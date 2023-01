LOGAN, W.Va. (WV News) — Avery Childers put in 25 points as the Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles won their first of two games at the King Coal Classic on Friday night, defeating Lincoln County, 52-32. Martina Howe added 10 points, including a made 3-pointer, and Carleigh Curotz tallied six points for RCB (6-2).

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV ・ 19 HOURS AGO