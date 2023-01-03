Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Related
NBA
Celtics Complete Trade
BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
NBA
Mavs waive veteran guard Kemba Walker
DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have waived guard Kemba Walker. Walker (6-0, 184) signed with the Mavericks on Nov. 29, 2022, and played in nine games (1 start) for Dallas with averages of 8.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 16.0 minutes per game. In his start at Cleveland on Dec. 17, 2022, Walker scored a season-high 32 points with five rebounds and seven assists.
NBA
Bradley Beal injury update
Wizards guard Bradley Beal was diagnosed with a low-grade left hamstring strain after undergoing an MRI examination. The injury occurred in the second quarter of Tuesday’s game at Milwaukee. Beal will be out for the team’s next three games and will be re-evaluated in one week.
NBA
Boston’s Marcus Smart Fined
NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 – Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $35,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Smart was assessed a second technical foul and...
Jamaal Williams on returning to Detroit Lions in 2023: ‘Hmm, let me think about it’
If you have been following along with the Detroit Lions so far during the 2022 season, you have certainly seen a lot of running back, Jamaal Williams. Through 17 games, Williams leads the Lions in rushing yards and touchdowns, and he has been one of the team’s most consistent players so far this season. That being said, Williams is in the final year of his current contract, and it will be interesting to see if he is back for the 2023 season.
NBA
Coup's Notebook Vol. 39: All-Star Possibilities For Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler And Tyler Herro
The Miami HEAT are 21-19, No. 8 in the Eastern Conference with a Net Rating of -0.5, No. 18 in the league. They’re also 9-4 in their last 13 games and are about to play three of their next four at home against two of the top three teams in the conference in Brooklyn and Milwaukee. Here’s what we’ve been noting and noticing, All-Star edition.
NBA
Willy Hernangómez added to the injury report for Friday game against Brooklyn
BROOKLYN (25-13) Wednesday loss at Chicago. Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Royce O'Neale, Nic Claxton. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Naji Marshall, Jonas Valanciunas.
3 Players The Sacramento Kings Could Trade This Season
The likes of KZ Okpala, Trey Lyles and big man Richaun Holmes could be shipped by the end of this season.
Lakers: Top Three 2023 Sacramento Kings Free Agent Targets For Los Angeles
Who among tonight's competition could look good in the Purple and Gold?
NBA
Rookie Jabari Walker Cracks The Rotation
Trail Blazers rookie Jabari Walker, after turning in the most pleasantly surprising performance at the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League, figured he was in line to get regular playing time in his first season in Portland. Selected out of Colorado with the second-to-last pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, Walker...
NBA
Magic Stage Late Rally, But Fall Short to Grizzlies
Paolo Banchero scored 20 of his 30 points in the third quarter and Franz Wagner had 19 of his 22 in the fourth, but the Orlando Magic, despite a valiant comeback attempt, fell 123-115 to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night at Amway Center. Clutch Moments. The Magic, once down...
NBA
SAN ANTONIO SPURS WITHIN 5,000 TICKETS OF BREAKING NBA ATTENDANCE RECORD AT ALAMODOME GAME
SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 6, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced they are now within 5,000 tickets of breaking the all-time NBA game attendance record and 8,000 away from reaching the Alamodome’s capacity of 65,000 for their game on Friday, Jan. 13, presented by Ticketmaster. The Alamodome game will serve as the organization’s biggest 50th anniversary celebration with limited edition merchandise, pregame and postgame parties in the H-E-B Plaza, halftime performance by ‘90s rap duo “Tag Team,” fireworks and much more.
NBA
"Obvious Who The Game Ball Goes To" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Houston
After a string of close games resulted in a five-game losing streak, the Jazz made sure there wouldn't be another close finish on Thursday night. Using a 19-3 run late in the fourth quarter, Utah ran away from Houston and picked up the 131-114 victory. "It's hard to maintain the...
NBA
Hornets Get Roughed Up By Grizzlies In Homestand Finale
Memphis Breaks Away for Good Late in 1st Quarter, Ball Reaches Historic Assist Milestone. Going against a Memphis Grizzlies squad they’ve had their fair share of troubles with in recent years, the Charlotte Hornets were simply no match once again in a 131-107 home defeat on Wednesday night at Spectrum Center.
NBA
Magic Get Back on Winning Track With Victory Over Thunder
For the 12th time in franchise history and second time this season, eight Magic players scored in double figures on Wednesday night, including rookie Paolo Banchero, who recorded 25 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists in Orlando’s 126-115 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Amway Center.
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Who to add in Week 12
0-14% What’s more, we’ll give you a breakdown of how many games each team has for the upcoming week so that you can maximize the minutes of your streamers. Without further delay, let’s get to it, starting with the schedule of games being played for next week.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 5, 2023
New Orleans (24-14) opened a two-game homestand Wednesday with a 119-108 victory over Houston, building a big first-half lead, then keeping the Rockets at arm’s length for much of the second. Watch CJ McCollum highlights from his 28-point performance. Willie Green, McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas joined the media following...
NBA
'Stay Ready' Lakers Pluck Hawks Wings
After a team win torched by the Heat Wednesday, the Lakers were back at it again in DTLA with a 130-114 win over the Hawks. They’ve now won four consecutive games, with four different starting lineups. Tonight marks their longest win streak of the season. Despite domination from the...
NBA
Lakers Sign Sterling Brown to 10-Day Contract
The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forward Sterling Brown to a 10-day contract, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. Brown (6’5”, 219) has appeared in 264 games (29 starts) across five seasons with Dallas (2021-22), Houston (2020-21) and Milwaukee (2017-20), averaging...
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 126, 76ers 129 (OT)
Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. Two of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference entered Wells Fargo Center, but only one could continue streaking – and it took all 48 minutes and more to determine which one. Unfortunately for the Indiana Pacers, it...
Comments / 0