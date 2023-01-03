SK-II is one of the latest brands to jump into the Lunar New Year festivities, introducing a special edition of its cult-loved PITERA™ Facial Treatment Essence. In celebration of the Year of the Rabbit, the skincare brand has tapped into childhood nostalgia, covering its iconic bottle with White Rabbit, a universally-loved, iconic creamy milk candy from China. The sweet’s signature bunny motif (more commonly known as “da bai tu (大白兔)”) is printed onto the container in a red, blue and white color palette. The collaboration highlights SK-II’s PITERA™ formula — which has been around for over 40 years — that uses yeast strains while containing over 50 micronutrients such as vitamins, minerals and amino acids.

2 DAYS AGO