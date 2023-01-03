Read full article on original website
Cher Shows Off Huge Diamond Ring While Getting NYE Kiss From ‘Daddy’ AE Edwards: Photos
Cher isn’t doing much to dispel those engagement rumors! The 76-year-old pop icon took to Twitter in the wee hours of 2023 to show off the massive sparkler with her 4 million followers, and clap back at naysayers. In one pic, she stunned in a black dress with silver trimmed bustier, with a pinstripe jacket. She wore her hair in blonde, bouncy curls and rocked the huge pear-shaped diamond ring on her middle finger as she shared an intimate, smiling moment with Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, 36. The duo appeared to be attending a major New Year’s Eve bash. “This should Send you Haters to The Part in Wizzard of OZ…WHEN DOROTHY THREW WATER ON THE wicked Witch & Melted her,” she captioned the photo.
Katie Thurston Sparks Dating Rumors With This Circle Star
Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston loves her dating shows. She’s tried to find love on The Bachelor before becoming helming her own Bachelorette season. She’s also “obsessed” with Love Is Blind. These days, it appears as though Katie is appreciating a different dating show, particularly, one of its alums.
Millie Bobby Brown, 18, Gushes Over ‘Partner For Life’ Jake Bongiovi, 20, In 2022 Recap: Photos
Millie Bobby Brown, 18, posted a recap of her 2022 on Instagram, and her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, 20, was a big part of it. The first image in the carousel of photos was shots of Millie and Jake in a photobooth, including one sweet image of her kissing him on the cheek. Another photo showed the two sitting next to each other in a car, with Millie leaning over to the passenger side to get closer to her man. There were also solo shots of Millie, pictures of her dog, and even a selfie with another friend.
Lim Min-su From Single’s Inferno Modeled Wedding Dresses Before The Show
As one of the late arrivals to the beach in Single’s Inferno Season 2, Lim Min-su knew she had to make up for lost time. Fortunately, she had a strategy: put her “blinders on” and channel her focus to the right guy. “I’m like an iron first in a velvet glove,” she explained in her Episode 6 introduction. “People see me as someone with a soft personality who laughs a lot. But if there’s something I want to do or feel like I should do, I deal with those things head-on.”
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Joshua Jackson & Wife Jodie Turner-Smith 'On The Rocks' As 'Dynamic Between Them Has Changed': Sources
Joshua Jackson and his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, have become one of Hollywood's favorite couples, but there may be trouble in paradise. A source said they have hit a rough patch, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report, claiming "things are definitely rocky."The Dawson's Creek alum and actress-model "seem like the perfect match," although they do have disputes "over little things" which can "escalate into full-blown rows.""They're very different people," claimed the insider, noting the Queen & Slim actress enjoys going out and socializing with friends while he is more introverted. Jackson and Turner-Smith were recently all smiles after leaving the British Fashion...
The Game Defends His 12-Year-Old Daughter’s Outfit For Diddy’s Twins’ Sweet 16
On Sunday (Dec. 18), The Game found himself going from admiring his daughter California “Cali” Lynn Dream Taylor’s growth, to defending her outfit choice for Diddy’s twin daughters’ sweet 16 party. The father of three posted a photo of his 12-year-old in her fashionable outfit for twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs’ coming-of-age party. Cali wore a silver/iridescent corset mini-dress, white plush coat and Rick Owens Drkshdw sneakers. She also wore a little makeup for the event with her hair straightened. More from VIBE.comDiddy Throws Twin Daughters Sweet 16 Birthday Bash, Gifts Them With New Range Rovers'MTV's Family Legacy' To Explore...
Gwen Stefani Reveals Wild Secret About Her and Blake Shelton’s Bathroom
Gwen Stefani was getting candid about home decor recently revealing the unique way she and hubby Blake Shelton are decorating one of the bathrooms at their Oklahoma home. In a recent interview, the pop music icon got revealed the unique look she and Shelton picked for the room. It’s a look that keeps tabs on their respective careers as they have wall-papered the room with tabloid covers.
Singer Cher, 76, Telling Friends She Wants To Marry 36-Year-Old Boyfriend AE: Sources
Singer Cher’s relationship with her new boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards has gotten so serious she’s talking marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources reveal that Cher, 76, is planning to march her new 36-year-old boytoy down the aisle in a star-studded ceremony before it’s too late to turn back time. Although the pop icon has only been dating music exec AE for a few months, insiders say she’s raring up to wed him ASAP — even though his ex, 39-year-old Amber Rose, previously claimed that he was a serial cheater and Cher’s friends fear the Dark Lady is making a big mistake....
Bachelor In Paradise Star Michael Allio Admits He Should Have Dealt With Sierra Jackson Breakup Differently
Even as former Bachelorette star Michael Allio and his girlfriend/Bachelor alum Danielle Maltby are making plans for her move to his hometown of Akron, Ohio, there is still a little bad juju surrounding Michael’s breakup with Sierra Jackson. Michael and Sierra connected soon after arriving on the Bachelor in Paradise beach. But when Sierra started talking about becoming a stepmom to Michael’s young son James and bought an […] The post Bachelor In Paradise Star Michael Allio Admits He Should Have Dealt With Sierra Jackson Breakup Differently appeared first on Reality Tea.
'I Married an NBA Legend. My Life Looked Perfect on the Outside'
Achea Redd's life with her husband Michael Redd looked like a fairytale, but behind closed doors she was struggling.
Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation
Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.
Tristan Thompson's Mother Dead After Suffering 'Heart Attack,' Khloé Kardashian Joins NBA Star As He Rushes To Be With Family In Toronto
Tristan Thompson's mother died suddenly this week from what sources claim was a heart attack, RadarOnline.com has learned.Insiders said that Andrea went into cardiac arrest at home on Thursday, January 5.Although she was rushed to a local hospital in an effort to save her life, Andrea sadly did not make it.Thompson has since rushed to Toronto from Los Angeles to be with his family at this difficult time. Khloé Kardashian was seen alongside the NBA star last evening as they deplaned from a private jet.It appears Thompson and his mother had a very tight-knit bond as she was seen often...
Todrick Hall addresses 'a few' of his scandals in the new Real Friends of WeHo preview
Former Celebrity Big Brother star Todrick Hall addresses his past controversies in a new preview for his forthcoming MTV reality series Real Friends of WeHo. "I think the word you're looking for is 'scandals.' Yeah, I've been involved in a few of those," Hall says in a confessional in the show's first trailer (below), before promising to "let people know my truth" on the project, which follows Hall, Canada's Drag Race judge Brad Goreski, Curtis Hamilton, Dorión Renaud, Jaymes Vaughan, and Joey Zauzig as they live and work in West Hollywood.
Your First Look at MTV's The Real Friends of WeHo
West Hollywood is about to get real. In the great tradition of The Real Housewives, MTV has just announced its latest entry in the annals of reality TV history: The Real Friends of WeHo,...
Eric Dane & Ex Rebecca Gayheart Hold Hands In Cabo 5 Years After Divorce: Photos
Eric Dane, 50, and Rebecca Gayheart, 51, sparked reconciliation rumors during a recent trip to Cabo San Lucas. The actor and actress, who divorced five years ago, held hands and smiled while walking by cameras, in new photos shared by Daily Mail. He wore a white long-sleeved top, green and white patterned shorts, and black sandals while she wore a red and white patterned flowy dress and white sandals during the outing.
Olivia Wilde All Smiles In France Despite Insiders Claiming She's Still 'Upset' Over Harry Styles Split
Olivia Wilde is ending the year with a smile on her face!. Despite going through a break up, custody issues, and one headline-making press tour, the Don't Worry Darling director took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 29, to share a snap of herself strolling the streets of France with a grin plastered from ear-to-ear.
Watch North West Prank Mom Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Eyebrows
Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Kids pull the darnedest pranks. Kim Kardashian proved that she isn't immune to being shenanigans as her 9-year-old daughter North West pulled a fast on on her in a Dec. 18 TikTok video. In the clip, North headed to her mom's bedroom with a pink razor and pretended to shave the SKIMS mogul's brows as she slept in bed.
Miley Cyrus Announced Her New Album In a Silky Cut-Out Bodysuit and Sky-High Heels
According to Miley Cyrus (and her multiple Instagram posts captioned “New Year, New Miley”), 2023 is about to be the year of the rebrand. But according to the rest of the world (and the rocker’s recent single and album announcement), 2023 is about to be the year of Miley Cyrus — again.
'Grey's Anatomy' Star Eric Dane & Rebecca Gayheart Back Together? On-Again, Off-Again Couple Spotted Holding Hands On Family Vacation Years After Filing For Divorce
Eric Danes and Rebecca Gayheart were spotted holding hands while on a family vacation — sparking talk the two have reconciled five years after filing for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.The duo was seen together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they seemed cozyDane, 50, helped Gayheart, 51, off of a boat and onto dry land. The pair then strolled hand-in-hand down the dock together.As RadarOnline.com previously reported that while Gayheart filed for divorce five years ago, the case was never finalized.An insider close to the couple said, "They haven’t called off their divorce, but they let their court papers lapse....
