Gladiator 2 has been stuck in development hell for decades. The movie was first talked about not long after the original film became a massive blockbuster and an Oscar winner for Best Picture. Director Ridley Scott has always been interested in continuing its story about an enslaved warrior who becomes a hero to ancient Rome — even though that hero, played by Russell Crowe, died at the end of the film. That proved to be something of an obstacle to a sequel; at one point, a proposed concept would have seen Crowe’s character get resurrected from beyond the grave.

1 DAY AGO