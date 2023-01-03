ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Asbarez News

Death Notice: Sarkis Steve Kalpakian

Sarkis Steve Kalpakian, beloved son, brother, cousin, uncle, relative, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at his home in Chatsworth, CA. A church service will be held on Tuesday, January 10 at 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale, CA 91204.
GLENDALE, CA
Asbarez News

Baghdassarian Twins Launch Unique Microlending Program in Armenia’s Lori Region

Michael and John Baghdassarian, 17-year-old twins from Glendale, have ventured into the world of micro-lending by launching a program in Debet, a village in Armenia’s Lori region. During their time off from school, the Baghdassarian brothers have worked at Massis Kabob, the venerable eatery founded by their grandfather, Hacop....
GLENDALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy