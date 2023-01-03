Read full article on original website
The Ultimatum: France
After more than five years together, The Ultimatum: France’s Lindsay Dartois was ready for her boyfriend, Scott Zadar to propose, describing marriage as a childhood dream. One problem? Scott was “outright against” the idea of getting married, hence the reason why the 24-year-old nurse and personal trainer issued him the Netflix series’ titular ultimatum. Despite Scott, 28, insisting that he wouldn’t budge on his stance, explaining that marriage takes away the romance, Lindsay said she was holding onto hope that he would “change his mind” and accept her ultimatum.
Lim Min-su From Single’s Inferno Modeled Wedding Dresses Before The Show
As one of the late arrivals to the beach in Single’s Inferno Season 2, Lim Min-su knew she had to make up for lost time. Fortunately, she had a strategy: put her “blinders on” and channel her focus to the right guy. “I’m like an iron first in a velvet glove,” she explained in her Episode 6 introduction. “People see me as someone with a soft personality who laughs a lot. But if there’s something I want to do or feel like I should do, I deal with those things head-on.”
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli announced she will be participating in dry January to help with her stress levels and to cut down her sugar cravings.
'I Married an NBA Legend. My Life Looked Perfect on the Outside'
Achea Redd's life with her husband Michael Redd looked like a fairytale, but behind closed doors she was struggling.
Prince Harry’s Memoir Hinted the Frustrating Reason Why Every Woman in the Family Wears Little to No Makeup
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Have you ever wondered why the women in the British Royal Family don’t wear a lot of makeup? Like, how come we never see them with red lipstick or colorful eyeshadow? Before, you could easily brush it off as it wasn’t their preference, Royal protocol, etc. But thanks to Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, it seems there’s another reason: King Charles III.
Prince Harry recalls how father King Charles told him his mother Princess Diana had died
Prince Harry is sharing new details about the day he learned that his mom Princess Diana had died. Now 38, Harry was 12 years old when Diana died following a car crash in Paris in 1997, which also killed her lover at the time, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul. She was 36 years old.
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
The Guardian has seen a copy of Harry's upcoming memoir.
Katie Thurston Sparks Dating Rumors With This Circle Star
Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston loves her dating shows. She’s tried to find love on The Bachelor before becoming helming her own Bachelorette season. She’s also “obsessed” with Love Is Blind. These days, it appears as though Katie is appreciating a different dating show, particularly, one of its alums.
Twitter Is Confused By Kim K's TikTok Of North Dressed As Kanye West
North West is quickly cementing her status as the content creator of her generation. On Jan. 5, North and mom Kim Kardashian shared a TikTok video on their joint account of them lipsyncing to Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” — possibly kickstarting the end of a years-long feud. Within 24 hours, they posted another video, this time singing to Kanye West's "Bound 2" with the nine-year-old cosplaying as her rapper father (complete with mustached makeup). If you’ll recall, the song’s infinitely-parodied music video featured a naked Kim canoodling Ye on a motorcycle.
Sister Wives
Sister Wives Season 17 has been the first to fully explore Christine and Kody Brown’s divorce, which was first announced in 2021. Between the pair’s final talks, breaking the news to the family, and Christine moving to Utah with Truely, there’s been a lot to cover. But there have also been several developments since the season started airing, including Meri and Janelle announcing their intentions to separate from Kody, too. So, will there be a Sister Wives Season 18 to address the latest drama?
Endless Summer Vacation
Miley Cyrus is throwing another “Party In the U.S.A.,” and we’re all invited. On Jan. 5, the singer announced her eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation, which is being described as a “love letter” to her adopted home of Los Angeles. The new record comes over two years after she released her previous album Plastic Hearts in 2020, signaling a fresh yet nostalgic pop-rock direction for the Grammy nominee.
Here’s Why Fans Think Miley Cyrus’ New Single Is About Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus is kicking off 2023 with a bang. She hosted a highly successful NYE show and performed multiple duets with godmother Dolly Parton including her own “Wrecking Ball” and Parton’s “I Will Always Love You.” And that’s all before the clock struck 12.
TikTok Is Offended By The Handbag Carrie Bradshaw Gave Her Assistant
TikTok is asking the question we’ve all been wondering since 2008: What was with that bag Carrie Bradshaw gave her assistant?. Though she was a minor character in the first SATC movie, Louise from St. Louis (Jennifer Hudson) played an integral role in Carrie’s life. Hired after Carrie’s return from her would-be honeymoon in Mexico, Louise was tasked with managing Carrie’s transition back into single life.
Pressure Cooker
The 11 professional chefs on Netflix’s Pressure Cooker share more than just a kitchen. The new series, which premieres on Jan. 6, requires the cast to live with their rivals for several weeks inside a locked “fortress of cuisine.” Then, throughout a series of high-stakes challenges, contestants are voted off the show. The ultimate winner walks away with an $100,000 grand prize. It’s still unclear if fans can look forward to a second helping: Netflix has yet to renew Pressure Cooker for Season 2.
Ginny & Georgia
Ginny & Georgia Season 2 has finally arrived — and with it, a character we’ve only known by name up until now. As you’ll remember, in Season 1, Austin’s father, Gil Timmins was said to be serving a prison sentence due to fraud and embezzlement. Austin would regularly write letters to Gil (who he thought was a wizard serving time in Azkaban from the Harry Potter books), but Georgia never sent them, instead stashing them away.
Bustle Daily Newsletter: January 4, 2023
A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on Jan. 4, 2023. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. When writer Hilary Sheinbaum had the opportunity to go to the Maldives, she initially hesitated — she didn’t want to go alone, but didn’t have a romantic partner to take. “Rather than saying no to the Maldives trip, however, I decided to invite my best friend Amy to travel with me,” she writes for Bustle. “Because you know what? In a post-lockdown world, I want to share time and memories with the people I adore.”
Fans Have “A Bit Of Hang Time” Before Mythic Quest’s Fourth Season
The Apple TV+ comedy Mythic Quest isn’t your typical workplace fare. The series follows the team behind “the biggest multiplayer video game of all time” as they build virtual worlds and heroes, while also fighting plenty offscreen battles. In October 2021, co-creator and star Rob McElhenney announced that Apple TV+ had renewed the comedy for Seasons 3 and 4. In Season 3, whose finale airs Jan. 6, Ian Grimm (McElhenney) and Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao) navigate a tenuous partnership at the newly formed GrimPop Studios.
How To Stream The 2023 Golden Globes
The Golden Globes are back on TV. The 80th awards show will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and it’s already shaping up to be an exciting night. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by The Carmichael Show alum Jerrod Carmichael, while the likes of Ana de Armas, Natasha Lyonne, Billy Porter, and Quentin Tarantino will be presenting awards.
Kim K Shakes Off The Taylor Swift Drama By Dancing To Her Song On TikTok
Someone check hell because it may have just frozen over. Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West danced to Taylor Swift in a TikTok video posted to their joint account on Jan. 5, effectively “breaking the internet” again. In the TikTok, the two lip-sync Swift’s 2014 hit “Shake It Off” while showing off their hater-proof moves. While the mother-daughter duo often posts adorable dance videos on TikTok, their Swiftian song choice is especially significant given Kardashian and her estranged husband Kanye West’s history with the 11-time Grammy winner.
The Rig Shares A Filming Location With This Marvel Blockbuster
As far as settings for a gritty, supernatural thriller go, you can’t really get much more claustrophobic than a remote oil rig somewhere in the North Sea. Following an isolated off-shore crew who come under attack from terrifyingly spooky forces while drilling for fossil fuels, The Rig tells a chilling tale of being completely cut off from civilisation, and stars Line Of Duty’’s Mark Bonnar, Rochenda Sandall, and Martin Compston, alongside Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek) and Iain Glen (Game Of Thrones). The question is, where was the gripping psychological drama filmed?
