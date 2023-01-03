Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Get Cozy With Upcoming Dior x Denim Tears Shearling Oblique Mules
Dior Men’s Footwear Designer Thibo Denis teased a peek at the upcoming Dior x Denim Tears shearling oblique mules on Instagram, immediately enticing fans. The textured silhouettes are created in partnership with Tremaine Emory. The fashion creative first shared a glimpse of the footwear design during the brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 show, alongside the B31 model.
Hypebae
Gucci's New Après-Ski Collection Features the Humble Moon Boot
Gucci just announced an exclusive capsule collection, taking cues from après-ski styling and snow-inspired scapes. The new collection, dubbed “Vault Altitude,” sees the luxury fashion house partner with 8 eight other brands, including Bleue Burnham x SkyDiamond, Gui Rosa, HEAD Sportswear, Moon Boot, Panconesi, Sea, The Elder Statesman and Yniq Eyewear, for an extensive selection of ready-to-wear, outerwear, footwear and accessories.
Hypebae
SK-II Celebrates Lunar New Year With Nostalgic White Rabbit Candy Collab
SK-II is one of the latest brands to jump into the Lunar New Year festivities, introducing a special edition of its cult-loved PITERA™ Facial Treatment Essence. In celebration of the Year of the Rabbit, the skincare brand has tapped into childhood nostalgia, covering its iconic bottle with White Rabbit, a universally-loved, iconic creamy milk candy from China. The sweet’s signature bunny motif (more commonly known as “da bai tu (大白兔)”) is printed onto the container in a red, blue and white color palette. The collaboration highlights SK-II’s PITERA™ formula — which has been around for over 40 years — that uses yeast strains while containing over 50 micronutrients such as vitamins, minerals and amino acids.
Hypebae
Here's a Closer Look at the Dior Men's Spring 2023 Collection Guest Designed by ERL
After making its runway debut in May 2022, ERL‘s guest-designed Spring 2023 collection for Dior Men’s is finally in stores now. Having received a special release at Dover Street Market ahead of the official launch, the collection is a blend of Kim Jones‘ vision for the fashion brand and Eli Russell Linnetz’s recognizable color palettes and ocean wave-inspired motifs.
Hypebae
House of Sunny Goes Back to Basics with New "Color Theory" Collection
London label House of Sunny has taken a pared-back approach to its latest offering, continuing to promote its slow fashion ethos and dedication to responsible design. The new collection, dubbed “Color Theory,” sees the brand focus on creating staple pieces like cozy hoodies, comfy sweatshirts and neutral cargo pants, paired with a range everyday basics including denim and accessories. The new offering pays a subtle tribute to the typically vibrant colorways and striking prints of House of Sunny’s previous ranges, through delicate hues of blue, pastel pink and gray, punctuated with classic blacks and creams.
Hypebae
Acne Studios Gets Lucky With Lunar New Year Collection
Acne Studios celebrates the Lunar New Year with ceramic artist Apollinaria Broche, delivering a wondrous collection of wearable and decorative art. Embracing the spirit of the rabbit, the capsule follows the adventures of an adorable, wide-eyed rabbit named Bun Bun, bringing a sense of joy and play to the festive offering. The animal symbolizes luck in the Chinese zodiac, so each item is infused with a bit of luck, guarding whomever wears the tenderly crafted pieces.
Hypebae
Burberry Names NewJeans' Danielle Global Ambassador
Rookie K-pop group NewJeans continues to take over the luxury fashion space with member Danielle named the newest global ambassador for Burberry. Aged 17, the musician follows in the footsteps of her bandmates Hanni and Hyein, who have signed with Gucci and Louis Vuitton, respectively. The quintet, managed by HYBE-owned subsidiary label ADOR, made the announcement via Instagram.
Hypebae
adidas and Thom Browne Fight in Court Over Three Stripes Trademark
Adidas and Thom Browne are up in arms as both brands are in court over a trademark dispute. This past Tuesday, January 3, attorneys representing both companies arrived in Manhattan’s Southern District Court to plead their cases, according to WWD. For those know embroiled in this fashion conflict, in...
Hypebae
AMBUSH x Levi's Collaboration to Return With Drop 2
AMBUSH and Levi’s are continuing their partnership with another collection of denim pieces. The duo, which released their first collaboration in September 2022 comprised of denim jackets and jeans, is returning with a second drop, as announced by creative director Yoon Ahn on Instagram. Thee upcoming release features straight-legged...
Hypebae
Louise Trotter Departs Lacoste After 4 Years as Creative Director
Louise Trotter, who joined Lacoste in 2018 as the brand’s creative director, has now parted ways with the French fashion label. Making her debut for Lacoste in February 2019 during Paris Fashion Week, Trotter became the first woman to helm the then-85-year-old brand, succeeding Felipe Oliviera Baptista. Throughout her tenure, the creative presented everything from minimalist garments to René Lacoste-inspired collections celebrating the heritage and tennis-focused DNA of the company.
Hypebae
Fendi x Tiffany & Co. Craft Iconic Blue Baguette Handbags
Fendi is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its iconic Baguette bag with the ultimate collaboration featuring Tiffany & Co. and the jeweler’s signature blue shade. The capsule collection consists of four styles of the Baguette ranging from nano and pico versions to the medium size. Crafted in smooth leather, shiny croco leather with diamonds and silk satin, each handbag is entirely covered in the “Tiffany Blue” hue, while silver hardware completes the designs.
Hypebae
Every Sneaker in Jordan Brand's Upcoming SS23 Retro Collection
Jordan Brand shared a look at its forthcoming Spring 2023 Air Jordan retro collection, and there’s a lot to get excited about. The new collection features a total of 16 styles, comprised of both fan favorites and entirely new editions across categories of menswear, womenswear and even kids. Primarily, the seasonal offering is made up of four Air Jordan 1s, alongside two Air Jordan 2s, an Air Jordan 3, two Air Jordan 4s and — you’ve guessed it — the Air Jordan 5 in three new colorways.
Hypebae
BLACKPINK's Jennie Stars in Chanel's New Fine Jewelry Campaign
BLACKPINK‘s Jennie once again features in the latest campaign for Chanel‘s fine jewelry range. Dubbed “Coco Crush,” the campaign sees Jennie joined by actors Margaret Qualley and Amandla Stenberg. The K-pop star and brand ambassador is pictured wearing a series of chunky gold, silver and diamond...
Hypebae
Take an Early Look at the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low
It’s almost official, another iteration of the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low is coming. Rumored to be a Parisian exclusive, the new silhouette boasts a sleek “Ghost Grey” colorway and follows a series of design-based collaborations with the likes of ComplexCon, MoMA, ICA and the Brooklyn Museum.
Hypebae
Christina Ricci Stars in Warby Parker's Spring Campaign
Christina Ricci takes center stage in Warby Parker‘s Spring 2023 campaign as the original Wednesday Addams stars alongside playwright Jeremy O’Harris, artist and jeweler Arpana Rayamajhi and Euphoria‘s Henry Eikenberry, modeling Warby Parker’s newest expressive and statement-making styles. The actor reveals her wishes for the season,...
Hypebae
Nike Adds Detachable Gaiters to the Air Max Scorpion
Nike is banking on the rise of gorpcore fashion by adding detachable gaiters to its Air Max Scorpion. The sneaker, which marked the Swoosh’s first sneaker to be created entirely during the COVID-19 pandemic, arrives in a neutral color palette. The kicks are constructed with a pale beige-gray Flyknit base on the upper, while metallic Swooshes add a touch of contrast on each side. The theme further continues on the midsole, while the metallic finishes are accompanied by fuzzy detailing on the upper throughout the lacing system and collar.
Hypebae
The Nike Dunk Low Remastered Arrives in "Blue" and "White Gum"
Nike has just announced a couple of new iterations of the Dunk Low Remastered silhouette, in two striking colorways. The chunky new sneaker features a mesh and leather upper complete with padded tongues and pull taps placed on top. Completing the design is a modified rubber sole unit and vivid neon-like insoles. “White Gum” is the first of the two hues, offering an off-white mesh upper with bright white leather overlays, finished with a brown gum sole and black and white logo.
