SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a series of commercial burglaries in San Francisco in November and December, police said Thursday. Matt Lake was booked into jail last Sunday in connection with a series of burglaries that started Nov. 13. In the break-ins, a suspect would force entry into the front of a business, causing property damage, and then steal cash from the register, safe or ATM as well as various other items before fleeing. In many of the cases, the suspect fled in a black sedan, according to San Francisco police.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO