Chicago, IL

Chicago Cubs Ranked 19th in MLB.com's Initial 2023 Power Rankings

By Rob Wegley
 4 days ago

In their first MLB power rankings for the 2023 season, MLB.com isn't impressed with the Cubs' offseason, ranking them 19th out of 30 teams.

The Chicago Cubs have had a pretty busy offseason so far. At the start of their signing period, the Cubs inked former NL MVP Cody Bellinger to a deal , hoping the center fielder returns to 2019 form. Soon after, Chicago picked up starting pitcher Jameson Taillon on a four-year, $68 million deal to shore up the middle of their rotation.

An underrated move followed, as the Cubs signed relief pitcher Brad Boxberger to a modest contract. They also resigned pitcher Drew Smyly to a two-year pact , signed catcher Tucker Barnhart for two years , and claimed relief pitcher Anthony Kay off of waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Of course, the big signing of the offseason is Gold Glove winner Dansby Swanson , who cashed in with a seven-year, $177 million contract. While it is a stretch to say Swanson—or any of these signings—catapults the Cubs into contender territory, Chicago most definitely improved their team. However, Alyson Footer over at MLB.com doesn't see it that way.

MLB.com Sees the Cubs as Stagnant

In Footer's recently released article with MLB.com's self-described "way-too-early" 2023 power rankings, the Cubs sit squarely as the 19th-ranked team in the league. In 2022, if you're wondering, the Cubs tied for the 19th-best record in baseball.

So, is it fair to keep the Cubs in the 19 spot after they improved their pitching, defense, and added some offense? Even though they brought in a former MVP in Bellinger, former All-Stars in Swanson and Boxberger, and former Gold Glove winners in Swanson, Bellinger, and Barnhart? In short, yep.

Remember, the Cubs also lost a lot of offensive production in Willson Contreras, who now plays for some team south of Illinois (the name escapes me). Bellinger is coming off of a year in which he slashed just .210/.265/.389, and Chicago's starting rotation has questions at the back end. Meanwhile, the Cubs still have no clear answer at first or third base.

Everything comes with a margin of error. Barring unforeseen injuries or other extenuating circumstances, it's hard to see the Cubs performing worse in 2023. The three teams ahead of the Cubs in the power rankings (the Minnesota Twins, the Los Angeles Angels, and the Chicago White Sox) all appear to be teams the Cubs can keep up with. Still, it's hard to look at 15—the Baltimore Orioles—and above and think the Cubs look like they'll be better than them.

Surprises can always happen. Personally, I'd probably have the Cubs up at 16 or 17, which just isn't that much of a difference. The Cubs have definitely gotten better this offseason, but have they done enough to be good? Only time will tell.

Chicago, IL
