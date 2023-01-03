ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
Detroit News

Amash at Capitol to pitch himself as 'nonpartisan' House speaker amid tumult

Washington — Former Michigan Rep. Justin Amash visited Congress Wednesday to personally offer himself as an "interim" alternative to lead the U.S. House of Representatives as the battle over GOP leadership stretched into its second day. By late afternoon, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-California, had lost six votes to make...
Vox

How Kevin McCarthy (finally) became speaker of the House

Ben Jacobs is a political reporter at Vox, based in Washington, DC. Ben has covered three presidential campaigns, as well as Capitol Hill, the White House, and the Supreme Court. His writing has appeared in publications including New York magazine, the Atlantic, and the Washington Examiner. Charlie Brown never kicked...
Vox

Kevin McCarthy’s once-in-a-century House speakership failure

Ben Jacobs is a political reporter at Vox, based in Washington, DC. Ben has covered three presidential campaigns, as well as Capitol Hill, the White House, and the Supreme Court. His writing has appeared in publications including New York magazine, the Atlantic, and the Washington Examiner. On Tuesday, the House...
Washington Examiner

Crow meets Joe: Biden and McConnell's temporary truce

President Joe Biden and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) putting their differences aside to underscore their billion-dollar infrastructure bill is a temporary ceasefire between the pair before normal hostilities resume ahead of the 2024 elections. But McConnell's appearance alongside Biden in his home state of Kentucky is in stark...
Axios

McCarthy elected House speaker after historic battle with GOP rebels

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy clinched the speakership shortly after midnight on Saturday, resolving a historic stalemate that embarrassed and frustrated the GOP this week. Why it matters: The California Republican’s hard-won ascendancy follows a feud that saw a group of far-right conservatives repeatedly defy him — and could preview a new era of divided government.
