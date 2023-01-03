ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbarez News

Baghdassarian Twins Launch Unique Microlending Program in Armenia’s Lori Region

Michael and John Baghdassarian, 17-year-old twins from Glendale, have ventured into the world of micro-lending by launching a program in Debet, a village in Armenia’s Lori region. During their time off from school, the Baghdassarian brothers have worked at Massis Kabob, the venerable eatery founded by their grandfather, Hacop....
