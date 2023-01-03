ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Body found in Cass county is identified

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A body found in Cass County has been identified as Bonnie Lou Holtz, 65, of Porter Township, according to Sheriff Richard Behnke. Holtz' identity was determined by fingerprints gathered from Holtz at an autopsy Friday, Behnke said. The Cass County Sheriff's office responded Thursday afternoon...
Kalamazoo County Sheriff's building turns 50 years old

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is celebrating its 50th year being at 1500 Lamont Ave. Both current and former employees were invited to a gathering at the department. Those present were served department themed treats and given a brief history lesson from Kalamazoo County Sheriff, Richard...
Body found in Cass County field

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — The Cass County Sheriff's office responded Thursday afternoon to a report of human remains found in a field. Deputies located the body near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 Highway. Appliance on vehicle: 18-year-old man killed in New Years Eve crash in Cass County.
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety swears in David Boysen as chief

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Acting Public Safety Chief David Boysen has been officially sworn in as the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief as of 4:10 p.m. Thursday. A private ceremony took place following the City of Kalamazoo reaching a separation agreement with the former Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley, officials said Dec. 29.
Special Mass held in honor of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Individuals gathered at the St. Augustine Cathedral Wednesday to honor the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. Pope Benedict XVI, a German theologian who became the first pontiff to resign in more than 600 years, died Dec. 31 at the age of 95. An 'immeasurable' impact: West...
