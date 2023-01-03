Read full article on original website
WWMT
City of Battle Creek asks residents for input about fire, EMS services with survey
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Residents will now have a chance to give their input on their experiences with the Battle Creek Fire Department and LifeCare Ambulance in a new survey, Battle Creek city leaders said Friday. "This survey specifically addresses neighbors’ experiences with and perceptions of the Battle Creek...
WWMT
Body found in Cass county is identified
CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A body found in Cass County has been identified as Bonnie Lou Holtz, 65, of Porter Township, according to Sheriff Richard Behnke. Holtz' identity was determined by fingerprints gathered from Holtz at an autopsy Friday, Behnke said. The Cass County Sheriff's office responded Thursday afternoon...
WWMT
Battle Creek man to be charged after suspected fentanyl, cash found in drug raid
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Charges against a Battle Creek man are expected to be submitted, after a Friday drug raid on Oak Street, according to Battle Creek Police. Investigators say at 11:30 a.m. the BCPD Emergency Response Team searched a home, where police found what they suspect to be fentanyl and a large amount of cash.
WWMT
Kalamazoo County Sheriff's building turns 50 years old
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is celebrating its 50th year being at 1500 Lamont Ave. Both current and former employees were invited to a gathering at the department. Those present were served department themed treats and given a brief history lesson from Kalamazoo County Sheriff, Richard...
WWMT
Body found in Cass County field
CASS COUNTY, Mich. — The Cass County Sheriff's office responded Thursday afternoon to a report of human remains found in a field. Deputies located the body near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 Highway. Appliance on vehicle: 18-year-old man killed in New Years Eve crash in Cass County.
WWMT
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety swears in David Boysen as chief
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Acting Public Safety Chief David Boysen has been officially sworn in as the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief as of 4:10 p.m. Thursday. A private ceremony took place following the City of Kalamazoo reaching a separation agreement with the former Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley, officials said Dec. 29.
WWMT
Special Mass held in honor of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Individuals gathered at the St. Augustine Cathedral Wednesday to honor the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. Pope Benedict XVI, a German theologian who became the first pontiff to resign in more than 600 years, died Dec. 31 at the age of 95. An 'immeasurable' impact: West...
