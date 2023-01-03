Read full article on original website
How the Fantastic Four Connects to the MCU’s Kang
Although Kang the Conqueror is mostly known as an Avengers villain — and he’s getting an Avengers movie named after him (2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) — he actually has a very strong connection to the Fantastic Four. The character’s very first appearance actually came. in Fantastic Four #19 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, where the FF met “Rama-Tut,” who it was later revealed was a variant of the time-traveling mega-villain known as Kang.
What Will an R-Rated MCU Look Like?
At the moment Deadpool 3 is the only confirmed R-rated movie coming in the years ahead to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And likely most of Marvel’s biggest productions — like Fantastic Four and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars — will remain PG-13 like every other film in the MCU to date. But Marvel has started to show more and more signs that they’re looking to expand the thematic boundaries of the MCU. It feels like we could be in for a future full of R-rated Marvel content.
Why Kang Needs Ant-Man in ‘Quantumania’
If Kang the Conqueror is really the biggest villain in this era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, why is he making his official debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania? The Ant-Man franchise has traditionally been the smallest of all of Marvel’s franchises (no pun intended). The first movie was basically a heist film, and the second was a family drama about a group of related superheroes. Now Ant-Man, a guy who can change his size, is going to fight the #1 baddie in all of Marvel after Thanos? Why?
Marvel Announces ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Streaming Debut
Of Marvel’s three 2022 movies, one reigned supreme at the U.S. box office: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which grossed $439.9 million in domestic release. (Interestingly, although it made less money in the United States, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has made more money worldwide, at least so far, with $955.7 million compared to $821.7 million.) Now, after a fairly successful run in theaters, the movie is headed to streaming.
Rian Johnson Is ‘Pissed Off’ He Had to Put ‘Knives Out’ in ‘Glass Onion’ Title
The #1 movie on Netflix right now is Glass Onion, Rian Johnson’s follow-up to his hit mystery film Knives Out. Pointedly, the movie is not called Knives Out 2. It does feature Daniel Craig as master detective Benoit Blanc, but otherwise Glass Onion has a totally different cast of characters amidst a totally different mystery. Technically, you could watch the two movies in either order and it would make very little difference.
‘That ’70s Show’ Cast Reunites in New ‘That ’90s Show’ Featurette
When That ’90s Show debuts on Netflix next month, it will be 16 years since That ’70s Show ended its first run on Fox. (There was a That ’80s Show in between, but we don’t talk about that.) When the series returns, it will mostly focus on a new cast of teenagers living in Wisconsin in the 1990s — but many of the franchise’s original stars will appear in guest roles, and Eric Forman’s parents, Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith), are full-time characters as well.
‘Poker Face’ Trailer Introduces Rian Johnson’s New Mystery Series
Just a couple weeks removed from Glass Onion’s big debut on Netflix, Rian Johnson already has a whole new mystery TV series on a rival streaming series. Peacock’s Poker Face, which Johnson wrote, directed, and created, follows Charlie Cale, played by Natasha Lyonne, who has a unique ability that helps her solve mysteries: She instinctively knows any time someone is lying. It’s kinda like the flip side of Ana de Armas’ character in Knives Out, who was physically incapable of telling a lie.
The Most Watched Netflix Movies of 2022
With days left to go in 2022, Netflix has revealed the titles that were the biggest hits of the year. It is an ... interesting list. As Netflix does with all of their lists of highly-watched content, they measure popularity by the amount of hours of a title viewed in its first 28 days of availability for streaming. (After that, I guess, you could watch 120 million hours of Marmaduke and it won’t make a bit of a difference.)
Jeremy Renner In Critical But Stable Condition After Accident
Marvel star Jeremy Renner, known as Hawkeye in multiple movies and shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was seriously injured over the New Year’s Eve holiday weekend while he was plowing snow. According to Renner’s representative:. We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries...
The Most Popular Netflix Shows of 2022
Along with their weekly list of the most watched shows of the moment, Netflix also took these final days of 2022 to announce the TV series that were most watched on the streaming service over the entirety of the year. As you might have guessed given all the internal Netflix records they both broke over the course of 2022, the top shows of the year were Stranger Things Season 4 and Wednesday Season 1.
A Stan Lee Documentary Is Coming To Disney+
To celebrate what would have been Stan Lee’s 100th birthday, Marvel announced a documentary about the godfather of comics’ life. Stanley Martin Lieber, better known to the public as Stan Lee, was born on December 28, 1922. He had a rough childhood, with his father primarily out of work after the Great Depression. Fortunately, he was able to find refuge in books and movies, which no doubt inspired the grand imagination he would cultivate throughout his life.
Jeremy Renner Shares Photo and Update From His Hospital Bed
After a scary accident involving a snow plow over the New Year’s holiday, Jeremy Renner is now at least well enough to share a photo of himself from his hospital bed. Renner was initially hospitalized in “critical but stable” condition after an incident involving a snow plow. On Tuesday, Renner shared a photo, with some definite bruises on his face and an oxygen tube in his nose, along with the caption “Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”
Meet Nicolas Cage’s Dracula in the ‘Renfield’ Trailer
One of Nicolas Cage’s earliest, weirdest roles was as a man who believes he is turning into vampire in Vampire’s Kiss. It is Cage at his Cage-iest. It’s almost impossible to undersell just how wild and hilarious he is. You sort of have to just see it for yourself.
‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay
Will’s sexuality has long been a topic of speculation amongst Stranger Things fans. Since almost the very beginning of the show, they wondered if WIll is gay, and harbored secret unrequited feelings for his best friend Mike. Last summer, the actor who plays Will, Noah Schnapp, confirmed in an...
‘Avatar’ Set to Dethrone ‘Top Gun’ As the Biggest Film of 2022
James Cameron, that old cinematic maverick, is king of the movie world yet again. After Tuesday’s box office grosses, Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has now grossed more than $1 billion overseas, making it the only 2022 release to accomplish that feat. And that number doesn’t include its grosses in the U.S., where it has already made over $450 million dollars. All told, the movie is hours away from crossing $1.5 billion worldwide — putting it ever so slightly ahead of 2022’s previous box-office champion, Top Gun: Maverick.
Stephen Amell to Return as Green Arrow on ‘The Flash’ Final Season
For years, DC Comics’ TV shows were collectively known as the Arrowverse, thanks to the fact that they all slowly spun out of The CW’s Arrow. And for a while, it was a fitting moniker, as there was a whole slew of DC shows all on the air (and occasionally intersecting) including The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning. But Arrow — starring Stephen Amell as DC hero Green Arrow — ended in 2020, and right now there is just one Arrowverse series left, The Flash. And it’s scheduled to end with its upcoming ninth season.
‘Glass Onion’ Is Already One Of Netflix’s Most-Watched Movies Ever
If you wanted to know why Netflix was so willing to fork over hundreds of millions of dollars for the rights to two Knives Out sequels, here is your answer. After just 10 days on the streaming service, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has already cracked the top 10 list of the most watched Netflix films in the history of the company. Over the week between Christmas and New Year’s, Netflix subscribers watched a total of 127 million hours of the film — more than triple the second-most-watched film on the service, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (41 million hours viewed). And the third-most-watched film last week was the original Benoit Blanc mystery from writer/director Rian Johnson, Knives Out.
‘Wednesday’ Renewed For Season 2 on Netflix
This should not be a huge surprise. The new version of The Addams Family became the second-biggest original series in Netflix history behind only Stranger Things Season 4. (Subscribers watched 1.237 billion hours of Wednesday in its first month of availability.) But now it is official: Wednesday has been renewed for a second season on Netflix.
Nicolas Cage Reveals First Plot Details For ‘Face/Off 2’
If there's one iconic action movie from the ’90s that never got the sequel it deserved, it's probably Face/Off. Nicolas Cage recently shared what a sequel, which has been rumored for years, could look like. While it’s not officially in the works or anything like that, it’s also not completely on the shelf. According to Cage, he’s had at least one relatively recent in-person meeting about a potential follow-up to the John Woo classic.
‘Evil Dead Rise’ Trailer: A Groovy Horror Classic Returns
The Evil Dead are about to rise again. For the first time in a decade, there’s a new Evil Dead film. The previous installment, Evil Dead, was a reboot of the original franchise. The new film, Evil Dead Rise, moves the action from a cabin in the woods to an urban apartment building. The Necronomicon, the Book of the Dead that always starts up trouble in these films, is still on hand though. And after its contents are read yet again, the evil dead begin to rise. (Why people continue to read from this thing, I will never know. Just read another book! The Pelican Brief never animated a single corpse.)
