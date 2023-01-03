Read full article on original website
Related
A Civil War Over Semicolons
The partnership of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb is beautifully anachronistic. As writer and editor, respectively, they have together produced 4,888 pages over the course of 50 years, including the multivolume, still unfinished saga that is Caro’s biography of Lyndon B. Johnson. A lasting collaboration of this sort is impossible to imagine in today’s publishing world of constant churn. Then there’s their method: Caro puts on a dark suit every day, writes his drafts out in longhand, and copies them onto carbon paper using his Smith Corona typewriter, after which Gottlieb marks them up with a pencil—like a couple of cobblers still making shoes with an awl. Whatever deal Caro got from Gottlieb and Knopf in the 1970s, it has allowed him to work monastically on this biography project seemingly without any other source of income. As Caro’s longtime agent, Lynn Nesbit, says of the arrangement in Turn Every Page, a new documentary about Caro and Gottlieb, “I doubt that it could ever happen again.”
The 10 Best Books of 2022
Looking back at a year in reading is never easy. There’s always another book you could have read, another (metaphorical) world you could have visited. Having come up with 10 best books of 2022 for this list — five works of fiction, five works of nonfiction — I’m already second-guessing it. There isn’t one trait that brings these books together — some are part of a satirical literary lineage that includes Kurt Vonnegut, while others harken back to the ever-searching aesthetics of John Berger and Vivian Gornick.
Edward Norton 'Uncomfortable' After Finding Out His Ancestors Owned Slaves
"When you read slave aged 8, you just, you want to die," said the "Fight Club" and "Glass Onion" actor after a grim discovery on an upcoming episode PBS show "Finding Your Roots."
22 books we're looking forward to in 2023
A new year means new beginnings. A clean planner (maybe planning for the first time or trying out a different system of organization), a fresh start. And a whole new crop of books to read. Print books declined slightly in unit sales for the first part of 2022, a drop...
crimereads.com
Jeffery Deaver's Guide to Writing Page-Turning Fiction
“People don’t read books to get to the middle.”. The four stories that make up The Broken Doll, from Amazon Original Stories, was written in the same way I’ve approached all my 45 novels and 90 short stories: from conception to execution, I strive to sure the reader is immersed in a nonstop tale.
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This January
How are you kicking off your 2023? Maybe you’re looking to have a more productive year or learn something new about science or technology. Or perhaps you’re just looking to find somewhere cozy to sit down with a compelling story. We’ve got all of those bases covered with this list of 10 books due out this month — ranging from thrilling novels to mind-expanding works of nonfiction.
Critics’ Conversation: How ‘James Baldwin Abroad’ Tends to the Towering Writer’s Legacy
For James Baldwin, leaving the United States was a matter of survival. “I didn’t know what was going to happen to me in France, but I knew what was going to happen to me in New York,” the writer said in a 1984 Paris Review interview. Despair pervaded the streets of Harlem, where the towering literary figure was born and raised. It appeared in the struggle to make a living, to secure housing and to dodge the hawkish gaze and brute force of police officers. In 1946, two years before Baldwin made his way to Paris with 40 dollars in his pocket,...
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com
Jane Austen, Alice, and Me
What we can learn about ourselves and others from the books we re-read. A week before Christmas, my family held a memorial service for my beloved mother-in-law, Alice, who died at 93. I’ve been thinking a lot about Alice, as well as about her reading habits, because she always had one of Jane Austen’s novels on her bedside table.
Classic Detective Stories and Influential Science Fiction Entered the Public Domain This Year
Each year brings with it a new array of additions to the public domain. What does that mean for you as a viewer or movies or a reader of books? That depends. When The Great Gatsby entered the public domain, it resulted in a number of publishers releasing deluxe editions with new introductions and memorable cover art. Sometimes a work entering the public domain has unexpected consequences — like the release of a slasher film inspired by Winnie-the-Pooh. (Oh, bother.) So, what does 2023 have in store for us?
Comments / 0