Alameda County, CA

Public Emergency Alert System To Be Tested Saturday

A public emergency alert system will be tested in Southern Marin County Saturday, according to the Southern Marin Fire Protection District. The long range acoustic devices will tested in Mill Valley, Tam Valley, Strawberry and Sausalito. The tests are scheduled for noon Saturday and could include sirens and accompanying voice...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Series Of Commercial Burglaries In Last 2 Months

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a series of commercial burglaries in San Francisco in November and December, police said Thursday. Matt Lake was booked into jail last Sunday in connection with a series of burglaries that started Nov. 13. In the break-ins, a suspect would force entry into the front of a business, causing property damage, and then steal cash from the register, safe or ATM as well as various other items before fleeing. In many of the cases, the suspect fled in a black sedan, according to San Francisco police.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Water Main Breaks On C Street

SAN RAFAEL (BCN) A water main break in San Rafael is affecting traffic on a portion of C Street in San Rafael Saturday morning. The street is impacted from Taylor Street to Treanor Street, according to the San Rafael Police Department. The break was reported at 12:49 a.m. Saturday. The...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
18-Year-0Ld Killed In Thursday Crash On Interstate Highway 80

VALLEJO (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a passenger killed in a Thursday crash on Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo was an 18-year-old man from Oroville. On Thursday at 10 a.m., a Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling west on Interstate Highway 80 east of Magazine Street when the truck left the roadway and crashed into an unoccupied box truck that was disabled on the right shoulder of the highway, according to the CHP.
VALLEJO, CA
Rohnert Park Expressway Reopened Following Flooding

ROHNERT PARK (BCN) Rohnert Park Expressway has reopened following flooding Thursday, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety announced Friday morning. The roadway had been closed in both directions due to flooding between Rancho Verde Circle and Stony Point Road. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety reported Friday morning...
ROHNERT PARK, CA
San Jose Spotlight: Matt Mahan: San Jose’S New Mayor

A photo hanging in the lobby of San Jose City Hall still lists Mayor Matt Mahan as the District 10 councilmember. While the title will be updated soon, Mahan, who was sworn in on Dec. 29 and took the helm Sunday, isn't waiting around. With a limited two-year term ahead...
SAN JOSE, CA
19-Year-Old Woman Dies In Crash Into Pole Wednesday Morning

FAIRFIELD (BCN) A 19-year-old woman died in a crash after her vehicle hydroplaned in a patch of standing water and crashed into a utility pole in Fairfield on Wednesday morning, according to police. The single-car crash was reported shortly before 8:40 a.m. on Vanden Road at One Lake Drive. Fairfield...
FAIRFIELD, CA

