WILL LEAD SENATE PRO-LIFE CAUCUS IN 118th CONGRESS
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), a pro-life advocate, today announced that she will serve as the 118th Congress chair of the Senate Pro-Life Caucus, the central organizing point for Senators to protect and defend the right to life from conception. Hyde-Smith assumes the chairmanship from U.S....
Should St. Tammany council ban the sale of kratom supplements? This senator thinks so.
A north shore senator is taking aim at kratom, an herbal supplement that's been flagged as dangerous by two federal agencies, and wants to see it banned in Louisiana. In small doses, the substance derived from a tree native to Southeast Asia, acts as a mild stimulant that users say can increase alertness and energy, according to a Drug Enforcement Administration fact sheet.
