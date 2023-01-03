Read full article on original website
J. Cole has cleared his Instagram account and fans think it’s a sign that a new album is on the way. Cole’s last solo project, 2021’s The Off-Season, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and pushed more than 282,000 copies in the first week. It was Cole’s sixth consecutive platinum album.
You know we love our artists from the Carolina’s and Sage Kelzizun is repping 252 to the fullest!. We talked about how he got his start in music from doing spoken word to what he has planned next for 2023!. Check the full interview out below!
It’s been two months since the tragic passing of beloved Migos member, Takeoff, and in that time a few of his peers have dropped some tribute songs. Now Migos brethren and actual uncle Quavo has released his own heartfelt and heart wrenching song “Without You” in honor of his younger nephew.
