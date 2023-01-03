Read full article on original website
SFGate
Public Emergency Alert System To Be Tested Saturday
A public emergency alert system will be tested in Southern Marin County Saturday, according to the Southern Marin Fire Protection District. The long range acoustic devices will tested in Mill Valley, Tam Valley, Strawberry and Sausalito. The tests are scheduled for noon Saturday and could include sirens and accompanying voice...
SFGate
Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Series Of Commercial Burglaries In Last 2 Months
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a series of commercial burglaries in San Francisco in November and December, police said Thursday. Matt Lake was booked into jail last Sunday in connection with a series of burglaries that started Nov. 13. In the break-ins, a suspect would force entry into the front of a business, causing property damage, and then steal cash from the register, safe or ATM as well as various other items before fleeing. In many of the cases, the suspect fled in a black sedan, according to San Francisco police.
SF police arrest teen suspected of killing security guard in Japantown
Two teenage boys were arrested Wednesday night in connection with a fatal shooting, officials said.
SFGate
Water Main Breaks On C Street
SAN RAFAEL (BCN) A water main break in San Rafael is affecting traffic on a portion of C Street in San Rafael Saturday morning. The street is impacted from Taylor Street to Treanor Street, according to the San Rafael Police Department. The break was reported at 12:49 a.m. Saturday. The...
SFGate
18-Year-0Ld Killed In Thursday Crash On Interstate Highway 80
VALLEJO (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a passenger killed in a Thursday crash on Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo was an 18-year-old man from Oroville. On Thursday at 10 a.m., a Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling west on Interstate Highway 80 east of Magazine Street when the truck left the roadway and crashed into an unoccupied box truck that was disabled on the right shoulder of the highway, according to the CHP.
SFGate
Rohnert Park Expressway Reopened Following Flooding
ROHNERT PARK (BCN) Rohnert Park Expressway has reopened following flooding Thursday, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety announced Friday morning. The roadway had been closed in both directions due to flooding between Rancho Verde Circle and Stony Point Road. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety reported Friday morning...
In 1997, California was devastated by historic floods
If you lived in the Bay Area in 1997, one memory probably jumps to mind: flooding.
Capitola slammed by California storm, staggers toward recovery
The Capitola Wharf, a historic wooden jetty, is now disconnected from the town.
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: Matt Mahan: San Jose’S New Mayor
A photo hanging in the lobby of San Jose City Hall still lists Mayor Matt Mahan as the District 10 councilmember. While the title will be updated soon, Mahan, who was sworn in on Dec. 29 and took the helm Sunday, isn't waiting around. With a limited two-year term ahead...
Huge increase in pot stores is likely coming to Calif.’s third-biggest city
California has far fewer pot stores than other states with legal weed. This city is trying to change that.
California storm updates: Massive waves batter Santa Cruz's West Cliff Dr.
As of Thursday morning, no flooding has been reported yet.
Ross to close San Francisco store, downsize Bay Area office space
Ross is closing at least one store in San Francisco and downsizing office space at its Dublin HQ.
San Francisco sweeps homeless camps amid winter storms despite court order
The city is carrying out sweeps even after a preliminary injunction, according to a new court filing.
Major flooding and evacuations from California storm rock Stinson Beach
"Definitely the worst we've ever seen."
'Major atmospheric river event' forecast for SF Bay Area: What to know
Two separate storms are poised to sweep the San Francisco Bay Area, Saturday through Tuesday.
SFGate
19-Year-Old Woman Dies In Crash Into Pole Wednesday Morning
FAIRFIELD (BCN) A 19-year-old woman died in a crash after her vehicle hydroplaned in a patch of standing water and crashed into a utility pole in Fairfield on Wednesday morning, according to police. The single-car crash was reported shortly before 8:40 a.m. on Vanden Road at One Lake Drive. Fairfield...
Dock to iconic Santa Cruz 'cement ship' destroyed amid California storm
Parts of the dock to the SS Palo Alto in Aptos was destroyed by Thursday morning amid massive storm waves.
Stunning damage in Capitola as California storm flooding sweeps tourist town
Photos posted to Santa Cruz County's Twitter account show Capitola Wharf essentially split in half.
What to know about the California storm heading into the weekend
More rain and wind are set to pummel Northern California in the coming days.
