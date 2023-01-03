ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 4

Related
TheDailyBeast

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
NOLA.com

Commentary: Speaker Scalise? Even if so, best to manage expectations

At press time, House Republicans continued to flail one another in spectacularly ugly fashion in their internecine war over who will be the new Speaker. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the party’s embattled House leader, waged battle after Sisyphean battle to succeed former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to no avail. With each failed vote, the likelihood increased that Louisiana’s Steve Scalise could emerge as the compromise pick to wield the gavel.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

James Gill: State Supreme Court doubles down on injustice

Oregon is not the first state that springs to mind in connection with Jim Crow, but it used to be more fertile territory for the Klan than anywhere else. It was for strictly racist reasons that Oregon and Louisiana became the only two states to allow defendants to be convicted of a noncapital crime over the objections of one or two holdouts during jury deliberations. Given that prosecutors are inclined to strike Black people during jury selection, that meant that plenty of Black defendants were sentenced to long stretches without being convicted beyond a reasonable doubt.
LOUISIANA STATE
mageenews.com

HYDE-SMITH WILL LEAD SENATE PRO-LIFE CAUCUS IN 118th CONGRESS

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), a pro-life advocate, today announced that she will serve as the 118th Congress chair of the Senate Pro-Life Caucus, the central organizing point for Senators to protect and defend the right to life from conception. Hyde-Smith assumes the chairmanship from U.S....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NOLA.com

Should St. Tammany council ban the sale of kratom supplements? This senator thinks so.

A north shore senator is taking aim at kratom, an herbal supplement that's been flagged as dangerous by two federal agencies, and wants to see it banned in Louisiana. In small doses, the substance derived from a tree native to Southeast Asia, acts as a mild stimulant that users say can increase alertness and energy, according to a Drug Enforcement Administration fact sheet.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy