Arizona judge delays trial in fight over education funding
PHOENIX (AP) — A lawsuit over how much money Arizona's lawmakers allocate for school maintenance, buses, textbooks and technology won't go to trial next week, after a judge granted a request for a delay by the state’s incoming attorney general. Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes said her office...
Mississippi lieutenant governor launches bid for 2nd term
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann filed Thursday to seek reelection, launching his bid for a second term as the state's second-highest ranking official. Touting a state budget surplus of over $1 billion, a reduced number of state government employees and a smaller state debt, Hosemann...
W.Va. leadership discusses taxes, education ahead of session
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Public education, health insurance for government employees and restructuring the ailing Department of Health and Human Resources will be key priorities for West Virginia lawmakers during the new legislative session beginning next week. Also, tax cuts, if Republican leaders can agree on a plan for...
Governor's administration touts ed investment; few details
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The new Nevada governor’s chief of staff said on Friday that the administration plans an “unprecedented investment” in K-12 education — but did not provide details on what that would entail. In a 15-minute roundtable, Ben Kieckhefer, chief of staff...
Georgia lawmakers eye abortion, other social fights for 2023
ATLANTA (AP) — Abortion, sex education and transgender care for youth had mixed success on the Georgia Legislature's agenda last year, and while lawmakers are getting another chance to tackle those issues in the session that starts Monday, it's unclear how far they'll go. Republican leaders haven't signaled a...
Oregon's voter turnout led nation in 2022 election
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — For the first time ever, Oregon had the highest voter turnout rate in the nation for last November’s elections. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Former Oregon Secretary of State Phil Keisling, who...
Hobbs calls on elected officials to end conspiracy theories
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs pledged in her inaugural address Thursday to work with her political rivals as she ushers in a period of divided government and Democratic ascendance in a state long dominated by Republicans. She also called on elected officials to reject conspiracy theories that...
3 ex-Oregon state workers sentenced in $6M theft scheme
OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Three former Oregon Department of Transportation workers have been sentenced for a long-running theft and reselling scheme estimated to have cost taxpayers about $6 million. Ex-employees John Tipton, Frank Smead Jr. and Autumn Arndt, as well as Smead’s wife, Marta Smead, were sentenced to...
Former Nevada prisons chief returning under Gov. Lombardo
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former Nevada state prisons chief who left the position in 2019 is returning to the post under newly inaugurated Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo. James Dzurenda headed the state Department of Corrections for three years under then-Gov. Brian Sandoval, also a Republican. He resigned in July 2019 under Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat.
Editorial Roundup: West Virginia
The Intelligencer. January 2, 2023. Even with warmer temperatures at hand, it was just a little more than a week ago that customers in both West Virginia and Ohio were asked to conserve electricity, as a bone-chilling temperature plunge was putting a strain on our power grid. PJM Interconnection, First Energy and Appalachian Power asked customers to do what they could through Christmas morning.
Man sentenced for killing 3, injuring 2 in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A man who was found guilty of murdering three people and injuring two others in Missouri in 2018 was sentenced Friday to five consecutive life sentences. Luis Perez, 27, was sentenced after being found guilty in October of three counts of first-degree murder and two...
Former Delaware state trooper sentenced in theft scheme
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A former Delaware state trooper who pleaded guilty in connection with a series of thefts from a package reshipping company has been sentenced to six months in federal prison. Jamal J. Merrell was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in September to a misdemeanor count of...
Gas prices tick up in NJ, rise more across nation at large
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices ticked up in New Jersey and rose by double digits around the country at large amid tighter supplies and higher demand. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.31, up three cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.38 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
Police: Phone data shows man accused of killing Idaho students visited area of victims' home a dozen times since June
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Police: Phone data shows man accused of killing Idaho students visited area of victims' home a dozen times since June. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
