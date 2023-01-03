Read full article on original website
‘Gladiator 2’ Moves Forward With New Lead Actor
Gladiator 2 has been stuck in development hell for decades. The movie was first talked about not long after the original film became a massive blockbuster and an Oscar winner for Best Picture. Director Ridley Scott has always been interested in continuing its story about an enslaved warrior who becomes a hero to ancient Rome — even though that hero, played by Russell Crowe, died at the end of the film. That proved to be something of an obstacle to a sequel; at one point, a proposed concept would have seen Crowe’s character get resurrected from beyond the grave.
‘Wednesday’ Renewed For Season 2 on Netflix
This should not be a huge surprise. The new version of The Addams Family became the second-biggest original series in Netflix history behind only Stranger Things Season 4. (Subscribers watched 1.237 billion hours of Wednesday in its first month of availability.) But now it is official: Wednesday has been renewed for a second season on Netflix.
‘The Last Of Us’ Will Adapt the Story of the Games, Then End
How long will The Last of Us run? The PlayStation game series it is based on has only two installments, along with some additional material from DLC. Theoretically, a TV show version could spend several seasons adapting just one of the games before moving on to the sequel — or it could take the games as a jumping off point to tell a totally different (and perhaps open-ended) story in a world ruined by a zombie plague.
Dave Bautista Not Sure He Wants Drax to Be His Legacy
Dave Bautista is not really playing coy about his desire to move on from his role as Drax in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy series. Bautista has played Drax six times, including the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 that Bautista had already strongly hinted will be his farewell to the character.
Hugh Jackman Says Incidents on Bryan Singer’s ‘X-Men’ Set Would ‘Not Happen Now’
Bryan Singer, the director of the X-Men trilogy, recently came under fire for his on-set behavior and now one of his most famous stars, X-Men mainstay Hugh Jackman, spoke about his experience with the director. While the X-Men trilogy Singer directed may have paved the way for superhero movies going into the next decade, his methods may have been less than savory.
Marvel Announces ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Streaming Debut
Of Marvel’s three 2022 movies, one reigned supreme at the U.S. box office: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which grossed $439.9 million in domestic release. (Interestingly, although it made less money in the United States, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has made more money worldwide, at least so far, with $955.7 million compared to $821.7 million.) Now, after a fairly successful run in theaters, the movie is headed to streaming.
Meet Nicolas Cage’s Dracula in the ‘Renfield’ Trailer
One of Nicolas Cage’s earliest, weirdest roles was as a man who believes he is turning into vampire in Vampire’s Kiss. It is Cage at his Cage-iest. It’s almost impossible to undersell just how wild and hilarious he is. You sort of have to just see it for yourself.
‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’: Everything You Need to Know Before Season 2
Star Wars: The Bad Batch is back for Season 2 on Disney+. But it’s been a while since we’ve seen our favorite Clone Troopers — and even longer since the end of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which this series spun out of. If you’ve forgotten any of what’s come before in the story, we are here to help.
What Will an R-Rated MCU Look Like?
At the moment Deadpool 3 is the only confirmed R-rated movie coming in the years ahead to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And likely most of Marvel’s biggest productions — like Fantastic Four and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars — will remain PG-13 like every other film in the MCU to date. But Marvel has started to show more and more signs that they’re looking to expand the thematic boundaries of the MCU. It feels like we could be in for a future full of R-rated Marvel content.
‘Avatar’ Set to Dethrone ‘Top Gun’ As the Biggest Film of 2022
James Cameron, that old cinematic maverick, is king of the movie world yet again. After Tuesday’s box office grosses, Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has now grossed more than $1 billion overseas, making it the only 2022 release to accomplish that feat. And that number doesn’t include its grosses in the U.S., where it has already made over $450 million dollars. All told, the movie is hours away from crossing $1.5 billion worldwide — putting it ever so slightly ahead of 2022’s previous box-office champion, Top Gun: Maverick.
Why ‘Loki’s He Who Remains Was Right About the Multiverse
The ultimate villain of Loki turned out to be He Who Remains, a “variant” of the even bigger Big Bad Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors. It turned out that the Time Variance Authority wasn’t some benevolent police force maintaining order in the “Sacred Timeline,” it was a group created by He Who Remains to maintain the timeline that he wanted to keep safe and secure. In order to do so, the TVA would eliminate variants who threatened to branch the Sacred Timeline into alternate paths — i.e. the multiverse.
‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay
Will’s sexuality has long been a topic of speculation amongst Stranger Things fans. Since almost the very beginning of the show, they wondered if WIll is gay, and harbored secret unrequited feelings for his best friend Mike. Last summer, the actor who plays Will, Noah Schnapp, confirmed in an...
