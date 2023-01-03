Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
‘Not effective’: Audit criticizes Michigan Unemployment Agency operations during pandemic
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Unemployment Agency (UIA) has been criticized for its handling of unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic in a new performance audit report. It is the fourth in a series of five audit reports on UIA claims processing during the COVID-19 pandemic, conducted by Michigan’s...
Tv20detroit.com
Spotlight on the News: K-12 Alliance of Michigan on 2023 education priorities
DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Sunday, January 8, Spotlight on the News will look at the 2023 educational priorities for Michigan public schools. Our guests will include Robert McCann, Executive Director of the K-12 Alliance of Michigan and Erik Edoff, Superintendent of the L'Creuse School System and President of the K-12 Alliance.
Tv20detroit.com
2 years since the Capitol riots, here's where the cases against Michigan suspects stand
(WXYZ) — Friday marks the two-year anniversary of the deadly attacks on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Five people were killed when a mob of Trump supporters descended on the Capitol building, scaling scaffolding and the side of the building, breaking windows and breaking into offices of congressional members.
Tv20detroit.com
Trevor Project warns of mental health crisis among Michigan's LGBTQ youth
YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — It is a crisis that touches every town, city and state. The Trevor Project estimates 1.8 million LGBTQ youth nationally consider suicide each year. For Troy Stevenson, the senior campaign manager for advocacy and student affairs at the Trevor Project, the work is personal. "I...
Tv20detroit.com
Apply for the WXYZ, Scripps Howard Fund & MAB $1,000 scholarship
If you are a college student currently studying for a career in a broadcast media-related field, WXYZ and the Scripps Howard Fund, in cooperation with the Michigan Association of Broadcasters, are offering a scholarship. The Scripps Howard Fund-WXYZ-TV scholarship is a one-time $1,000 scholarship to students pursuing a career in...
Tv20detroit.com
This Michigan nonprofit helped derail guardianship reforms, called AG effort a 'task farce'
(WXYZ) — It was supposed to be bi-partisan legislation that would help our state’s most vulnerable people. But instead of sailing through the state legislature, several proposed guardianship reforms have stalled. In Michigan, if a court declares you legally incapacitated, a judge can appoint a guardian for you,...
Tv20detroit.com
DeSantis activates state guard as migrants flow into Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has mobilized the state national guard to help local officials respond to a large influx of Cuban migrants landing in the Florida Keys. DeSantis, a Republican, activated the Florida National Guard and directed state law agencies to assist in the Keys...
Tv20detroit.com
‘You can blame me.’ Judge's controversial comments suggest protection for professional guardians
(WXYZ) — In Michigan, if a court declares you legally incapacitated, a judge can appoint a guardian for you, which means you can no longer make your own medical, financial or legal decisions. For years, the 7 Investigators have been exposing problems in the guardianship system. Now video taken...
Tv20detroit.com
Many fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine await decision in suit against Blue Cross Blue Shield
(WXYZ) — Lawsuits against Blue Cross Blue Shield continue to pour in, one year after hundreds of people were fired for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Two people say their religious beliefs were mocked when their exemption requests were denied, and attorneys say the verdict in cases like this could set the precedent for generations to come.
Tv20detroit.com
Oxford schools seek to have lawsuit over mass shooting dismissed in circuit court
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A legal battle is heating up over lawsuits in the deadly Oxford High School shooting. A new filing on behalf of the school is again asking a judge to toss out a lawsuit in state court, seeking to hold the district and staff members accountable.
