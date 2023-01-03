ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotlight on the News: K-12 Alliance of Michigan on 2023 education priorities

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Sunday, January 8, Spotlight on the News will look at the 2023 educational priorities for Michigan public schools. Our guests will include Robert McCann, Executive Director of the K-12 Alliance of Michigan and Erik Edoff, Superintendent of the L'Creuse School System and President of the K-12 Alliance.
Apply for the WXYZ, Scripps Howard Fund & MAB $1,000 scholarship

If you are a college student currently studying for a career in a broadcast media-related field, WXYZ and the Scripps Howard Fund, in cooperation with the Michigan Association of Broadcasters, are offering a scholarship. The Scripps Howard Fund-WXYZ-TV scholarship is a one-time $1,000 scholarship to students pursuing a career in...
DeSantis activates state guard as migrants flow into Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has mobilized the state national guard to help local officials respond to a large influx of Cuban migrants landing in the Florida Keys. DeSantis, a Republican, activated the Florida National Guard and directed state law agencies to assist in the Keys...
