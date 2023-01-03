If you wanted to know why Netflix was so willing to fork over hundreds of millions of dollars for the rights to two Knives Out sequels, here is your answer. After just 10 days on the streaming service, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has already cracked the top 10 list of the most watched Netflix films in the history of the company. Over the week between Christmas and New Year’s, Netflix subscribers watched a total of 127 million hours of the film — more than triple the second-most-watched film on the service, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (41 million hours viewed). And the third-most-watched film last week was the original Benoit Blanc mystery from writer/director Rian Johnson, Knives Out.

