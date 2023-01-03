Read full article on original website
Related
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
‘Dead on arrival’: McCarthy threatens to tank McConnell’s agenda if Senate GOP votes for omnibus
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is threatening to tank the legislation of Senate Republicans who back the omnibus spending bill being considered this week, setting up a showdown with his counterpart, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats would 'all be unconscious' if they took shots every time Kevin McCarthy lost a Republican vote for speaker
The New York progressive was responding to GOP Rep. Kat Cammack's comment that Democrats brought popcorn and alcohol to the chamber.
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Gets Laughs And Cheers For Alphabet Speech After Kevin McCarthy Win
The new No. 1 Democrat in the House said his party would always pick “maturity over Mar-a-Lago.”
Chuck Schumer predicts Democrats will hold the Senate majority again in 2024
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, beaming with confidence after having proved his doubters wrong and expanded his majority in the midterm elections, vowed without hesitation that the Democratic Party will keep control again in two years. “Yes, I absolutely do, if we stick to our North Star,...
Kevin McCarthy floats concession on allowing conservatives to remove House speaker
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is floating a deal with conservatives that would make it easier to remove a House speaker in exchange for his ascension to the post.
Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained
After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
msn.com
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to an anti-McCarthy rebel on the House floor
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to a GOP rebel amid the House speaker crisis. Kevin McCarthy was elected speaker of the House in the early hours of Saturday morning, ending days of chaos. Reports said that Trump made several calls to McCarthy's...
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Detroit News
Amash at Capitol to pitch himself as 'nonpartisan' House speaker amid tumult
Washington — Former Michigan Rep. Justin Amash visited Congress Wednesday to personally offer himself as an "interim" alternative to lead the U.S. House of Representatives as the battle over GOP leadership stretched into its second day. By late afternoon, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-California, had lost six votes to make...
Vox
How Kevin McCarthy (finally) became speaker of the House
Ben Jacobs is a political reporter at Vox, based in Washington, DC. Ben has covered three presidential campaigns, as well as Capitol Hill, the White House, and the Supreme Court. His writing has appeared in publications including New York magazine, the Atlantic, and the Washington Examiner. Charlie Brown never kicked...
AOC says chaos in the GOP House shows that the Squad is pretty reasonable in comparison
A group of hard-right Republican representatives is refusing to vote for the party's House speaker candidate Rep. Kevin McCarthy.
GOP’s McCarthy rejected for House speaker — again and again
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans flailed through a long second day of fruitless balloting Wednesday, unable to either elect their leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker or come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority. Yet McCarthy...
McCarthy's bid to become GOP Speaker is not a sure thing
(The Center Square) - Kevin McCarthy, the U.S. Representative from California, is having difficulty securing enough support to be elected speaker despite making key concessions to weaken power for the top spot. Republican House members were posting questions about McCarthy on social media as late as Monday afternoon. "Why do...
Vox
Kevin McCarthy’s once-in-a-century House speakership failure
Ben Jacobs is a political reporter at Vox, based in Washington, DC. Ben has covered three presidential campaigns, as well as Capitol Hill, the White House, and the Supreme Court. His writing has appeared in publications including New York magazine, the Atlantic, and the Washington Examiner. On Tuesday, the House...
Washington Examiner
Crow meets Joe: Biden and McConnell's temporary truce
President Joe Biden and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) putting their differences aside to underscore their billion-dollar infrastructure bill is a temporary ceasefire between the pair before normal hostilities resume ahead of the 2024 elections. But McConnell's appearance alongside Biden in his home state of Kentucky is in stark...
McCarthy elected House speaker after historic battle with GOP rebels
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy clinched the speakership shortly after midnight on Saturday, resolving a historic stalemate that embarrassed and frustrated the GOP this week. Why it matters: The California Republican’s hard-won ascendancy follows a feud that saw a group of far-right conservatives repeatedly defy him — and could preview a new era of divided government.
9 hardline Republicans are withholding support for Kevin McCarthy's bid for Speaker of the House, demanding more concessions
Nine Republicans are pushing for more concessions from Kevin McCarthy before he has their votes — including making it easier to oust him.
Comments / 11