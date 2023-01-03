BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For days when you want to look fresh-faced and clean, a good clear lip gloss adds sheen and depth while keeping lips moisturized. Clear lip gloss can serve as a base for when you want to get creative with dabbing a bit of your favorite blush to add color to your face, or as a way to give your favorite lipstick a more glassy finish. If you’re looking for a great all-purpose clear lip gloss, the Lancome Juicy Tubes Original Lip Gloss is the top choice.

14 HOURS AGO